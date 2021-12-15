The FOMC meeting decision countdown continues..

Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Well… Besides NFL football, there was little else in the way of sports for me to watch last night, so I did some research and reading instead… Kathy was gone for the evening, and I was alone, all by myself once again, so I rang Mr. Pizza Man Pizza for my dinner! Hey, it wasn’t all bad for me, I had a salad with my pizza! Besides the right kind of pizza, has all the food groups, so to me, it’s healthy! HA! Well, today is the day I see what those spots that won’t heal are on my head… I’ve been told by my doctor that he believes its cancer, and given my history with that awful dreadful disease, I’m pretty sure he’s correct, but… I’ll find out for sure today… Chris Botti greets me this morning with his version of the song: O Little Town of Bethlehem…

