WASHINGTON (TND) — Weather now, where you live. Here are today's weather headlines from coast to coast. Northeast: The next storm system is moving in Saturday. Parts of New York will see some snow develop during the late morning hours. It will be raining down in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and parts of southern New England. Northern New England will get the most snow out of this one. There'll be a little wintry mix or parts of Massachusetts. The back edge of this will be moving out early on Sunday. Sunday will be bright and sunny, but temperatures will remain chilly, hovering around the 30s. For snowfall totals, the most will be seen in northern New England with 5-9 inches expected there.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO