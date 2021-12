Taking notes can be difficult, especially in classes with fast-talking instructors and complex new ideas. It becomes even more challenging in courses where participation is high or in the early morning when your hands and brain are barely functioning. But these tips can help you organize and take the best notes possible whether you’re in high school or college—and if you’re in high school, getting on the right track early will only make life easier for you.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO