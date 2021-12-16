ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

No interest in Kemba Walker around the NBA

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yPv0_0dOQpM3P00

There is no interest league-wide in taking on Kemba Walker according to multiple sources. Walker was benched to try and kickstart the Knicks, a move that has failed, but the league consensus is that Walker’s knees represent too much of a risk even if his play with New York and Boston was more about situation.

Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks Newsletter: Kemba Walker’s benching can’t hide the problem Julius Randle has become for the #Knicks. Randle has worst defensive rating differential on team. nypost.com/2021/12/16/kem…8:28 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: “You just want to put your team in position to win. If you look at the games…there’s some really good stuff & there’s some stuff that, obviously, has to be better.”

Tom Thibodeau, in part, when asked to assess NYK since Kemba lineup shift: sny.tv/articles/kemba…10:15 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Rookie PG Miles McBride makes most of #Knicks chance as Kemba Walker ignored again in loss #Knicks nypost.com/2021/12/15/kem…7:10 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

“You just want to put your team in position to win. If you look at the games…there’s some really good stuff & there’s some stuff that, obviously, has to be better.”

Tom Thibodeau, in part, when asked to assess NYK’s play since Kemba Walker lineup shift: sny.tv/articles/kemba…1:54 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

After his record-setting night, Steph Curry’s post-game interview draws a crowd at MSG. Curry & GSW beat Knicks, 105-96. NYK falls to 5-10 at home, has lost 15 of last 22. NYK was looking to improve its defense with Kemba Walker lineup change. Club is 1-7 since making change. pic.twitter.com/JVOGgib6Iq10:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYuk3_0dOQpM3P00

StatMuse @statmuse

The Knicks are 2-7 since not playing Kemba Walker.

They were 10-9 with Kemba. pic.twitter.com/yohhcIcnJQ9:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dm7LP_0dOQpM3P00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

I can understand not starting Kemba, but playing this McBride dude over him is pure disrespect – 9:51 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

Kemba walker is so toast, something named miles McBride is getting playing time over him. Also best move the celts have made in the last 10 years is NOT signing Fournier to a new deal. – 9:08 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

I was going to ask, if McBride & Knox are playing ahead of him, what it would take for Kemba Walker to play again…

But given what’s happened w/ the Bulls & Nets, I guess I know the answer. – 8:14 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Rookie Miles McBride is backup PG tonight as Kemba Walker gets passed over again. – 8:05 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Derrick Rose will start at point guard. Alec Burks will fill in for RJ Barrett at SF. And Kemba Walker will…never mind. – 7:01 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

3 viable trade destinations for #Knicks point guard Kemba Walker.

sportscasting.com/3-trade-destin…3:37 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

A Sunday of disrespect aimed at Bronx legend Kemba Walker, whose signing is now a ‘catastrophe’ #Knicks #NBA #Bucks nypost.com/2021/12/12/kni…8:47 AM

Stefan Bondy: Thibs on not playing Kemba: “Just a coaching decision.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / December 12, 2021

So what do the Knicks do now with their prized offseason addition? Multiple league sources believe the Knicks will look to trade Walker, whose value on the trade market, much like his production, is at an all-time low. -via Bleacher Report / November 30, 2021

However, league sources believe Walker’s value has the potential to change as the Knicks get closer to the Feb. 10 trade deadline and teams get more desperate to add a veteran who, despite his defensive shortcomings, has shown he can still make shots, albeit in a more limited capacity. -via Bleacher Report / November 30, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Knicks' Kemba Walker Sells Massachusetts Mansion 2 Years After Buying It

Just two years after purchasing a 1.5-acre lot of land to build a sprawling 9,592-square-foot home, former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker has sold his mansion in Brookline, MA. The three-time NBA All-Star closed on the property at 37 Sears Road on Oct. 26 for an undisclosed amount, according...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Marc Berman
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Tom Thibodeau
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Pairs Julius Randle, Myles Turner

From the sounds of it, the Indiana Pacers are ready to embrace a rebuild. They are currently stuck in no man’s land of the NBA, as they aren’t good enough to legitimately contend for a title, but they aren’t bad enough to land a top pick in the draft.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Sabonis, Kemba, Celtics, Pelicans, Magic

On an episode of The Ringer’s podcast The Mismatch last week, Kevin O’Connor mentioned that Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis wants out of Indiana. The comment was made in passing and wasn’t expanded upon by O’Connor in any subsequent article or tweet, so it wasn’t clear whether it was something he was reporting or something he’d heard but hadn’t fully confirmed.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Nyk#Msg#Curry Gsw
FanSided

Does Isaiah Thomas have a better comeback chance than Kemba Walker?

Things don’t seem to go too well for Boston Celtics point guards once they leave the franchise and head elsewhere. Isaiah Thomas’ trajectory after being swapped for Kyrie Irving is a sad one. The former C’s MVP candidate hasn’t been able to find any semblance of a home, shuffling from franchise to franchise and playing no more than half a season with any one of them.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Knicks having discussions about Rockets' Eric Gordon

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose has had Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon on his radar. Now, with the Dec. 15 trade marker past, Knicks president Leon Rose does, too. Gordon is on a long list of potentially available players the Knicks have talked about internally, according to a source. The 3-point shooting guard isn’t a fit for the rebuilding Rockets, as he turns 33 on Christmas Day.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Have Tried To Trade Kemba Walker

The New York Knicks knew there would be some risk involved when they signed former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker to be their starting point guard. It was a great homecoming story and people hoped that it would work, but things didn’t pan out as hoped. Walker was removed from...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy