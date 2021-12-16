ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biz news: End of the road for Midem

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music industry’s biggest and longest running trade fair has been wound up by its owners, RX France. Two...

slippedisc.com

Related
Billboard

Midem Won’t Hold 2022 Edition as New Organizer Is Sought

RX France (formerly Reed MIDEM), the organization that has long helmed Midem, will no longer organize the Midem events moving forward, it said. Instead, “exclusive and advanced” discussions are underway for the city of Cannes to take over the storied brand, although nothing official has been announced, nor was any information provided as to how the city would execute the event moving forward.
PERFORMING ARTS
completemusicupdate.com

Midem axed after 55 years

Long-running music industry conference Midem will not return in 2022, after organiser RX France announced this morning the decision to bring an end to the event after 55 years. A key date in the music industry calendar for decades, Midem’s fortunes first started to dip in the 2000s, as a...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Just in: Hamburg dumps Brahms Festival

Brahms’s home town has postponed an immersive composer festival planned for February 2022 due to Covid uncertainties. The NDR Radiophilharmonie festival will be rescheduled to March 2023.
FESTIVAL
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollar & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
HIP HOP
Variety

Motown Records Names Courtney Lowery Executive VP of Media Strategy and Lifestyle

Motown Records has named Courtney Lowery as executive vice president of media strategy and lifestyle. In this new role, Lowery will oversee media strategy and execution for the label and its roster of artists, and also play an integral role in a wide range of the label’s cultural and lifestyle initiatives. Lowery is based in Los Angeles and will report to Motown’s chairwoman & CEO, Ethiopia Habtemariam. In 2020, Lowery launched his own firm where he engineered campaigns for clients such as DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Isley Brothers, and the Verzuz competition. He previously spent eight years at Epic Records, where he...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘I Am Woman’ Singer Emmy Meli on Overnight Fame, Writing a Self-Love Anthem and Accidentally Starting a TikTok Movement

If you’ve opened the TikTok app in the past month, chances are you’ve heard the song “I Am Woman.” “I am woman/ I am fearless/ I am sexy, I’m divine/ I’m unbeatable, I’m creative/ Honey, you can get in line,” Emmy Meli croons in a rich, raspy tone over a simple yet catchy drum beat. When the 21-year-old singer-songwriter posted a video of herself singing the hook on Oct. 19 to her 5,000 followers, she had no intention of it blowing up or starting a global trend — but TikTok had other plans. By the next day, Meli says, the video...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

DeJ Loaf Might Not Ever Drop Music Again

Detroit-born rapper DeJ Loaf may be considering a career switch-up, suggesting on social media that she may be retired from releasing music. The 30-year-old, who is best known for her songs "No Fear," "Back Up" with Big Sean, and "Me U & Hennessy" with Lil Wayne, appears to be weighing her options pertaining to her next moves in the music business, responding to a fan who asked her about the status of one song that she has been teasing over the course of the last few weeks.
HIP HOP
Slipped Disc

Don’t jump! Covent Garden loses Tosca star

The ROH’s unlucky revival of Tosca, which has had two changes of Cavaradossi so far after Bryan Hymel was unwell on opening night, is losing the American tenor altogether. Bryan Hymel is indisposed and has withdrawn from all remaining Tosca performances. The following cast changes have been made to the role of Mario Cavaradossi for the remaining performances.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Rare, Early David Bowie Demo Heads to Auction

British auctioneer Wessex Auction Rooms is anticipating bids as high as £12,000 for the upcoming sale of a vinyl record featuring a rare recording of David Bowie from 1965 — back when he fronted the band Davy Jones and the Lower Third — in an auction on Thursday. (per Variety) Written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and helmed by producer Shel Talmy, a Sixties hitmaker, the 56-year-old recording “I Want You Love” is an early Bowie demo, eventually recorded and released by the Pretty Things on their 1965 sophomore album Get the Picture. Keeping with the pre-NFT times, the buyer...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon… Piaf – Nottingham Playhouse

“You don’t have to stay in the gutter just because you were born there…”. Born Edith Gassion in 1915, no one could have predicted Edith Piaf’s phenomenal rise to fame – from singing in the streets of Paris to becoming one of France’s biggest international stars, her voice is still revered to this day. But her extraordinary talent was matched with an equally extraordinary personal life.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Subscriber event: Watch Yannick conduct Florence Price

Our latest free offer to subscribers is Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting the third symphony of the rediscovered African-American composer Florence Price. It’s one of many benefits of being a Slipped Disc subscriber over the holidays.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Label news: Decca upgrades the bosses

Tom Lewis and Laura Monks have been promoted to co-Presidents of the legendary Decca Records Group. Tom and Laura have led Decca for the past 19 months as co-MDs, a hugely successful period which saw the label broaden its creative output, something best exemplified by the breakthrough success of Jacob Collier who made Grammy history by becoming the only artist in the show’s history to win an award for each of his first four albums, and the emergence of Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora whose hit single Runaway is making waves across the globe.
BUSINESS
Slipped Disc

Third job for Bram Tovey

The British conductor has been given a five-year contract as named Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School. Tovey, 68, is also principal conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra in London and music director of the Sarasota Orchestra.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Esa-Pekka Salonen cancels with Covid

The conductor has quarantined at home in Helsinki after testing positive for Covid-19. He is said to be without symptoms. He will miss two concerts with the Radio Symphony Orchestra, including the world premiere of his new clarinet concerto. The concerts will go ahead, conducted by Jukka-Pekka Saraste and will...
PUBLIC HEALTH

