December 2021: Prince George’s Community College Raises $57,871 on #GivingTuesday to Advance Equity, Access, and Student Success

We have grappled with some of the most challenging issues of our times since the COVID-19 pandemic revealed deep fissures running through our nation, including social and racial inequities that have long plagued our communities. As the pandemic has continued, we have come to face fears and concerns related to returning to work safely, vaccine hesitancy, and within the educational system maintaining the integrity of instruction and students’ experience, as well as just plain simple COVID fatigue. ...

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO