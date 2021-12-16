ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BmDE_0dOQeV4j00
Japan Trade FILE - A container ship is docked at a port in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Japan has reported Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, that its exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains began to ease. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File) (Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains eased.

Preliminary trade data reported Thursday showed imports surging nearly 44% from a year earlier, pulling the country into a deficit, as surging oil prices pushed costs sharply higher.

Iron and steel exports jumped 88%, while exports of vehicles and other transport equipment rose 20%. Shipments of computer chips also revived, rising more than 20%.

“The jump in exports in November suggests that most supply chain constraints in the automobile sector had already eased last month. We think that exports will remain strong over the coming months as motor vehicle exports recover further and external demand for capital goods continues to rise," Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

However, global growth in trade has been moderating at a time when a new wave of coronavirus cases in many countries could stall recoveries from the pandemic.

The 7.4 trillion yen ($64 billion) in exports compared with 6.1 trillion yen in November 2020. Imports rose to 8.3 trillion yen ($72 billion), leaving a deficit of 954.8 billion yen ($8.36 billion).

Japan's exports to the U.S. rose 10% from a year earlier to 1.3 trillion yen ($11 billion), while imports from the U.S. soared 43% to 855 billion yen ($7.5 billion).

Exports to China, Japan's biggest overseas market, climbed 16% to 1.6 trillion yen ($14 billion). Japan's imports from China rose 17% to nearly 2 trillion yen ($17 billion).

Imports from the Middle East, mainly of crude oil, more than doubled thanks to the rise in oil prices from pandemic lows in 2020. But Japan also imported more soy beans, iron ore, good and manufacturing inputs such as chemicals and semiconductors.

“Looking ahead, we expect a further normalization in auto production and the robust capital goods demand to support exports," Norihiro Yamaguchi, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said in a report. “However, the recovery is likely to be moderate amid slower global trade growth partially due to weaker growth momentum in China."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan

Surging prices are haunting consumers and confounding economic planners in the U.S. and other countries, but not in Japan where sparking inflation has proven an elusive goal. While the Federal Reserve and most other central banks are shifting into inflation-fighting mode, the Bank of Japan on Friday chose to reduce its corporate bond purchases but will continue pumping tens of billions of dollars into the economy in hopes of eventually attaining its elusive 2% inflation target and getting the economy to grow faster. With outbreaks of the omicron variant of coronavirus looming in many parts of the world, “high...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

US 'violates' free trade rules, threatens supply chain security, says China

Washington [US], December 17 (ANI): The United States has been severely violating free trade rules and threatening global supply chain security, Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Thursday. This reaction comes after the United States blacklisted several Chinese biotechnology companies and organisations which it said are involved...
FOREIGN POLICY
WDBO

German business confidence slips again amid COVID fears

BERLIN — (AP) — Business confidence in Germany has dropped for the sixth month in a row amid concern over the latest wave of coronavirus infections, a closely watched survey showed Friday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index for Europe's biggest economy dropped to 94.7 points...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Japan to speed up booster shots amid fear of omicron spread

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday his government is accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines after speaking with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla. Japan has confirmed a handful of omicron variant cases, while revealing a cluster of infections of about 100...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Trade#Iron#Ap#Capital Economics
WDBO

Supply shortages and emboldened workers: A changed economy

Employees at a fast-food restaurant in Sacramento, California, exasperated over working in stifling heat for low wages, demanded more pay and a new air conditioner — and got both. Customer orders poured in to an Italian auto supplier, which struggled to get hold of enough supplies of everything from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Trade Finance: A Solution for SMBs’ Supply Chain Challenges

Supply chain disruptions have been a major part of the news cycle for longer than most executives had anticipated. When the world came to a halt due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2020 and factories in Asia and exporting nations were shut down, it created a domino effect that resulted in shortages of key manufacturing components, order backlogs, delivery delays and a spike in transportation costs and consumer prices. These issues continue to aggravate businesses large and small, and consumers are confronted with an experience once rare in modern times: no stock available and no idea when it will come in.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

China’s Oil Imports Are Set To Slow In Q1

A combination of China’s policies to curb pollution in time for the Winter Olympics, its crackdown on illegal practices at independent refiners, and its zero-COVID policy with intermittent lockdowns are set to slow crude oil imports at the world’s top oil-importing nation early next year, industry consultants tell Bloomberg.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
ihsmarkit.com

IHS Markit flash PMIs signal slowing economic growth momentum in December, supply constraints broadly ease

December's preliminary PMI numbers provided a more solemn note to end the year, with growth momentum across the world's largest developed economies revealed to have eased in the final month of the year. That said, overall manufacturing output rose, supported by an easing of supply constraints across Western economies, which also suggested that we may be seeing prices peaking in these regions.
ECONOMY
BBC

Global supply chain: Toyota extends Japan production stoppages

Toyota has announced that it will extend production stoppages at some factories in Japan as it continues to feel the impact of supply chain issues. The world's largest carmaker said its components factories in South East Asia had faced disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Land Cruiser and Lexus production...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

China to levy higher tariffs on pork imports in 2022 amid supply glut

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China will raise import tariffs on most pork products next year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after the world's top producer rapidly expanded domestic production and reduced its needs for imports. Tariffs for most favoured nations will return to 12% on Jan. 1, from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's factories speed up but new COVID pain hits retailers

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's factory output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in sky-high materials costs, but new curbs to fight rising COVID-19 cases hit retailers in the world's second-largest economy. The data, along with a slowdown in investment growth,...
RETAIL
THE DAILY RECKONING

The Great Supply Chain Collapse

What’s at the root of the supply chain breakdown? That’s a critical question but the answer is almost irrelevant. The supply chain is a complex dynamic system of immense scale. It is of a complexity comparable to the climate as a system. This means that exact cause and...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Supply Chain Disruptions May Ease in the Second Half of 2022, Insurer Says

Renewed virus outbreaks, China's zero-Covid policy and expected trade volatility during the Lunar New Year may continue to stress supply chains for now, trade credit insurer Euler Hermes said in a new report on Thursday. However, three factors could start to normalize trade in the second half of 2022: cooling...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Global Supply Chains Are Recovering, Despite Persistent Bottlenecks

Despite the emergence of the new Omicron variant of concern, it is worth noting that the global economy has made a remarkable recovery from the peak impact of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The main driver has been unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, particularly in the United States (US), which unleashed a tsunami of consumer demand.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Japan PM Kishida: Will submit new laws to boost supply chains next year

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, he will submit new laws to boost supply chains and secure core infrastructure during the parliamentary session next year. This comes after the country’s government pledged to deploy necessary fiscal spending without hesitation in response to the covid crisis, the government's draft guidelines for the fiscal 2022 budget showed on Friday.
ECONOMY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy