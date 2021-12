BP Plc is beefing up its bid to develop wind projects off Scotland’s coast with the promise of creating hundreds of local jobs if it wins. The pledge comes amid intense competition to develop wind power off Scotland’s coast and as the oil and gas giant continues a push to expand its offshore wind footprint in the U.K. and abroad. Partnered with German utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG, BP is among firms awaiting the results of the latest auction of British seabed rights.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO