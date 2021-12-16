ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Announces Unanimous DSMB Approval to Progress into Fourth and Final Cohort of Patients in EnACT Trial of MAT2203 for Treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Global Blood's (GBT) Oxbryta Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for the Treatment of Hemolytic Anemia in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Aged 12 Years and Older

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets for the treatment of hemolytic anemia due to sickle cell disease (SCD) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older as monotherapy or in combination with hydroxycarbamide (hydroxyurea). Oxbryta, an oral treatment taken once daily, would be the first medicine available in Europe that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization, the molecular cause of sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and SOBI Announces Aspaveli Approved in the EU for Treatment of PNH

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi™) announced today that the European Commission (EC) has approved Aspaveli® (pegcetacoplan), the first and only targeted C3 therapy, for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who are anemic after treatment with a C5 inhibitor for at least three months. Based on the recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products, the EC determined that pegcetacoplan continues to meet the criteria for the orphan drug designation status granted in 2017 for the treatment of PNH.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Geovax Labs (GOVX) Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced the initiation of vaccine dosing in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of COH04S1, a multi-antigenic SARS-CoV-2 investigational vaccine, designed to target both the spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins, to evaluate its use as a universal booster to current FDA-approved vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtnb#Fungal Meningitis#Infectious Diseases#Therapeutics#Dsmb#Streetinsider Premium#Nyse Amer#Prespecified#Mat2203
StreetInsider.com

Pfizer (PFE) Announces FDA Approval of XELJANZ for the Treatment of Active Ankylosing Spondylitis

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XELJANZ® / XELJANZ® XR (tofacitinib) for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Reata Pharma (RETA) Shares Halted Ahead of FDA Advisory Committee to Discuss Bardoxolone for Treatment of Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease Caused by Alport Syndrome

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Nasdaq has halted trading of the Company’s common stock.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Biohaven Pharma (BHVN) Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Migraine Trial of Intranasal Zavegepant

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) today announced positive topline results from the second pivotal clinical trial (NCT04571060) evaluating the safety and efficacy of its investigational therapy, intranasal zavegepant, for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The Phase 3 study achieved its co-primary regulatory endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from most bothersome symptom at 2 hours and showed broad efficacy by demonstrating statistically significant superiority to placebo across a total of 15 prespecified primary and secondary outcome measures. Based upon these results, combined with the prior positive Phase 2/3 trial, Biohaven is moving forward with plans for regulatory submissions in the United States and other countries. Full results from this Phase 3 trial will be presented at upcoming medical conferences and/or published in peer-reviewed journals.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

Scynexis (SCYX) Enters Agreement with FDA on Innovative Strategy for Approval of Oral Ibrexafungerp for Treatment of Invasive Candidiasis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced initiation of a global Phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of oral ibrexafungerp as a step-down therapy for patients with invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia following intravenous (IV) echinocandin therapy in the hospital compared to currently-available outpatient therapies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ophthalmologytimes.com

New sustained-release anti-VEGF formulation EYP-1901 proves safe, effective in phase 1 trials

Jay Duker, MD, discusses EYP-1901, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ sustained-release anti-VEGF drug for the treatment of wet AMD. At AAO, Jay Duker, MD, sat down with the editors of Modern Retina to discuss EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline product EYP-1901. As a sustained-release anti-VEGF, EYP-1901 has the potential to be a durable treatment option for wet AMD, possibly extending time between injections to six months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novartis terminates remestemcel-L development agreement with Mesoblast

Novartis has cancelled an agreement to develop, produce and market Mesoblast’s mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product remestemcel-L. An experimental treatment, Remestemcel-L comprises culture-expanded MSCs obtained from an unrelated donor’s bone marrow. Remestemcel-L is claimed to possess immunomodulatory properties to work against cytokine storms linked to several inflammatory conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Paragon 28 (FNA) Announces FDA Approval of Patient Specific Titanium Talus Spacer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) announced today that it has received a supplemental approval order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the Patient Specific Talus Spacer. The supplemental approval order allows the Patient Specific Talus Spacer to be additively manufactured in titanium alloy with a titanium nitride coating.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

IO Biotech (IOBT) Announces Publication of Phase 1/2 Melanoma Clinical Trial Results in Nature Medicine

IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology, today announced the publication of results from its Phase 1/2 MM1636 Melanoma trial in Nature Medicine that can be found HERE. These clinical data further expand upon the data originally presented...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Karyopharm's (KPTI) Partner Antengene Receives Approval in China for XPOVIO® (selinexor) for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that its partner, Antengene Corporation (Antengene), has been granted conditional approval for marketing by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for XPOVIO® (selinexor), a first-in-class, oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound, in combination with dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Antengene has exclusive development and commercialization rights to selinexor in China and certain Asia Pacific countries.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Amgen (AMGN) Announces FDA Approval of TEZSPIRE for Severe Asthma

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Amgen and AstraZeneca's Tezspire™ (tezepelumab-ekko) for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.1.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Announces Acquisition of Monoclonal Antibody From Pfizer (PFE) to Treat BK Virus in Transplant Patients

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients’ lives, announced today that it has acquired MAU868, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody to treat BK Virus (BKV) infections, and has entered into a credit facility with Oxford Finance LLC (Oxford) to provide borrowing capacity up to $50 million. MAU868, acquired from Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., has the potential to neutralize infection by blocking BKV virions from binding to host cells.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

EMA Offers Early Access To Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

The EMA said that European countries can begin to use Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid, even though it is not yet authorized in the EU. The pill is indicated to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy