Among the best traditions during the holidays are elaborate light displays throughout Southern California. Ranging from a residential neighborhood with festively decorated historic trees to large drive-through displays made of millions of lights, there is something for every interest and budget. Some of these experiences have been around for 100 years while others came on the scene just this year. Californians love to celebrate this time of year and have found dozens of creative ways to do so.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO