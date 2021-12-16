Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Rhode Island Stacks Up

With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 202,246,698 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 61.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Rhode Island, 75.1% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Rhode Island is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Dec. 13, Rhode Island has received about 2,121,000 vaccinations and administered about 87.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 200,197 confirmed cases of the virus in Rhode Island as of Dec. 13 -- or 18,934 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,092 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

