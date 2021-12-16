ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Hungarian fashion studio builds Roma cultural prestige

By JUSTIN SPIKE
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rw9Xt_0dOQfzOc00
Hungary Roma Design Fashion Roma sisters Helena, left, and Erika Varga work on a production in their fashion studio, Romani Design, in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Romani Design, a fashion studio in Hungary, is challenging the centuries-old stereotypes faced by the country's Roma minority, and asserting a place at the table of high culture for the historically marginalized group. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) (Bela Szandelszky)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — A fashion studio in Hungary is challenging the centuries-old stereotypes faced by the country's Roma minority, and asserting a place at the table of high culture for the historically marginalized group.

Established by sisters Erika and Helena Varga in 2010, the Romani Design fashion studio has the declared mission of using fashion and applied arts to build the socio-cultural prestige of the Roma community, and to reestablish Roma culture in a modern context.

“We were one of the first brands that actually gave the answer to how to rebuild (Roma) traditions in a contemporary, modern way,” said Erika Varga, co-founder of Romani Design.

The Roma are Hungary's largest minority, and represent as much of 10% of the population in the Central European country. Like their counterparts throughout Europe, Hungary's Roma are often the subjects of social and economic exclusion, and face discrimination, segregation and poverty.

Present in Hungary since the 15th century, many of the Roma's traditions are deeply ingrained in broader Hungarian culture. Yet many of their unique customs and occupations — as well as their language, Romani — have been slowly dying out after centuries of official and unofficial marginalization.

Before starting Romani Design, the Varga sisters worked as jewelry makers and designers. But seeing that the social acceptance long sought by their community had remained elusive, they worried that valuable Roma traditions were being lost, and excluded from conceptions of what constitutes high culture.

“We wanted to sensitize the social majority, including the social elite,” Erika said. “This was important because it’s the social elite that dictates who is valuable and what position they can occupy in the social hierarchy. ... We also wanted to communicate messages to our own community that we don’t have to give up our traditional values.”

Reutilizing the floral patterns, colorful fabrics and depictions of the Virgin Mary prevalent in traditional Roma dress and folklore, Romani Design creates modern clothing, jewelry and accessories that place Roma cultural traditions into a contemporary context.

Helena, the younger of the sisters who oversees the design of their products, said many of the dresses and accessories are reflections on lived experiences she has had through growing up Roma in Hungary.

“When I design, I absolutely live my own Gypsy identity, and my roots are absolutely here in my heart and soul,” Helena said, using a term for the Roma seen as pejorative in some places but commonly used by Roma in Hungary. "I've seen how (Roma communities) live, what they wear, what kinds of houses they live in and what the interior design is like ... These memories and experiences are completely embedded in my mind when I design something.”

While some advocacy groups in Hungary push for Roma equality and social inclusion by representing elements of Roma culture like folk music and dance, the Varga sisters say that fashion is one of the most powerful means of bridging the gap between their culture and the rest of society.

“Fashion, the way we dress, the clothes we wear on our bodies can send a message so fast and so intense that it reaches its target audience very, very quickly," Helena said. "It’s very effective.”

In the world of designer fashion, choosing to shop at Romani Design represents a conscious statement of values, Helena said, and their clients usually buy their products with the intent of expressing their views on inclusion.

Most clients of the studio are "people who want more from fashion,” Erika said.

“They want to be able to express their personality as much as possible, to shape their immediate environment, and at the same time to represent values that are important in their personal lives and communities, such as the values of multiculturalism,” she said.

Six dresses by Romani Design are currently on display at an exhibition in the Museum of Applied Arts in Hungary's capital, Budapest.

The rotating exhibition, “In Circulation,” has artists choose items from the museum’s permanent collection and create their own works inspired by them. After being displayed, the new contemporary works become part of the museum’s collection — securing them for posterity to be reflected upon by coming generations.

Judit Horvath, the head of the museum's contemporary design department, said it was a mission of the museum to “thematize social problems,” and that Romani Design's appearance in the exhibition had done so successfully.

“In the context of this exhibition it was clear what the social problem is that we want to thematize,” Horvath said. ”What is this problem? The conflict, fear, discord and anger that often exists between Roma and non-Roma communities ... things that we wish were not there."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Ordynka Building / Al Studio

Photographs: Dmitriy Chebanenko .Yaroslav Lukiyanchenko, Dmitriy Yakovlev. Text description provided by the architects. London-based AI Studio completes ORDYNKA, a high-end residential project in Central Moscow. ORDYNKA project occupies the site of a famous chocolate factory in the historic heart of Moscow. It consists of seven high-end residential buildings connected by a spacious internal courtyard. The original facades of the factory were renovated to retain their historical appearance.
DESIGN
The Independent

Glamour night for Bosnia migrants presenting fashion brand

For an evening, some migrants in Bosnia were able to escape the hardship of their everyday lives for the glamour of fashion world.A fashion show featuring migrant models was held on Thursday evening in Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo presenting a brand created by migrants from reception centers in the Balkan country and a Bosnian designer. The event held at the Sarajevo City Hall was also meant to mark International Migration Day this weekend, and promote integration of people who were forced to flee their homes to escape war, violence or poverty. “It is really important to recognize that migrants...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Designer Fashion#Interior Design#Prestige#Hungarian#Ap#Romani Design#Central European
sit.edu

Summer 2022: Colombia: Building a Culture of Peace

Living in Colombia, you will study the country’s 2016 peace accords, which have put an end to its prolonged conflict. You will learn about these accords, which call for reparations, reintegration, and reconciliation, and see how Colombia is constructing a culture of peace. You’ll live with a host family for four weeks in multicultural Cartagena, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and explore challenges of cultivating peace. You’ll meet with human rights defenders, victims, community activists, and ex-guerrilla combatants to understand how Colombians view this historic peace process.
AMERICAS
sciencealert.com

Mesmerizing Gold Jewelry From Queen Nefertiti's Time Found in Cyprus

A precious-gem-studded "lotus flower" pendant similar to one worn by ancient Egypt's Queen Nefertiti has been unearthed in a set of tombs in Cyprus. The pendant is one of hundreds of opulent grave goods from around the Mediterranean region that have been uncovered at the site, including gemstones, ceramics and jewelry.
INDIA
lonelyplanet.com

Best museums in Amsterdam: 12 must-visit spaces that cover everything from Dutch masters to digital photography

With priceless artworks by some the most important artists ever to have created and invaluable historical collections, Amsterdam's museums and galleries astound for their quality as well as their quantity. Despite the Dutch capital's compact size, scores of options abound across all genres, spoiling visitors for choice. These are the...
MUSEUMS
WWD

Fendi Opens New Milan Boutique

MILAN — Fendi is investing in a key real estate project: the opening of a new new boutique in Milan, inside luxury shopping mall Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. The boutique reinterprets Milan’s early 20th-century buildings, with distinctive geometric patterns and multicolored marbles, and opened on Tuesday. Serge Brunschwig,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
TravelPulse

Caserta, Italy in the Slow Food Fastlane

The Glasgow COP26 Summit wrapped up on November 10, and the foreign dignitaries boarded their jets home. Meanwhile, on Nov 12 in Caserta, Campania Italy the European Union executed forums around sustainable tourism’s role as a driver to achieve global climate neutrality. The Caserta conference presented panelists from EU Brussels...
AGRICULTURE
womanaroundtown.com

Laura Caparrotti – Building Cultural Bridges Through Theater Between the U.S. and Italy

The perpetually creative Laura Caparrotti wears many hats. Not only is she a director, actor, writer, educator, and leader in various theater and language organizations, but she is also the Founding Artistic Director of the main Italian theater company in New York, Kairos Italy Theater, and of In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the first Italian theater festival to take place in all five NY Boroughs. In 2019, she inaugurated OnStage! the first American Theater Festival in Rome as associate director. To learn more about her and her work, please click on the link at the end of this interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationAU

Imperial loot in a small-town gallery in New Zealand? The curious case of Gore’s ‘Benin bronzes’

The Southland town of Gore is best known for its giant statue of a brown trout and the Golden Guitars country music festival. But the town’s Eastern Southland Gallery (ESG) also hosts one of the country’s most remarkable and eclectic art collections – and a connection to one of the art world’s enduring controversies. Amassed by John Money, a New Zealand psychologist who lived and worked in the US, the collection includes works by notable New Zealand artists Rita Angus and Theo Schoon, and the Baltimore artist Lowell Nesbitt. (Rich examples of Ralph Hotere’s works, donated by the artist, supplement the...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Lesley Lokko Appointed Curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia

Lesley Lokko Appointed Curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. The Board of La Biennale di Venezia, has appointed Ghanaian-Scottish architect, academic, and novelist Lesley Lokko as Curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. The 18th International Architecture Exhibition will be held from Saturday 20 May to Sunday 26 November, 2023.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Steeped in Italian Tradition, Sonus Faber Is Creating a Renaissance in Loudspeakers

Italy’s city of Venice comes into view from the window of the aircraft, a Rorschach test of land and lagoon shrouded in mist; only the Campanile of St. Mark’s Basilica emerges from the thick blanket of gray. This sight inspires thoughts of Giovanni Gabrieli, the city’s greatest Renaissance composer, and I imagine the sonorous trumpets and trombones of his swelling canzon prima toni filling the Piazza San Marco. My final destination will be Vicenza and the nearby town of Arcugnano, less than an hour away from the jewel that is Venice. Arcugnano is home not only to Bertagni 1882, the world’s...
ELECTRONICS
dreadxp.com

Poland: A Rich Legacy of Horror

I’ve been on a Polish kick lately. An ongoing Polish jag, if you will. After trying to verify the tarot reading of a Polish mystic, and trying to figure out what Bloober Team is doing, I guess you could say I have Poland on the mind. I’ve never been to Poland, as I’m landlocked in the states, and have no intention of traveling right now. Regardless of whether I’ve been there or not, I feel a sort of kinship to a place that seems to be cold and rainy most of the time. Maybe the rain and relative isolation are what makes Polish horror so effective?
ECONOMY
Wallpaper*

London’s finest brutalist architecture

In London, neglected brutalist behemoths are being rebooted and given new life. The wave of savvy renovations is being led by a flock of eagle-eyed developers who wish to save – and capitalise on – these concrete urban structures’ dramatic shapes. This is not just a London-focused trend as more brutalist architecture around the world is being given a new lease of life. In London alone we counted contemporary renovations of Centre Point and the Economist Building as part of the movement. Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Read this report of new developments at London’s Balfron Tower or visit Brussels where a brutal behemoth is being converted into a co-working space, while in the States a Marcel Breuer buidling in Connecticut is being reimagined as a hotel.
VISUAL ART
frommers.com

Film Great Federico Fellini Gets His Own Museum in Italy

The hometown of acclaimed Italian film director Federico Fellini has opened a lavish new museum dedicated to the auteur responsible for making La Dolce Vita (1960), 8 1/2 (1963), and other 20th-century movie masterpieces—and for providing steady employment for circus folk seeking work in dream sequences. Located in the...
MUSEUMS
lonelyplanet.com

These top Istanbul parks showcase the city's history and natural beauty

Green spaces are at a premium amidst Istanbul’s dense urban sprawl, but the city does have some lovely spots to take a breather, ranging from leafy historic parks to waterfront promenades with dramatic views. When the weather is fair, you’ll find many of them bustling with local residents seeking a respite from the concrete jungle.
WORLD
WDBO

Live updates: Quebec limits businesses to 50% capacity

TORONTO — Bars, restaurants, stores and entertainment venues across the Canadian province of Quebec will be required to operate at 50% capacity because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Quebec Premier François Legault announced new pandemic restrictions Thursday after new forecasts that hospitals in the province could reach...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Southern Thai dance form 'nora' gets UNESCO heritage status

Dancers moved gracefully in a circle, their beaded dress pieces swaying as they struck bird-like poses in a dance-drama known as "nora" -- a southern Thai performance art which was added Wednesday to UNESCO's prestigious heritage list. The dramatic art form -- combining dancing, singing and storytelling -- has roots in India, and has been practised in Thailand's Muslim-majority southernmost provinces for centuries. Performances are usually a dramatic retelling of the tale of a local prince who tries to rescue Manora -- a half-human, half-bird princess, whose shortened name gives the art its name. The ultra-elaborate showcases can last for up to three days.
THEATER & DANCE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy