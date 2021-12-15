South Korea's Vice Fin Min says prepared to stabilise markets if necessary

Daly is recently infamous for pulling a quick 180-degree turn on tapering and transitory inflation. She went from dove to hawk in short order and this week Powell indicated that he sent out his tapering message via his deputies. So Daly is more of a mouthpiece for Powell these days, which isn't a great thing for independence but it's good if you want to know what the Chairman is thinking.

