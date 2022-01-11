ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

What are the new France restrictions for British travellers?

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nd1lp_0dOQrUwP00

The sudden prohibition on travel to France by British visitors has thrown many thousands of plans into disarray. These are the key questions and answers.

What has happened?

In response to the surging cases of the Omicron variant in the UK, France has imposed tough new rules . A border closure took effect on Saturday 18 December, French time. It applies regardless of vaccination status.

Only a “compelling reason” is permitted for travel from the UK to France. While French people are able to travel from the UK to France, all holidays and most business trips for British travellers – as well as family visits – are off until further notice.

The sudden move has been criticised as damaging and futile. Robert Boyle, former strategy director for IAG, tweeted : “Omicron now over 50 per cent of infections in the Paris region. French travel restrictions from the UK make no logical sense.”

What counts as a “compelling reason”?

Exemptions include being a returning resident; a spouse or child of a French citizen; or a student enrolled in France.

Nationals of other EU countries, plus partners and children, are allowed to transit through France to the country of which they are nationals (or to their main residence if it is in a different European Union nation).

For British travellers, family visits are not permitted. Travelling to a second home is banned except for people who have official residence status in France.

Transit for UK travellers is permitted to residences beyond France, and for a voyageur en transit de moins de 24 heures en zone internationale dans les aéroports – a “passenger in transit for less than 24 hours in the international zone at airports”.

What if I am already in France?

Stay there until you were due to return, and be thankful that your trip is unaffected. The general ban imposed by France on travel to the UK does not apply to British people returning home.

I have a holiday booked. Can I get a refund?

If you have booked transport separately – whether a flight, ferry, Eurotunnel or Eurostar journey – there may be no automatic right to cancel with a full refund.

While some ferry fares are refundable, the standard policy for cheaper tickets is likely to be: no money back, but the right to rebook for a later date or (in some cases) take a voucher for future travel.

One exception will be if the flight you are booked on is cancelled. Given the collapse in demand that will result from the French decision, it is likely that airlines such as British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair will cancel a large number of flights – especially to airports near ski resorts such as Geneva and Lyon.

If your flight is cancelled, and you have not already asked to postpone the trip or take a voucher, then you are entitled to a full refund within a week.

I have booked a package holiday. Any difference?

Yes. If you have bought a proper package holiday – with transport and accommodation combined in the same transaction – then you are covered by the Package Travel Regulations 2018.

If the trip you booked cannot go ahead – because you will not be allowed into the country –then you are entitled to your money back within two weeks. This will cover trips such as ski holidays and city breaks.

Crystal Ski says: “We’ve had to cancel our holidays to France on 21 December, 28 December and 4 January. We understand the huge disappointment this will cause.”

The firm has emailed customers with a re-booking incentive, but you are entitled to cash back.

What if I booked accommodation/car rental separately?

There is no automatic legal right to postpone, but many companies (and Airbnb hosts) will allow you to do so. A cash refund is unlikely.

I planned to drive through France to Belgium/Germany/Switzerland/Italy/Spain. Can I?

Not according to the latest version of the French government rules, which have been clarified overnight. They now specify transit is allowed only in the international zone of an airport.

Citizens or residents of another EU country can drive through France to get there , but will need to provide proof and meet French testing requirements.

Ferry alternatives that do not serve France include: Stena Line from Harwich to Hook of Holland; P&O Ferries from Hull to Rotterdam; DFDS from Newcastle to Amsterdam; Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth to Bilbao or Santander.

Can I enter from another country to avoid the travel ban?

Apparently so. Unlike the travel ban imposed by Germany, there is no consideration of having been in the UK in the recent past.

You would, of course, have to adhere to all the rules of the intermediate country.

Direct access to France from the Franco-Swiss airports of Basel and Geneva is not allowed; British travellers entering Switzerland must have a negative PCR test result in the 72 hours before boarding a plane to Switzerland.

The Foreign Office says : “From Monday 20 December, a lateral flow test (not older than 24 hours) will also be accepted.”

Will ferry lines re-route ships to non-French ports?

Not if their hope and expectation proves correct: that these restrictions will proved short-lived.

While re-routing is possible in theory, it would create but huge logistical issues and disrupt the freight they carry.

Can I take a Eurostar train from London to Brussels or Amsterdam?

All trains from London to the Belgian and Dutch capitals are currently scheduled to stop in Lille in northern France. Passengers go through French passport control at London St Pancras.

But Eurostar assures me that British passengers are being allowed to travel to Amsterdam and Brussels, subject to meeting the current regulations for the Netherlands and Belgium.

My ski holiday is outside France but it uses flights to a French airport. Can I go?

It depends if the operator can switch to a different airport. Crystal Ski is trying to re-route its flights for Andorra holidays from Toulouse to Barcelona.

Incidentally, if you are skiing in Italy or Switzerland in a part of the Alps where ski areas are linked with those in France, there would not be a problem if you stray across the border – so long as you follow the rules for travellers entering France from those countries.

I have Covid tests booked for a trip that’s now cancelled. Can I claim a refund?

That depends, of course, on the refund policy of your chosen testing company. If you had booked a postal test and the device has already been sent out to you, then it may be impossible to get your money back – though depending on the timing, you may be able to use it for a future trip.

The Independent continues to recommend that travellers book tests at the last possible moment, to minimise the chance that changes to travel restrictions will render the purchase pointless.

What if I am just changing planes in Paris CDG and flying somewhere else?

Thousands of people are in that position.

For long-haul destinations, there is no problem. If you are travelling on a “UK-Paris-Outside EU” ticket then you should be able to change planes in the French capital without an issue, so long as you meet the requirements for your final destination.

Because of Schengen area rules, if you are travelling to other EU countries (with a few exceptions), you are required to pass through passport control on arrival in Paris. Therefore you may not be allowed to travel. Air France , the main airline for most travellers, should be able to advise. The Independent has contacted Air France for clarification.

For the avoidance of doubt, you will not be allowed to fly into Paris CDG and out from Orly airport. And if you have separate tickets (UK-Paris, Paris-final destination) then you are likely to be barred from travel, even if the final destination is outside the EU.

If I qualify to go to France, what are the rules?

You must present a negative Covid test result (lateral flow/antigen or PCR) taken within 24 hours of travel. Tests provided by the NHS are not acceptable (and in any case, they should never be used for international travel). While the rules seem to allow self-administered, certified tests from private providers to be used, there is ambiguity in the wording.

You must also self-isolate for a minimum of 48 hours, and can leave quarantine only with a negative lateral flow or PCR test.

“Controls will be organised to ensure the proper implementation of these measures,” the French government says.

The authorities in Paris have also called on French travellers who had planned to visit the UK to postpone their trip.

How long will these rules be in place?

No one knows. The ban could prove to be un disjoncteur (circuit breaker) that lasts just a couple of weeks – rather like the UK ban on southern Africa.

Anyone with a trip starting in the new year is advised not to take any action yet. Depending on what happens with the spread of Omicron in France and elsewhere, the ban could be lifted by January.

In the meantime, if you decide to cancel or postpone a trip that is still planned to go ahead, you will surrender your right to a refund if the trip is cancelled.

I expect the travel ban to be lifted early in the new year – though I have been chronically over-optimistic throughout the Covid pandemic.

Looking further ahead, if travel to our nearest Continental neighbour is still banned at Easter, heaven help us all. But while I am not yet a buyer of a French holiday in the summer of 2022, I am certainly dreaming and planning.

What will this do to tourism in France?

It will be devastating – clearly in the short term, for what should have been a very profitable period for winter sports holidays over Christmas and New Year, but also long term.

By taking such strict measures so close to departure, the French government is acting in a similar way to British ministers. The effect will be to erode confidence in any forward booking to France.

There will also be further damage to Eurostar, Eurotunnel, the ferry operators and the airlines. Within hours of the French announcement, Eurostar said new bookings had fallen by more than half.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
The Independent

Netherlands travel rules: Can I visit Amsterdam and what are the restrictions for tourists?

The Netherlands is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, which has led ministers to impose a strict lockdown to ease the effect on the country’s hospitals.Locals have been advised to stay at home as much as possible, with only essential businesses such as supermarkets and pharmacies allowed to open.On top of this, quarantine has been imposed on British travellers, with only vaccinated visitors allowed to enter the Netherlands.This will affect trips to popular winter city destinations such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as everyday life in these holiday spots grinds to a halt for both locals and tourists.So what does...
TRAVEL
fox5ny.com

What is the new IHU variant found in France?

NEW YORK - A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in France. The variant has been named IHU. Here is what you need to know about it. IHU is also known as B.1.640.2. The new variant was named after the Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire research center. It was found to have infected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Travel#British#Omicron#French#Iag#Eu#European Union
Travel Weekly

France travel rules expected to ease

Officials in France are reported to be ready to ease the country’s strict border controls on arrivals from the UK. Gabriel Attal, the French government’s spokesman, said France would make it a “bit easier” to travel to and from the UK, adding to the official list of valid reasons for travel.
TRAVEL
abc17news.com

France ends UK travel ban

As infection rates soar across Europe, France has relaxed its travel ban on arrivals from the UK — just in time for the peak ski season. France banned all but essential travel from the UK on December 20, when the Omicron variant was spiraling in the UK but had not yet taken hold on the continent.
TRAVEL
The Independent

What it’s like to be the first British tourist back in France

“Do you have a PCR test?” Seven hours into a journey from London to Paris, that was not what I wanted to hear from a border official at 4am.As the only foot passenger stepping ashore from the good ship Côte d’Albâtre after the overnight voyage from Newhaven to Dieppe, I was forming an orderly queue of one at passport control. Suddenly I felt a touch of the Novak Djokovics.On Thursday, the French tourism minister announced that the travel ban imposed four weeks ago would be lifted today for fully vaccinated British travellers. No one knew when exactly the frontiers would...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travel news – live: France to lift UK travel ban today ahead of strict new vaccine passport rules

From today, France is lifting its blanket ban on British travellers.Tourists from the UK who are fully vaccinated will be allowed back into the country for the first time since 18 December, without the need to provide a “compelling reason” for travel or to isolate on arrival.Travellers will need to provide a negative result from a Covid test - which can be a lateral flow or PCR test - taken in the 24 hours before departure.The lifting of the ban was confirmed yesterday by French minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, who announced that a decree changing the rules would be published...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ryanair
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

‘Keep travel tests or risk hard lockdowns,’ warn critics

After leaks suggested Covid tests for fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK could be scrapped by the end of January, the testing industry has warned the move could trigger “hard lockdowns”.At present travellers to the UK must book a so-called day two test, to be taken on the day of arrival or one of the two following days.Requirements for a pre-departure test and for the day two test to be a PCR were dropped earlier this month. They were brought in to “buy time” to limit the spread of Omicron.A source close to the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, told the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

France: confusion continues on rules for teenage travellers

British families with half-term holidays booked to France are facing conflicting accounts of the nation’s strict Covid rules.After almost four weeks, French frontiers opened to UK travellers in the early hours of Friday morning. Fully vaccinated adults are now allowed to go on holiday to France, as are under-12s accompanying them.Initially the rules appeared to insist travellers aged 12-17 must also be fully jabbed.But now a different version of the regulations for young people has emerged. They will be admitted to France if they accompany a fully vaccinated adult and can produce a negative rapid antigen test result taken in...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The most exciting new hotels opening in Europe in 2022

While which destinations we will be able to travel to in the coming year remains slightly up in the air, if all goes to plan we should see the unveiling of a dazzling bunch of new European hotels. From a dolce vita inspired legend to several slick new city kids on the block, these are the ones to check into when restrictions allow.Please note that entry requirements, testing and quarantine regulations are subject to change at short notice across destinations worldwide.Mama Lisboa, Lisbon, PortugalOpening Jan 2022Known for its cheeky and affordable crashpads, French brand Mama Shelter will kick off the...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers ‘to be scrapped this month’

Vaccinated travellers will be able to go on holiday without taking Covid tests on their return to the UK under reported government plans to lift all travel restrictions this month.Transport secretary Grant Shapps is set to scrap testing requirements for fully vaccinated people in time for the February half-term break, according to The Sunday Times. An announcement of the relaxed testing regime is reportedly scheduled for 26 January, the day prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift plan B restrictions including working from home and masks on public transport and shops.Under existing requirements, travellers must take a lateral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Expert Simon Calder answers your questions on travel changes in France and beyond

Thanks to his high-level contacts in the Elysée Palace, the travel correspondent of The Independent was able to secure the reopening of French frontiers to fully vaccinated British travellers before his promised deadline of 15 January.Now the travel ban has been lifted, Simon Calder is continuing discussions with necessarily anonymous officials in Paris to try to ease some of the rigour in the new rules – especially regarding teenage travellers.But as the cabin was being prepared ahead of his voyage to the Normandy port of Dieppe, Simon took an hour to answer your questions on France and beyond.Jab journeyQ: What...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ministerial manoeuvres leave rail in the dark

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Who’d be a government minister? Sure, you get to announce plans for spending other people’s money; you are invited to open things on which taxpayers’ cash has previously been lavished; and, from what I can tell, you and are driven around in fancy cars. But imagine being a minister in the Department for Transport (DfT), responsible for the decarbonisation of transport at...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

'Wine time Fridays' leave British PM with new hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson witnessed weekly drinking sessions by his staff throughout the pandemic, according to a report Saturday that stoked fresh calls from his own party for the embattled leader to quit. "We are witnessing the broken spectacle of a prime minister mired in deceit and deception, unable to lead," Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a speech Saturday. jit/bp
HEALTH
WWD

Women in Motion Brings Vivian Maier Exhibition to Italy

Click here to read the full article. ITALY BOUND: Women in Motion is landing in Italy for the first time. Initially aimed at highlighting work by women in the realm of film and in the arts and culture, Women in Motion was founded in 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022The Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection It is now supporting a second leg of the exhibition dedicated to photographer Vivian Maier, to be staged Feb. 9 to June 26 in the Sale Chiablese of the Royal Museums of Turin. The retrospective was first held...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy