Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Announces Unanimous DSMB Approval to Progress into Fourth and Final Cohort of Patients in EnACT Trial of MAT2203 for Treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets for the treatment of hemolytic anemia due to sickle cell disease (SCD) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older as monotherapy or in combination with hydroxycarbamide (hydroxyurea). Oxbryta, an oral treatment taken once daily, would be the first medicine available in Europe that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization, the molecular cause of sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 17 HOURS AGO