With only a few more weeks until we wave goodbye to 2021, TikTok unveiled its list of the songs and artists that reigned supreme this past year. In its annual music report for its U.S. users, the video service crowned Jason Derulo as its most-followed artist, while Lil Nas X racked up the most video views overall, as well as the most video duets. In addition, one of the videos he posted — which shows him discovering a sleeping Bella Poarch on his flight — is the most-viewed video by an artist: It racked up over 132 million views.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO