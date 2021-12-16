No interest in Kemba Walker around the NBA

There is no interest league-wide in taking on Kemba Walker according to multiple sources. Walker was benched to try and kickstart the Knicks, a move that has failed, but the league consensus is that Walker’s knees represent too much of a risk even if his play with New York and Boston was more about situation.

Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

#Knicks Newsletter: Kemba Walker’s benching can’t hide the problem Julius Randle has become for the #Knicks. Randle has worst defensive rating differential on team. nypost.com/2021/12/16/kem… – 8:28 AM

From earlier: “You just want to put your team in position to win. If you look at the games…there’s some really good stuff & there’s some stuff that, obviously, has to be better.”

Tom Thibodeau, in part, when asked to assess NYK since Kemba lineup shift: sny.tv/articles/kemba… – 10:15 AM

Rookie PG Miles McBride makes most of #Knicks chance as Kemba Walker ignored again in loss #Knicks nypost.com/2021/12/15/kem… – 7:10 AM

“You just want to put your team in position to win. If you look at the games…there’s some really good stuff & there’s some stuff that, obviously, has to be better.”

Tom Thibodeau, in part, when asked to assess NYK’s play since Kemba Walker lineup shift: sny.tv/articles/kemba… – 1:54 AM

After his record-setting night, Steph Curry’s post-game interview draws a crowd at MSG. Curry & GSW beat Knicks, 105-96. NYK falls to 5-10 at home, has lost 15 of last 22. NYK was looking to improve its defense with Kemba Walker lineup change. Club is 1-7 since making change. pic.twitter.com/JVOGgib6Iq – 10:02 PM

The Knicks are 2-7 since not playing Kemba Walker.

They were 10-9 with Kemba. pic.twitter.com/yohhcIcnJQ – 9:52 PM

I can understand not starting Kemba, but playing this McBride dude over him is pure disrespect – 9:51 PM

Kemba walker is so toast, something named miles McBride is getting playing time over him. Also best move the celts have made in the last 10 years is NOT signing Fournier to a new deal. – 9:08 PM

I was going to ask, if McBride & Knox are playing ahead of him, what it would take for Kemba Walker to play again…

But given what’s happened w/ the Bulls & Nets, I guess I know the answer. – 8:14 PM

Rookie Miles McBride is backup PG tonight as Kemba Walker gets passed over again. – 8:05 PM

Derrick Rose will start at point guard. Alec Burks will fill in for RJ Barrett at SF. And Kemba Walker will…never mind. – 7:01 PM

3 viable trade destinations for #Knicks point guard Kemba Walker.

sportscasting.com/3-trade-destin… – 3:37 PM

A Sunday of disrespect aimed at Bronx legend Kemba Walker, whose signing is now a ‘catastrophe’ #Knicks #NBA #Bucks nypost.com/2021/12/12/kni… – 8:47 AM

Stefan Bondy: Thibs on not playing Kemba: “Just a coaching decision.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / December 12, 2021

So what do the Knicks do now with their prized offseason addition? Multiple league sources believe the Knicks will look to trade Walker, whose value on the trade market, much like his production, is at an all-time low. -via Bleacher Report / November 30, 2021

However, league sources believe Walker’s value has the potential to change as the Knicks get closer to the Feb. 10 trade deadline and teams get more desperate to add a veteran who, despite his defensive shortcomings, has shown he can still make shots, albeit in a more limited capacity. -via Bleacher Report / November 30, 2021