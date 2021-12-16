ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey’s Currency Crisis Escalates Ahead of Possible Rate Cut

stockxpo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkey’s currency crisis deepened in the lead-up to a central bank meeting Thursday, when officials might...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

kitco.com

Turkey's lira tumbles after rate cut; Mexican c.bank awaited

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira sank to a record low on Thursday after the central bank cut interest rates, while Mexico's peso rose as investors expected the central bank to raise lending rates in response to rising inflation. Turkey's lira dropped more than 5% to a record low of...
WORLD
AFP

Lira plunges as Turkey cuts interest rate again

The Turkish lira on Thursday hit fresh lows after the central bank fired the latest salvo in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "economic war of independence" by cutting interest rates for the fourth successive month. The reduction of the main rate to 14 from 15 percent comes in the face of an annual inflation rate that has surged past 20 percent and is expected to climb even higher over the next few weeks. The lira was trading down more than five percent after the announcement. "The accompanying statement suggests that the easing cycle will be on pause early next year but, even so, the lira will remain under pressure and capital controls are likely," the Capital Economics consultancy said in a research note.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Crisis#Turkey#Inflation#Turkish
BBC

Turkey cuts interest rates despite spiralling inflation

Turkey has cut interest rates again, despite red hot inflation and a worsening currency crisis. Its central bank cut borrowing costs for the fourth straight month amid continued pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The lira fell as much as 5.7% to a record low following the decision. The president...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Turkey: CBRT cuts policy rate by 100 basis points to 14% as expected

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Thursday that it lowered its policy (one-week repo) rate by 100 basis points to 14% from 15%. This decision came in line with the market expectation. Market reaction. With the initial market reaction, USD/TRY reached a new record high...
WORLD
StreetInsider.com

Turkey's lira nears record low ahead of cenbank meetings

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The lira weakened 2.4% to the dollar on Wednesday over prospects for another Turkish interest rate cut the next day, and ahead of a key policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve that might draw more funds out of emerging markets. The lira dipped as far as...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Turkey's Central Bank intervenes as currency hits record low

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
WORLD
wkzo.com

Turkish lira plummets to new low ahead another expected rate cut

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The Turkish lira crashed as much as 7% in just a few minutes to a new record near 15 to the dollar on Monday, gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan’s risky new economic policy and prospects of another interest rate cut on Thursday. The sudden slide...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Moody's affirms Turkey's rating at 'B2', maintains outlook

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday affirmed Turkey's rating at "B2", saying that irrespective of the current pressure on its currency, the country's external vulnerability risk has declined. Moody's said it expects Turkey's public finances to remain relatively robust, with public debt staying at around 40% of...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: Turkey's currency is crashing. What's the impact?

As a result, families are struggling to buy food and other goods and the Turkish lira has lost around 40% of its value since the start of the year, becoming one of the world's worst-performing currencies. Here is a closer look at the Turkish currency crisis and its impact on...
BUSINESS
Axios

Turkey currency crisis: Erdoğan doubles down as central bank scrambles

Turkey’s central bank is scrambling to prop up the country’s spiraling currency, the lira, as rising prices leave Turks struggling to afford essentials and venting their frustrations with the government. How it happened: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pressured the central bank to cut interest rates this year even as...
BUSINESS
bulletin-news.com

Why Turkey’s Currency Crash Does Not Worry Erdogan

Turkey’s national currency has lost 45 percent of its value versus the dollar this year, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seemed unconcerned. The currency has flirted with record lows this week, but Turkey’s long-serving president is forging forward with his “economic war of independence,” aided by low interest rates. So,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan says he will never support high interest rates

ANKARA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will never support high interest rates, adding that he understood public concerns over the volatility in exchange rates, after the lira slumped as much as 47% against the dollar this year. In a speech to lawmakers from...
WORLD
stockxpo.com

The Risk for Markets Isn’t Higher Interest Rates

After months of fretting about central banks turning hawkish, markets have decided they can deal with higher interest rates after all. The real danger, though, is that inflation reduces officials’ recent ambitions for a tighter labor market. Just one day after the Federal Reservesignaled it could raise rates three...
BUSINESS

