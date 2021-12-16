ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, KS

Woman dies after semi rear-ends SUV in dust storm on Kan. highway

HASKELL COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Peterbilt semi driven...

Hays Post

Two semi drivers injured after wind blows trucks off I-70

SALINE COUNTY —Two semi drivers were injured in separate accident due to the strong winds on Interstate 70. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 11:30a.m., a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Michael John Main, 68, Jackson, MO., was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Beverly exit.
BEVERLY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. man injured after wind blows semi into ditch

PHILLIPS COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Wednesday in Phillips County. A 2012 Freightliner semi driven by Mark M. Bowles, 63, Cawker City, was eastbound on Kansas 9 eight miles of east of U.S. 183. A gust of wind pushed the truck into the north ditch.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Update: 3 dead after firetruck, SUV crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with a sport utility vehicle, then plowed over a sidewalk and into a building in a Kansas City entertainment district. Police said the collision happened Wednesday night in the Westport area as the pumper was headed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

KHP worked over 70 accidents on windy Wednesday

TOPEKA — Three people died in motor vehicle accidents Wednesday as a powerful storm system swept across Kansas with hurricane-force wind gusts. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Troopers worked 51 non injury accidents across the state Wednesday and 20 injury accidents. In addition, the patrol assisted on the scene...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

KCPD: Death of infant at KC home ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police announced Thursday that the death of a 4-month-old boy has been ruled a homicide. Police said in a news release that officers rushed to a Kansas City home on Sept. 11 after getting a report that the infant wasn't breathing. Emergency crews performed CPR and were able to get a pulse. The child was rushed to a hospital but died.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Update: City of Ellis evacuation called off

After an evacuation of the west part of the city of Ellis, interim police chief Avery Smith said at 4:55 p.m. that evacuation was being canceled as the immediate threat had passed. However, he asked area residents to remain vigilant as the situation is changing rapidly. Several wildfires were being...
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

Ellis Co. Sheriff department seeking assistance locating missing person

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Derrick Scott Kelley who was reported missing by his fiance after being overdue from work. Kelley was last seen around 11th and Ash Street ln Hays on Dec. 15, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. and was reportedly heading to an address In Natoma. It's believed Kelley was traveling country roads.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Cleanup begins from fires that ravaged swath of Kansas

A haze still hung heavy over the fire-scarred prairie of Ellis and Russell counties Thursday. Miles and acres upon acres were blackened by wildfires Wednesday that were fanned by wind gust ranging from 80 to 100 mph. Fire crews were still working hot spots as fires reiginited parched grass and...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KCPD: Teen dies at hospital after shooting near park

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A teenager has died after being shot several blocks south of Swope Park Campus in Kansas City, police there said. Officers were called to the area around 7 p.m. Tuesday for reports of someone on the ground experiencing a medical emergency, police said in a news release. Medics who also arrived on the scene determined the teen had been shot and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Woman remains jailed after drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after an investigation at a home. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence at 12379 244th Lane north of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Kristina Elaine Hyatt,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police ID man arrested after armed standoff in Manhattan

Riley County police officers were forced to shoot a 79-year-old man with rubber bullets in the middle of Bluemont Avenue Tuesday, after the non-compliant man brandished two firearms in a standoff just before noon today. Riley County police responded to the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue Wednesday morning for a...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police arrest suspect in April killing of 16-year-old Kan. boy

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting in April of a Kansas teen have arrested Clint William Smith, 23, of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Shane Hilton. Just before 7:30p.m. April 15, police were dispatched to the area of 6th Avenue and SE Chandler Street in Topeka...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Deputy arrests stranded Kan. driver for alleged drug possession

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 5a.m. Dec. 12, a sheriff’s deputy stopped to assist a stranded motorist on U.S. 75 near 286th Road., according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The incident ended in an arrest for illegal narcotics. The deputy...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: Suspect opened UPS packages, stole electronic devices

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft from packages in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Hayes Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. United Parcel Service (UPS) reported a...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police arrest man for weekend shooting in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, KAN —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in Manhattan early Sunday at Tate’s Bar in Aggieville arrested Joshua Cummings, 20, of Ft. Riley without incident just before 4p.m. Tuesday, according to RCPD spokesperson Aaron Wintermote. Cummings was arrested with assistance from Ft. Riley officials, on requested charges...
MANHATTAN, KS
