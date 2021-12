The United States military ended its combat mission in Iraq this week, though it will not pull out its troops, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. The announcement came following the conclusion of the Military Technical Talks, a series of conversations that came after the Joint Dialogue between the two governments on July 26. The U.S. was obligated to wrap up its combat role in Iraq by the end of the year, per the agreement.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO