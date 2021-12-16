ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Factors associated with psychiatric disorders and treatment seeking behaviour among older adults in India

By Shobhit Srivastava
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSince untreated or undertreated late-life mental disorders is associated with grave consequences including poor quality of life and increased mortality rates, this study investigates the associated factors of psychiatric disorders and its treatment seeking among older adults in India. Data for this study were derived from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Gabapentin and pregabalin in bipolar disorder, anxiety states, and insomnia: Systematic review, meta-analysis, and rationale

The gabapentinoids, gabapentin, and pregabalin, target the Î±2Î´ subunits of voltage-gated calcium channels. Initially licensed for pain and seizures, they have become widely prescribed drugs. Many of these uses are off-label for psychiatric indications, and there is increasing concern about their safety, so it is particularly important to have good evidence to justify this usage. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of the evidence for three of their common psychiatric uses: bipolar disorder, anxiety, and insomnia. Fifty-five double-blind randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and 15 open-label studies were identified. For bipolar disorder, four double-blind RCTs investigating gabapentin, and no double-blind RCTs investigating pregabalin, were identified. A quantitative synthesis could not be performed due to heterogeneity in the study population, design and outcome measures. Across the anxiety spectrum, a consistent but not universal effect in favour of gabapentinoids compared to placebo was seen (standardised mean difference [SMD] ranging between -2.25 and -0.25). Notably, pregabalin (SMD -0.55, 95% CI -0.92 to -0.18) and gabapentin (SMD -0.92, 95% CI -1.32 to -0.52) were more effective than placebo in reducing preoperative anxiety. In insomnia, results were inconclusive. We conclude that there is moderate evidence of the efficacy of gabapentinoids in anxiety states, but minimal evidence in bipolar disorder and insomnia and they should be used for these disorders only with strong justification. This recommendation applies despite the attractive pharmacological and genetic rationale for targeting voltage-gated calcium channels.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Child maltreatment increases risk factors related to suicidal behavior in adolescents

An article published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine reveals child maltreatment increases some determining risk factors in adolescents' suicidal behaviors. According to this research, people who have suffered child maltreatment are more likely to show personality traits that are related to intense anger, impulsivity and emotion dysregulation. Also, they tend to undergo more stressful situations over their life. These new stressors and emotion dysregulation would be the factors that could lead to suicidal behaviors in adolescents.
KIDS
Nature.com

Anxiety and depressive symptoms in college students during the late stage of the COVID-19 outbreak: a network approach

Mental health problems are common in college students even in the late stage of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. Network analysis is a novel approach to explore interactions of mental disorders at the symptom level. The aim of this study was to elucidate characteristics of depressive and anxiety symptoms network in college students in the late stage of the COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 3062 college students were included. The seven-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7) and nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) were used to measure anxiety and depressive symptoms, respectively. Central symptoms and bridge symptoms were identified based on centrality and bridge centrality indices, respectively. Network stability was examined using the case-dropping procedure. The strongest direct relation was between anxiety symptoms "Nervousness" and "Uncontrollable worry". "Fatigue" has the highest node strength in the anxiety and depression network, followed by "Excessive worry", "Trouble relaxing", and "Uncontrollable worry". "Motor" showed the highest bridge strength, followed by "Feeling afraid" and "Restlessness". The whole network was robust in both stability and accuracy tests. Central symptoms "Fatigue", "Excessive worry", "Trouble relaxing" and "Uncontrollable worry", and critical bridge symptoms "Motor", "Feeling afraid" and "Restlessness" were highlighted in this study. Targeting interventions to these symptoms may be important to effectively alleviate the overall level of anxiety and depressive symptoms in college students.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Population Health#Older Women#Soc#Lasi#Scheduled Tribe#Srh#Iadl
Smithonian

The Search for a Better Treatment for Eating Disorders

In 2017, Hennie Thomson checked herself into a hospital for six weeks of in-patient treatment for anorexia nervosa. She was compulsively over-exercising — running, spinning or cross-training three to four hours daily. She ate only one meal each day of the same four foods. And she felt she had hit the bottom of a deep depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Hypoalbuminemia affects one third of acute pancreatitis patients and is independently associated with severity and mortality

The incidence and medical costs of acute pancreatitis (AP) are on the rise, and severe cases still have a 30% mortality rate. We aimed to evaluate hypoalbuminemia as a risk factor and the prognostic value of human serum albumin in AP. Data from 2461 patients were extracted from the international, prospective, multicentre AP registry operated by the Hungarian Pancreatic Study Group. Data from patients with albumin measurement in the first 48Â h (n"‰="‰1149) and anytime during hospitalization (n"‰="‰1272) were analysed. Multivariate binary logistic regression and Receiver Operator Characteristic curve analysis were used. The prevalence of hypoalbuminemia (<"‰35Â g/L) was 19% on admission and 35.7% during hospitalization. Hypoalbuminemia dose-dependently increased the risk of severity, mortality, local complications and organ failure and is associated with longer hospital stay. The predictive value of hypoalbuminemia on admission was poor for severity and mortality. Severe hypoalbuminemia (<"‰25Â g/L) represented an independent risk factor for severity (OR 48.761; CI 25.276"“98.908) and mortality (OR 16.83; CI 8.32"“35.13). Albumin loss during AP was strongly associated with severity (p"‰<"‰0.001) and mortality (p"‰="‰0.002). Hypoalbuminemia represents an independent risk factor for severity and mortality in AP, and it shows a dose-dependent relationship with local complications, organ failure and length of stay.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Use of near-infrared imaging using indocyanine green associates with the lower incidence of postoperative complications for intestinal and mesenteric injury

Anastomotic leakage after intestinal resection is one of the most serious complications of surgical intervention for hollow viscus injury. Adequate vascular perfusion of the anastomotic site is essential to prevent anastomotic leakage. Near-infrared imaging using indocyanine green (NIR-ICG) is useful for the objective assessment of vascular perfusion. The aim of this study was to evaluate the association of NIR-ICG with intestinal and mesenteric injuries. This was a retrospective, single-center study of patients undergoing surgery for intestinal and mesenteric injuries. NIR-ICG was used to evaluate vascular perfusion. Postoperative complications were assessed between NIR-ICG and non-NIR-ICG groups.The use of NIR-ICG was associated with a lower incidence of Clavien-Dindo grade â‰¥ III complications with a statistical tendency (p = 0.076). When limited to patients that underwent intestinal resection, the use of NIR-ICG was significantly associated with a lower risk of perioperative complications (p = 0.009). The use of NIR-ICG tended to associate with the lower incidence of postoperative complications after intestinal and mesenteric trauma surgery. NIR-ICG was associated with a significantly lower risk of complications in patients undergoing intestinal resection. The NIR-ICG procedure is simple and quick and is expected to be useful for intestinal and mesenteric trauma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effects of comorbid disorders on reward processing and connectivity in adults with ADHD

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder with a long trajectory into adulthood where it is often comorbid with depression, substance use disorder (SUD) or obesity. Previous studies described a dysregulated dopaminergic system, reflected by abnormal reward processing, both in ADHD as well as in depression, SUD or obesity. No study so far however tested systematically whether pathologies in the brain's reward system explain the frequent comorbidity in adult ADHD. To test this, we acquired MRI scans from 137 participants probing the reward system by a monetary incentive delay task (MIDT) as well as assessing resting-state connectivity with ventral striatum as a seed mask. No differences were found between comorbid disorders, but a significant linear effect pointed toward less left intrastriatal connectivity in patients depending on the number of comorbidities. This points towards a neurobiologically impaired reward- and decision-making ability in patients with more comorbid disorders. This suggests that less intrastriatal connectivity parallels disorder severity but not disorder specificity, while MIDT abnormalities seem mainly to be driven by ADHD.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Google
BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Childhood Metabolic Abnormalities Linked to Adult Psychiatric Symptoms

Childhood levels of the metabolic hormones leptin and adiponectin are associated with depressive and psychosis negative symptoms in early adulthood. These associations tended to be stronger in women compared with men. General immunometabolic factors are associated with both depressive and psychotic symptoms. Inflammatory factors are associated with depressive episodes and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improved HbA1c and reduced glycaemic variability after 1-year intermittent use of flash glucose monitoring

Flash glucose monitoring (FGM) was introduced in China in 2016, and it might improve HbA1c measurements and reduce glycaemic variability during T1DM therapy. A total of 146 patients were recruited from October 2018 to September 2019 in Liaocheng. The patients were randomly divided into the FGM group or self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) group. Both groups wore the FGM device for multiple 2-week periods, beginning with the 1st, 24th, and 48th weeks for gathering data, while blood samples were also collected for HbA1c measurement. Dietary guidance and insulin dose adjustments were provided to the FGM group patients according to their Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP) and to the SMBG group patients according to their SMBG measurements taken 3"“4 times daily. All of the participants underwent SMBG measurements on the days when not wearing the FGM device. At the final visit, HbA1c, time in range (TIR), duration of hypoglycaemia and the number of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) events were taken as the main endpoints. There were no significant difference in the baseline characteristics of the two groups. At 24Â weeks, the HbA1c level of the FGM group was 8.16"‰Â±"‰1.03%, which was much lower than that of the SMBG group (8.68"‰Â±"‰1.01%) (p"‰="‰0.003). The interquartile range (IQR), mean blood glucose (MBG), and the duration of hypoglycaemia in the FGM group also showed significant declines, compared with the SMBG group (p"‰<"‰0.05), while the TIR increased in the FGM group [(49.39"‰Â±"‰17.54)% vs (42.44"‰Â±"‰15.49)%] (p"‰="‰0.012). At 48Â weeks, the differences were more pronounced (p"‰<"‰0.01). There were no observed changes in the number of episodes of DKA by the end of the study [(0.25"‰Â±"‰0.50) vs (0.28"‰Â±"‰0.51), p"‰="‰0.75]. Intermittent use of FGM by T1DM patients can improve their HbA1c and glycaemic control without increasing the hypoglycaemic exposure in insulin-treated individuals with type 1 diabetes in an developing country.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Relation of hypertension with episodic primary headaches and chronic primary headaches in population of Rafsanjan cohort study

Headache has a variety of types, such as episodic primary headaches (EPH) and chronic primary headache (CPH) in its primary form. There is a positive correlation between these two types of headaches and hypertension (HTN), but in some works this correlation has been reported negatively. Therefore, we planned to study HTN-CPH as well as HTN-EPH correlation in our population. A sample of Rafsanjan population (10,000 individuals) entered the cohort study, as one of the Prospective Epidemiological Research Studies in Iran (PERSIAN). We compared the frequency of HTN categories in CPH and EPH cases with a normal population. Out of 9933 participants (46.6% males and 53.4% females) about 29% had EPH and 7.5% had CPH. HTN was found in 24.27% of EPH cases and 31.98% of CPH cases. HTN was also found to be associated with EPH and CPH in the crude model. Two Categories of HTN (Long controlled and uncontrolled) were not associated with EPH. On the other hand, CPH showed associations with all of the HTN categories. After included all variables and confounders, EPH and CPH had association with HTN without any considerable changes. There is strong HTN-EPH as well as HTN-CPH correlations in the studied population.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative analysis of default mode networks in major psychiatric disorders using resting-state EEG

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00975-3, published online 10 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This work was supported by the Brain Research Program through the National Research Foundation of Korea from the Ministry of Science, ICT & Future Planning (NRF-2015M3C7A1028252) and...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dietary shifts can reduce premature deaths related to particulate matter pollution in China

Shifting towards more meat-intensive diets may have indirect health consequences through environmental degradation. Here we examine how trends in dietary patterns in China over 1980"“2010 have worsened fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution, thereby inducing indirect health impacts. We show that changes in dietary composition alone, mainly by driving the rising demands for meat and animal feed, have enhanced ammonia (NH3) emissions from Chinese agriculture by 63% and increased annual PM2.5 by up to ~10"‰Âµg"‰m"“3 (~20% of total PM2.5 increase) over the period. Such effects are more than double that driven by increased food production solely due to population growth. Shifting the current diet towards a less meat-intensive recommended diet can decrease NH3 emission by ~17% and PM2.5 by 2"“6"‰Âµg"‰m"“3, and avoid ~75,000 Chinese annual premature deaths related to PM2.5.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Prognostic significance of blood pressure in frail older adults

Hypertension is a well-established risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and mortality. However, the clinical significance of hypertension may not be common to all individuals; high blood pressure (BP) in older persons did not always show a significant association with worse outcomes. For example, in a longitudinal study based on â‰¥12,000 community-dwelling older adults, men aged 65"“84 years with systolic BP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg have significantly lower mortality, while in the older subpopulation (â‰¥85 years), the lowest mortality was observed in a subgroup with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰180"‰mmHg [1]. Similar results were observed in another longitudinal study of 85-year-old adults [2] and older nursing home residents (mean age: 85 years) [3].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A Japanese boy with double diagnoses of 2p15p16.1 microdeletion syndrome and RP2-associated retinal disorder

2p15p16.1 microdeletion syndrome is a recently recognized congenital disorder characterized by developmental delay and dysmorphic features. RP2-associated retinal disorder (RP2-RD) is an X-linked inherited retinal disease with a childhood onset caused by a loss-of-function variant in the RP2 gene. Here, we describe a 14-year-old boy with double diagnoses of 2p15p16.1 microdeletion syndrome and RP2-RD. The recurrence risk of each condition and the indication for potential therapeutic options for RP2-RD are discussed.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Early intervention for psychosis might cost more initially but delivers a greater return on investment

Psychotic illnesses such as schizophrenia cause severe distress and suffering for people who experience them and for their families. All too often, these illnesses prevent those affected from completing education, starting work or keeping a job, and participating in their communities. This can lead to impoverished lives and premature death, from suicide or preventable physical health conditions. People with psychotic illnesses die up to two decades earlier than those unaffected by these conditions. Read more: Physical health ignored in people with mental illness ...
MENTAL HEALTH
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy