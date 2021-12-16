The Big Idea

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students Compete in Fall Big IDEA Competition

The Palmieri Center for Entrepreneurship on December 9 hosted the second "Big IDEA Competition." Student finalists pitched their big idea to a panel of three alumni judges. The goal of the competition is to inspire entrepreneurial thinking campus-wide. Students from all majors are encouraged to present an idea in writing with certain requirements that require no more than a week of thought and documentation. Submissions may also contain a YouTube video of up to 90 seconds in length. Finalists are selected by reviewers based on written submissions and then participate in the finals, done via a pitch competition format. Alumni judges for the competition this year were Michael Faubert, C’96, Lori Hockley, C’96, and Pete DeCandia, C’13.
