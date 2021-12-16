Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Announces Unanimous DSMB Approval to Progress into Fourth and Final Cohort of Patients in EnACT Trial of MAT2203 for Treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0