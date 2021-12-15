ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The FOMC meeting decision countdown continues..

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 3 days ago

As mentioned earlier, this is very much a placeholder session as we await the Fed....

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
forexlive.com

US dollar moving higher as traders react to Waller comments

Feds Waller's comment that the March meeting will be 'in play' for a rate hike, has helped to keep the dollar moving higher. The greenback is now the strongest of the major currencies, overtaking the JPY for that distinction. The NZD and CAD are the weakest. The chances of a...
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

The USD moves post the FOMC decision

The market reaction after the FOMC decision has seen the dollar mostly higher but also mix against some currencies. Stocks are higher. Yields are higher crude oil is higher. The EURUSD fell below the low from last week's trading at 1.122662 a session low of 1.12208, but snapback higher to 1.1253 before moving back down. The current price is trading at 1.1234. Moving back below the swing lows from November 30 at 1.1233 and the swing low from December 7 at 1.12283 will be needed to increase the bearish bias.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Federal Reserve: December FOMC Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve convened for the December rate decision amidst a backdrop of rising inflation, increasing the odds more rate hikes in 2022 and 2023. The expectation for today is for the Fed to make a hawkish policy shift. The big question is how many rate hikes the FOMC will signal for 2022. The expectation for faster tapering of asset purchases appears to be baked in to the equation at this point.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

FOMC Decision Strategy for the S&P 500 and Dollar

Before the media blackout, Fed Chairman Powell and other FOMC officials made a concerted effort to acclimatize market expectations to a faster taper and an earlier first hike. Through the final thrust of 2022 liquidity likely centers on the US central bank rate decision, there is a lot of scheduled event risk on tap for over the next 48 hours.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomc#Countdown#Fed
FXStreet.com

Why are traders so giddy ahead of the FOMC meeting tomorrow?

Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Well… Besides NFL football, there was little else in the way of sports for me to watch last night, so I did some research and reading instead… Kathy was gone for the evening, and I was alone, all by myself once again, so I rang Mr. Pizza Man Pizza for my dinner! Hey, it wasn’t all bad for me, I had a salad with my pizza! Besides the right kind of pizza, has all the food groups, so to me, it’s healthy! HA! Well, today is the day I see what those spots that won’t heal are on my head… I’ve been told by my doctor that he believes its cancer, and given my history with that awful dreadful disease, I’m pretty sure he’s correct, but… I’ll find out for sure today… Chris Botti greets me this morning with his version of the song: O Little Town of Bethlehem…
NFL
forexlive.com

Fed's FOMC meeting preview -

Moody's says the Fed's FOMC will be walking a fine and dangerous line this week (preview) update a full set of forecasts - including the Summary of Economic Projections and an updated ‘dot plot’ of FOMC members’ expectations for the fed funds target rate. Also in addition...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

US Dollar (DXY) Remains Supported Ahead of Significant FOMC Meeting

Fed set to announce $30 billion bond tapering on Wednesday. Dot plot will reveal board members’ views on interest rates. The latest FOMC meeting – December 14/15 – is expected to show the Federal Reserve reducing its bond-buying program by $30 billion a month, from a current $15 billion reduction, as the US central bank continues to tighten monetary policy in the face of runaway domestic inflation. Last Friday’s inflation report showed headline inflation in the US running at an annual rate of 6.8%, a near 40-year high, driven by a large increase in food, fuel, car, and housing prices. This week’s Fed meeting will also see the publication of the latest Summary of Economic Projections including the latest dot plot, a visualization of the central banks’ view on the path of US interest rates. With two 0.25% rate hikes already priced in the market, signs of a third hike could bolster the US dollar further.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold flirts with $1800 as market participants digest yesterday's FOMC meeting

As they say in real estate, it’s all about location. Yesterday judging by how gold and U.S. equities moved, it was not so much about the statement and dot plot, but it was all about Powell’s press conference. Gold had been trading lower before the release of the statement and dot plot trading to a low of $1753. Chart number one is a five-minute line chart detailing when Chairman Powell first took the podium. Gold had come off the prior lows but was still trading lower at $1762.
MARKETS
forexlive.com

FOMC helped Cryptos to hold important levels

Over the past 24 hours, total crypto market capitalisation rose by 2.1% to $2.24 trillion, recovering to the levels at the start of the week. Yesterday, the figure was close to the $2.0 trillion mark, but demand for risk assets recovery supported cryptos, providing around a 12% rise from the bottom to peak in the following four hours.
MARKETS
investing.com

Dollar Down, Investors Continue Digesting Fed’s Policy Decision

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Thursday morning in Asia, with the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening its monetary policy in a hawkish pivot. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies edged down 0.13% to 96.360 by 10:39 PM ET (3:39 AM GMT).
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Onto Important Levels Post FOMC Meet

Over the past 24 hours, total crypto market capitalization rose by 2.1% to $2.24 trillion, recovering to the levels at the start of the week. Yesterday, the figure was close to the $2.0 trillion mark. Still, demand for risk assets recovery supported cryptos, providing around a 12% rise from the bottom to peak in the following four hours.
MARKETS
invezz.com

AUDUSD forms double-top ahead of FOMC decision

The AUD/USD pair has formed a double-top pattern. Focus shifts to the upcoming Fed interest rate decision. There will be a divergence between the Fed and the RBA. The AUD/USD price was little changed on Wednesday morning as investors focused on the potential divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The pair also reacted to the latest economic data from China. It is trading at 0.7100, where it has been in the past few days.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Slips Hard Ahead Of The FOMC Decision

US stocks fell sharply on Tuesday while bond yields rose as investors waited for the upcoming interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. Tech stocks were among the worst performers, with the Nasdaq 100 index shedding more than 300 points. The sell-off intensified as it became clear that the Fed does not have an option other than tightening. For example, data published by the government showed that the producer price index (PPI) rose by 9.6% in November. This was the highest increase since 2010. The data came a few days after numbers revealed that consumer inflation jumped to the highest level in more than 40 years.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price Continues to Defend November Low Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The price of gold continues to defend the November low ($1759) as it bounces back from a fresh weekly low ($1767), but the Federal Reserve’s last interest rate decision for 2021 may produce headwinds for bullion if the central bank shows a greater willingness to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Options Market Buying Bearish Protection Ahead Of Big FOMC Decision

Options traders on Tuesday are bracing for a key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision tomorrow at 2 p.m. EST, which is the final monetary policy decision of 2021. The key themes on traders' minds are any new input about inflation concerns from the Fed, along with any potential adjustment in monetary policy.
BUSINESS
investing.com

FOMC Meeting, Christmas Will Take Crypto Off Pause

Cryptocurrencies avoided strong moves over the weekend. Bitcoin failed to significantly move away from its 200-day moving average and Ethereum from the $4000, leaving short-term traders in limbo. The capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has barely changed in the past 24 hours, remaining at 2.26 trillion. The cryptocurrency fear and greed...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Crypto pullback continues ahead of Fed meeting

Major cryptocurrencies and Alt coins have been under increasing pressure as of late as economic conditions worsen. While the sell-off continued yesterday, pushing Bitcoin 7% lower and Ethereum down 8%, investors continued to lower their exposure to risky assets ahead of this week's Fed meeting as it is set to be a major event. The Fed is expected to finally accelerate the pace of its QE tapering, which could reduce part of excess liquidity in the markets and is generally viewed as a negative for high-risk asset prices, like equities and cryptos. Meanwhile, it was reported yesterday that inflows into digital asset investment funds dropped below $100 million in the previous week, showing the second straight week of lower inflows indicating lower interest from investors during the ongoing correction. However, as we have seen several times in the past, corrections in the crypto market seem to have an impact on general sentiment but can also be reversed quite rapidly if investors were to receive an unexpected surprise.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy