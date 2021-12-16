UK PMI composite dropped to 53.2, hit once again by COVID-19

The most prosperous continent in the entire world, Europe was expected to perform much better as compared to the other nations across the world. However, for multiple reasons, Europe has again become the global hub of the COVID 19 pandemic, and the WHO also has issued statements that it is extremely worried about the European situation right now. Last week, Europe reported about 2 million new cases in a week, which is the highest ever since the pandemic began at the beginning of 2020. More than half of the global deaths in the last month were just in Europe.

13 DAYS AGO