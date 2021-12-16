UK PMI composite dropped to 53.2, hit once again by COVID-19

China Caixin PMI Services dropped from 53.8 to 52.1 in November, above expectation of 51.2. PMI Composite dropped from 51.5 to 51.2. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “Overall, conditions in the manufacturing sector remained stable in November, while for the service sector, expansion occurred at a slightly slower pace. The downward pressure to the economy grew, and inflationary pressure was partly eased….
LONDON (Reuters) – Growth in Britain’s construction industry hit its strongest pace in four months in November after a slowdown caused by global supply chain problems and labour shortages, while soaring inflation pressures abated, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
Eurozone PMI Services was finalized at 55.9 in November, up from October;s 54.6. PMI Composite was finalized at 55.4, up from October’s 54.2. Looking at some member states, Ireland PMI composite dropped to 7-month low at 59.3. Spain rose to 3-month high at 58.3. Italy rose to 3-month high at 57.6. France rose to 4-month high at 56.1. Germany rose to 2-month high at 52.2.
France PMI Manufacturing dropped from 55.9 to 54.9 in December, below expectation of 55.3. PMI Services dropped from 57.4 to 57.1, above expectation of 55.6. PMI Composite dropped from 56.1 to 55.6. Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at IHS Markit said:. “France’s economy ended the fourth quarter with another solid monthly...
LONDON (Reuters) - The spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has hammered British hospitality and travel companies this month, sending private sector growth to a 10-month low, a survey showed ahead of Thursday's Bank of England policy announcement. The preliminary "flash" IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)...
The flash PMI data show the UK economy being hit once again by COVID-19, with growth slowing sharply at the end of the year led by a steep drop in spending on services by households. Some brighter news came through from manufacturing, where an easing of supply chain delays helped lift production growth, but more importantly also helped take some upward pressure off prices to hint at a peaking of inflation.
UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
BERLIN (Reuters) - Growth in German private sector activity evaporated in December as restrictions to break an aggressive fourth wave of coronavirus infections hit the services sector in Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Thursday. IHS Markit's flash composite purchasing managers' index fell to 50.0, an 18-month low, from...
The Northern Ireland services sector performed strongly during the summer, hitting a record level of output. In the period July to August it grew by 2.8% compared with the previous quarter and by 5.7% compared with the same time in 2020. The growth came when Covid restrictions had been lifted...
Customers have been staying at home in the crucial run-up to Christmas, slashing the UK’s economic growth to its slowest pace since February when the country was in lockdown.Businesses say that they have been hit by lower customer demand in December since Omicron came to the UK and new restrictions were imposed.The IHS Markit CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI, a closely followed survey of private companies, scored 53.2 so far this month.The figure is based on preliminary data, and is likely to change at the end of the month.It shows growth, anything above 50 is positive, but is much slower...
The eurozone economy is being dealt yet another blow from COVID-19, with rising infection levels dampening growth in the service sector in particular to result in a disappointing end to 2021. Germany is being especially hard hit, seeing the economy stall for the first time in a year-and-a-half, but the growth slowdown is broad based across the region.
PARIS (Reuters) - French business activity has expanded at a slower pace in December compared with last month, an initial estimate in a monthly survey of purchasing managers showed on Thursday, a trend partly due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Data compiler IHS Markit said that its flash composite PMI...
The most prosperous continent in the entire world, Europe was expected to perform much better as compared to the other nations across the world. However, for multiple reasons, Europe has again become the global hub of the COVID 19 pandemic, and the WHO also has issued statements that it is extremely worried about the European situation right now. Last week, Europe reported about 2 million new cases in a week, which is the highest ever since the pandemic began at the beginning of 2020. More than half of the global deaths in the last month were just in Europe.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany is running out of COVID-19 vaccines—even before Omicron can begin to wreak havoc. Angela Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed on Wednesday his goal as the...
Consumer prices in the U.K. are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is set to next decide on interest rates.The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2%. The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011.The increase is likely to pile on the...
December U.S. PMI Composite Index (Final): 56.9 vs. 56.5 consensus and 57.2 prior. U.S. private sector businesses indicated a strong upturn in output at 2021 end, despite the rate of expansion easing to the slowest for three months. Supporting the upturn in activity was a quicker increase in December new...
UK Gfk consumer confidence dropped from -14 to -15 in December. Personal financial situation over the next 12 months dropped from 2 to 1. General economic situation over the next 12 months dropped from -23 to -24. Major purchase index also dropped from -3 to -6. Joe Staton, Client Strategy...
