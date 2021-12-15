AHS is on the NICE list!

(WTVC/WKRC) – Santa will soon be coming to town, and the North Pole has released its 2021 "Naughty and Nice" list!. The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole Government, handles Santa's important list that has to be checked twice. Luckily, Santa and his helpers are willing...
Every year, the North Pole Government issues their Department of Christmas Affairs official "Naughty and Nice" list. Two years ago, I landed on Santa's NAUGHTY list. I was shocked! How could I be on the naughty list?. Last year I didn't even bother to check, it was 2020, it was...
So many “nice” people on your list, so little time! No stress head to the Wintr Markt for unique and locally produced gifts. Plus donate a little money to get them wrapped and those funds support Pink Ribbon Girls. Bianca Fitzpatrick from the Women’s Creative stopped in with a preview of what you can see this weekend.
Christmas is right around the corner, and you know what that means: Aside from baking cookies and buying presents, you'll have to set aside a bit of time to brainstorm where the notorious Elf on the Shelf will watch over your family on a daily basis. Article continues below advertisement.
8:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 10:00pm) The event did not last as long as expected. The drinks were a bit overpriced but the venue was a clean, modern venue. I think the event needs to be promoted a bit more to make the atmosphere better. Posted Today, 2:06am. Login to...
AMBRIDGE — If children want to find out whether they are on the Naughty or Nice List this year, one of Santa's friends is returning to Beaver County to help confirm who is getting presents this Christmas. Old Economy Village will be hosting visits with Belsnickel, the keeper of...
(WTVC/WKRC) – Santa will soon be coming to town, and the North Pole has released its 2021 "Naughty and Nice" list!. The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole Government, handles Santa's important list that has to be checked twice. Luckily, Santa and his helpers are willing...
(WTVC/WKRC) – Santa will soon be coming to town, and the North Pole has released its 2021 "Naughty and Nice" list!. The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole Government, handles Santa's important list that has to be checked twice. Luckily, Santa and his helpers are willing...
(WTVC/WKRC) – Santa will soon be coming to town, and the North Pole has released its 2021 "Naughty and Nice" list!. The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole Government, handles Santa's important list that has to be checked twice. Luckily, Santa and his helpers are...
Comments / 0