South Korea's Vice Fin Min says prepared to stabilise markets if necessary

SEOUL (Reuters) - The private sector has overtaken state-led agents to become North Korea’s biggest economic actor over the past decade, a sign of booming markets allowed by leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry, which handles North Korea affairs, released a...
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the government will prepare a new 4.3 trillion won ($3.6 billion) stimulus package to help support small-sized and self-employed businesses hurt by the reimposition of tougher COVID-19 curbs. Of the total package, some 3.2 trillion won would be allocated to...
Posco International, a trading company based in South Korea, has agreed to take over cash offer with Senex Energy, an Australian gas company. The cash offer has valued Senex at 850 million Australian dollars. 100 percent shares of Senex will be acquired by Posco at a value of 4.60 Australian...
HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A group of offshore bondholders of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (1638.HK) have agreed to amass up to $1 billion in order to buy bad loans from the Chinese developer's onshore creditors, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Kaisa, which has offshore...
Bill Paterson, former Australian ambassador to South Korea, discusses the defense deal between both countries. He says Australia's efforts to build relationships with "like-minded" partners like South Korea are unsurprising, given China's "increasingly aggressive" policies in the Asia Pacific.
The Rand has emerged as an unlikely outperformer this week but now faces an anxious wait during which uncertainty about the threat posed by the newest strain of coronavirus could limit its scope for further appreciation. South Africa’s Rand had substantially reversed late November’s declines against the Dollar and Pound...
There is no set time for the announcement from the Bank of Japan. 0230 to 0330 GMT is usually a good time window to look for. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will conduct his post-meeting press conference at 0630 GMT. The main components of Bank policy at present are:. 10-year...
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3637 (vs. estimate at 6.3625) Japan preliminary PMIs for December - Manufacturing 54.2 (prior 54.5) Services 51.1 (53.0) Australian employment report for November: Employment Change: +366.1K (expected 200K) Australian Consumer Inflation Expectation for December 4.8% (prior 4.6%) Australia Markit preliminary PMIs...
TAIPEI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan hopes for progress on trade talks with the European Union next year when France takes over the bloc's presidency, and democracies must work together in the face of authoritarianism, President Tsai Ing-wen told French lawmakers on Thursday. Taiwan has been keen to boost its...
North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia signed a A$1 billion ($716.5 million) defence deal with South Korea on Monday, boosting Seoul’s efforts to grow its military exports. Under the terms of the deal, South Korean defence company Hanwha Corp will build 30 self-propelled howitzers and 15 armoured ammunition resupply vehicles for Australia.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - South Korea, widely seen as a global model of coronavirus containment, faces its biggest pandemic challenge yet, as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise after the country began removing pandemic related restrictions. Daily caseloads surpassed 7,000 Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. That is quadruple the daily...
New coronavirus infections in South Korea have exceeded 7,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic as long queues snaked around testing stations in the capital Seoul amid a worsening virus crisis. More than 5,600 of the new 7,175 cases were reported in Seoul and the nearby...
VILNIUS/FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China is pressuring German car parts giant Continental (CONG.DE) to stop using components made in Lithuania, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid a dispute between Beijing and the Baltic state over the status of Taiwan. The targeting of Continental is an example...
Daly is recently infamous for pulling a quick 180-degree turn on tapering and transitory inflation. She went from dove to hawk in short order and this week Powell indicated that he sent out his tapering message via his deputies. So Daly is more of a mouthpiece for Powell these days, which isn't a great thing for independence but it's good if you want to know what the Chairman is thinking.
BEIJING (AP) — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said...
China heavily criticized the United States this week and called for an investigation into war crimes after the Pentagon said no officials would be disciplined over the mistaken drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians in August.
Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
