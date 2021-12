The stock price of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ: CYAD) increased by over 6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ: CYAD) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer – increased by over 6% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Celyad Oncology SA announcing that data from the Phase 1 CYCLE-1 trial of CYAD-02 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and the Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial of CYAD-211 for the treatment of r/r multiple myeloma were presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The data supports the potential and versatility of non-gene edited short hairpin RNA (shRNA) technology for the development of next-generation CAR T therapies.

