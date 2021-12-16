Kan. man hospitalized in Hays after winds blow semi over on I-70
TREGO COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Wednesday in...hayspost.com
TREGO COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Wednesday in...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0