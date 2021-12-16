ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SNB stands pat, upgrades 2021 and 2022 inflation forecasts

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSNB kept the sight deposits rate unchanged at -0.75% as widely expected. It also remained “remains willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, in order to counter upward pressure...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Bundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Supply chain bottlenecks and new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic will stall growth in Germany around the turn of the year, delaying the recovery of Europe’s biggest economy, the Bundesbank said on Friday. Struggling with supply shortages, Germany’s vast industrial sector has been unable...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Norges Bank And BoE Hike, ECB Keeps Optionality

After the frenzy of central bank meetings, focus turns today back to economic releases. In Germany the IFO business climate survey for December is expected to fall back a bit as the Covid-19 weigh on sentiment. We also get the final HICP inflation number for November, where in particular the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#Oil Products#Snb#Swiss#The Swiss Franc
FXStreet.com

SNB leaves the key sight deposit rate on hold at -0.75%

The SNB left its monetary policy settings unadjusted in December. At the December quarter monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members announced no changes to its monetary policy settings once again. The SNB maintained the key sight deposit rate steady at -0.75% while leaving the...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ECB Dials Back Some Stimulus, Ups Inflation Forecast

LONDON (Reuters) -The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. The ECB now sees inflation averaging 3.2% in 2022, versus...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Swiss Franc Facing Heavier SNB Intervention in 2022, Economists Say

CHF falters vs. majors but remains recent outperformer. SNB intervention threat lingers amid few signs of action. Some forecasters eyeing heaviery intervention in 2022. Above: SNB, Bern. © Guido Gloor Modjib, reproduced under CC licensing conditions. The Franc eased lower against most currencies in the wake of December’s Swiss...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

(SNB) Swiss National Bank maintains expansionary monetary policy

The SNB is maintaining its expansionary monetary policy. It is thus ensuring price stability and supporting the Swiss economy in its recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It is keeping the SNB policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at −0.75%, and remains willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, in order to counter upward pressure on the Swiss franc. In so doing, it takes the overall currency situation into consideration. The Swiss franc remains highly valued.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

Fed Catching Up To Reality, Focus On Norges Bank And ECB

After the Fed meeting, we have another interesting central bank day ahead of us. We expect ECB to communicate a patient approach to rate hikes although calling an end of the PEPP programme as scheduled in March 2022. We expect new forecasts to show a marked upward revision in the near-term inflation outlook, but with HICP inflation falling back below 2% in 2023 and 2024.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

SNB’s Jordan: Swiss inflation has peaked and will decline next year

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said that he believes the Swiss inflation has peaked and will decline next year while speaking at the post-monetary policy meeting press conference on Thursday. Additional headlines. Forecast Swiss inflation remains within range for price stability. Effect of Swiss franc nominal appreciation...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BoE hikes to 0.25%, some modest tightening still needed

BoE decided to raise the Bank Rate by 0.15 bps to 0.25%, with 8-1 vote. Silvana Tenreyro was the only MPC member voted for no change. The MPC also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of government bond purchases at GBP 875B, and corporate bond purchases at GBP 20B. The...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

It doesn’t happen that much that European (November) PMIs have close to no impact on the euro or bond yields. The fact that they were mixed both in terms of sector (services fell from 55.9 to 53.3, manufacturing stabilized around 58) and across countries (Germany disappointed vs a stronger France) didn’t help. More importantly, it was the looming ECB meeting that kept investors to the sidelines. We retain that strains on supply chains eased somewhat, helping to revive factory production while also alleviating some of the upward pressures on inflation. Optimism about the year ahead in the European region nevertheless worsened with Omicron, rising cases and the reintroduction of restrictive measures hurting sentiment as well as posing the most important downside risks to growth going into 2022. Turning to the ECB meeting, the central bank officially announced the end of PEPP in March 2022 but keeps the programme dormant rather than remove it from the toolkit. It did extend the reinvestment horizon to the end of 2024. These reinvestments will be done in a much more flexible manner in terms of time, asset classes and jurisdictions to ensure easy finance conditions across the eurozone. Net buying under PEPP in 2022Q1 will be conducted under a lower pace than in the current quarter. From Q2 onwards, APP takes over at double the pace today (from €20bn/m to €40bn) before slowing down in Q3 (€30bn) and returning to the original €20 in Q4. This still-supportive monetary stance comes even as the ECB projects 5.1% growth for this year, 4.2% for 2022, 2.9% in 2023 and 1.6% for 2024. Inflation is seen (much) higher again, with forecasts of 2.6% (vs 2.2%) for 2021, 3.2% (vs 1.7%) next year and a convenient 1.8% for 2023 and 2024. Asked why the ECB is still committed for such a long time given the high uncertainty surrounding the forecasts, Lagarde said the path of bond purchases is actually the expression of that: still high to avoid a “brutal transition” but declining over time. She repeated that under current circumstances, it’s very unlikely that interest rates will be raised before 2023, referring to inflation expected below 2% further out the horizon. Lagarde did say the ECB will assess its stance on a quarterly basis in function of the economic developments and projections. Combined with high inflation forecasts and related upside risks, markets interpreted it as a first step towards normalization. EUR/USD rebounded north of 1.13(4) though still has some ground to recover before the first meaningful resistance around 1.15. German yields eased from their intraday highs during the press conference. The curve steepens with changes ranging from -1.6 bps (2y) to +5.2 bps (30y). The initial yield jump interestingly did not happen on the ECB statement, but on the BoE decision that took place a bit earlier. The central bank kicked off its tightening cycle with a 15 bps rate hike. The latest labour market and especially CPI (>5%) release this week were crucial ingredients. The central bank in its statement even suggested to increase the weight given to inflation in its assessment. A next rate hike as early as February (when new forecasts are available) is possible. EUR/GBP hit an intraday low of 0.846 on sterling strength but reversed part of the move after some euro appreciation following the ECB. UK gilt yields jump 4 to 6 bps across the curve.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Euro strengthens on higher inflation forecasts and risks

The most-notable signal from the ECB press conference has probably been the boost in inflation forecasts, particularly for next year. The numbers still fall below the ECB target in 2023 but Lagarde highlighted that there are 'possibly' upside risks while noting that energy prices should stabliize. That said, energy prices have been soaring this week so I'm not sure that's built in.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Hawkish Fed doesn’t intimidate markets, ECB and BoE next

Fed doubles tapering speed, signals three rate hikes in 2022. Yet the dollar moves lower, stocks approach record highs. SNB doesn’t do anything, ECB and BoE meetings coming up. No stimulus? No problem. What a crazy market. The Federal Reserve was as hawkish as possible yesterday, doubling the pace...
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Lower Ahead of BoE Interest Rates

The GBP EUR exchange rate was slightly lower on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England interest rate meeting. The BoE will undoubtedly stand put at historically low rates but the volatility in the GBP v EUR will come from the forecasts. The European Central Bank are also meeting today.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF eases below 0.9250 on SNB sovereign wealth fund chatters, Fed in focus

USD/CHF snaps two-day uptrend, mildly offered around intraday low of late. Economists push SNB to create $1.0 trillion sovereign wealth fund. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the Fed as Omicron and inflation fears battle stimulus hopes. USD/CHF grinds higher after a two-day uptrend, teases intraday low around 0.9235 during Wednesday’s...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/GBP, Gold

The pound is edging higher after data revealed that inflation surged higher in November. UK CPI jumped to 5.1% in November, up from 4.2% in October and well ahead of the 4.7% forecast. Inflation is well over the BoE’s 2% target. Usually sky high inflation and a strong labour market...
BUSINESS
b975.com

Canada to outline new forecasts and fiscal situation as inflation surges

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will outline new fiscal and economic forecasts in a document to be released on Tuesday as inflation surges and some business groups and opposition politicians call for more spending restraint. The so-called fall economic update (FES) will be released...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

USD/SEK forecast after the strong Swedish inflation data

The USD/SEK declined slightly after the strong Swedish inflation data. Consumer prices in Sweden rose by 3.2% in November. Focus shifts to the upcoming FOMC decision and US retail sales data. The USD/SEK pair retreated slightly on Tuesday after the relatively strong Swedish consumer inflation numbers. The pair is trading...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy