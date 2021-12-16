ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurozone PMI composite dropped to 53.4, another blow from COVID-19

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEurozone PMI Manufacturing dropped from 58.4 to 58.0 in December, a 10-month low but above expectation of 57.7. PMI Services dropped from 55.9 to 53.3, an 8-month low and missed expectations of 54.2....

www.actionforex.com

The eurozone economy is being dealt yet another blow from COVID-19, with rising infection levels dampening growth in the service sector in particular to result in a disappointing end to 2021. Germany is being especially hard hit, seeing the economy stall for the first time in a year-and-a-half, but the growth slowdown is broad based across the region.
