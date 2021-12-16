ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justworks, Inc (JW) Files IPO Registration Statement

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Justworks, Inc (NASDAQ: JW) has filed for a proposed IPO.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 497J FRONTIER FUNDS, INC.

Attached for filing on behalf of Frontier Funds, Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 497(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), please find the Statement of Additional Information for the Frontier HyperiUS Global Equity Fund (the "Fund"), a series of the Company.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Jefferies Financial Grou For: Dec 16 Filed by: FRIEDMAN BRIAN P

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rezolve to go Public Via Merger with Armada Acquisition Corp. I (AACIU) in $2B Deal

Rezolve, a leader in mobile commerce and engagement, announced today that it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Estimates Raised at Jefferies on Higher Auction Fees

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated a Buy rating and $35.00 price target on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) and raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vizio Holding Corp. For: Dec 16 Filed by: AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Alpha Wu, Chairman and CEO, on behalf of AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. 12/17/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Reuters

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Files IPO Registration Statement

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies that are safe and accessible to cancer patients. Our established Manufacturing-First approach has enabled us to produce, store and ship our product candidates and make them accessible like traditional protein biologic therapies. Our lead product candidate, AB-101, is an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy that is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL). We are also developing AB-201 and AB-202, our first two chimeric antigen receptor-NK (CAR-NK) product candidates. We plan to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for AB-201 in the second half of 2022 and for AB-202 in 2023. We are leveraging our proprietary platform and manufacturing capabilities to generate a broad pipeline of off-the-shelf NK cell therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
erienewsnow.com

Reddit files confidentially for an IPO

Reddit announced Wednesday that it has confidentially filed paperwork in its first big step toward an initial public offering, making it the latest tech firm to consider a Wall Street debut. The social media site said that it has not yet determined the number of shares to be offered or...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Samsara Inc (IOT) IPO Opens 8% Higher

Today's IPO for Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) opened for trading at $24.90 after pricing 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, the top-end of the expected range.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Cloud-Based IoT Firm Samsara CFO on Going Public

The California-based tech company specializing in enterprise cloud-based data analysis of connected internet of things (IoT) has gone public on the NYSE, and Samsara's CFO Dominic Phillips told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that the timing was right for the public offering for the firm's next phase of growth. "We're going to continue to add to our go-to-market motion, we'll continue to build out our international presence, we'll continue to add more selling capacity specifically as we look to penetrate larger enterprise customers, and we'll look to continue to deploy money in R&D," he said.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

