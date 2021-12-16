ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCRegister

German shepherd Sasha’s sweetness prevails after rescue

Sasha’s story: Sasha appeared to have been dumped in an empty lot in Los Angeles, where she waited for her owner to return. Residents tried to chase her away, and finally a rescue was notified. After she had been on the streets a few weeks, the rescue was able to trap her. She was taken to a vet, spayed, microchipped and placed in a foster home. She has been doing terrifically in the home with other dogs. She loves to run and play and is a very sweet, happy dog.
LOS ANGELES, CA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Findley: Lab Mix Seeks New Family

5-year-old Findley knows she's beautiful, but she doesn't let it go to her head. With her distinctive eye colors, knowing smile and inquisitive ears, Findley is ready for every occasion, starting with finding her new family. This sweet lab mix is definitely a people person, or whatever the dog equivalent...
news-shield.com

German Shepherd Bomb Detection Dog Misses Her Job After Retirement | The Dodo Soulmates

Bomb-sniffing dog was so bored after she retired — so her dad figured out the sweetest way to make her excited again!. Keep up with Dorka on TikTok: https://thedo.do/dorkama and Instagram: https://thedo.do/dorka_bel. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
midutahradio.com

3 Female Purebred Miniature Australian Shepherd Puppies

Do not email. Call or text Troy at contact #. Three purebred female mini Aussie pups born 11/13/2021. Dew claws are removed and tails are docked. First shots will be Dec 17th. Eating soft food and drinking already and will be ready for new home by Christmas. Delivery available if close or meet halfway.
27 First News

How to crate train a puppy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every puppy is different, so the way you crate train them will vary based on their age, temperament and preferences. It can take a few weeks to several months to fully crate train a puppy. And, though it does take persistence and a bit of patience, the benefits of crate training are worth it in the end. If you’re ready to get started, here’s the best way to crate train your new puppy.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

AKC purebred Bernese Mountain Dog puppy

This beautiful little fur ball is ready for her forever homes just in time for Christmas. Raised on a small farm with daily interaction with my kids. Championship bloodlines, up to date on shots and dewormer.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Pet of the Week: JR the adorable Chow Chow Dutch Shepherd mix

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - JR is an adorable little pup who loves treats almost as much as he loves snuggles. Here’s what Britley Calkins, an animal handler with Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter, had to say:. “JR, aka Junior, is a six-month-old Chow Chow Dutch Shepherd mix who...
FAIRBANKS, AK
wtae.com

Training future service dogs: Lab puppies meet new families

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Labrador retriever puppies were greeted by their new families in Coraopolis over the weekend as they begin the process of training to become service dogs. The puppies, who are just 8 weeks old, will be raised by these families before finding their permanent homes. "We're really...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Pablo

A senior dog who loves attention is looking for a new home. Pablo is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
Hachi The Husky

Training a Puppy To Potty Outside

Did you unknowingly step in another puddle of puppy pee?. It's very important to realize that a puppy is very similar to a newborn baby. The world is still very new to them and they are learning to adapt to this new environment. We must approach potty training with a lot of patience, understanding, and positive reinforcement. Most puppies, with consistent training and help from us, tend to achieve potty-trained status in three to four months, although some may take up to six or seven months. Patience. Patience. Patience.
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Sensational Sage, a tiny Shiba Inu mix always on the go

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
thecountrycook.net

PEPPERMINT PUPPY CHOW

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Peppermint Puppy Chow from 3 Boys and a Dog. Our other featured recipes include: Ham and Cheese Sliders from The Recipe Life, Easy Crockpot Candy from Cincy Shopper and Mary is sharing her recipe for Slow Cooker Smothered Beef Tips.
mpacorn.com

Pet of the Week

LOTS OF ENERGY—Apollo is a young, playful Belgian malinois. He loves treats and toys and meeting new people. He has a condition called “wobblers” that makes him a little uncoordinated and clumsy at times. And he also has an old injury to his back foot that he got when he was a puppy. He would do great in a home with a family who can meet his needs and keep up with his amazing energy. For more information, go to vcas.us.
katzenworld.co.uk

Sublime Repose: Purrs of a Nanny Cat

“I’m meowditating. I won’t be disturbed. Purrrrr fang mew omni nom…..repeat…. Purrrrr fang mew omni nom …kneed feet…. Now hush ! No vacuum ! I won’t be disturbed. That exercise class went so well last night. I led her furry tiny tigers so.
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
24/7 Wall St.

The State With The Most Cats As Pets

Cats are second only to dogs in terms of popular pets in the U.S. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, almost 32 million households have cats. Being a cat owner can be expensive. A pedigree kitten can cost between $200 and $2,000. The ASPCA reports that the cost to keep a cat per year […]
