ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Publisher Correction: Photoelectrocatalytic C"“H halogenation over an oxygen vacancy-rich TiO photoanode

By Zhenhua Li
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26997-z, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which two curved arrows were inadvertently omitted. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Dietary thiols accelerate aging of C. elegans

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24634-3, published online 15 July 2021. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article included an incorrect Supplementary Data 1 file, which was a copy of Supplementary Data 3 file. The correct Supplementary Data 1 file has now been added to the HTML version of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Correlated iron isotopes and silicon contents in aubrite metals reveal structure of their asteroidal parent body

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99160-9, published online 19 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained a typographical error in EquationÂ 10, where the 'Î³' variable was omitted and 'FeO' was incorrectly given as 'Feo'. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. School of Earth and Space...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Spatial distribution of conspecific genotypes within chimeras of the branching coral Stylophora pistillata

The original version of this Article contained an error in the Received date which was incorrectly given as 17 March 2021. The correct date is 06 August 2020. The original Article has been corrected. Israel Oceanography and Limnological Research, National Institute, of Oceanography, Tel-Shikmona, P.O. Box 9753, 3109701, Haifa, Israel.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Analyzing artificial intelligence systems for the prediction of atrial fibrillation from sinus-rhythm ECGs including demographics and feature visualization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02179-1, published online 23 November 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Guillermo J. Ortega. The correct affiliations are listed below. Instituto de Investigacion Sanitaria del Hospital Universitario de La Princesa, Madrid, Spain. Science and Technology Department, National University of Quilmes, Bernal,...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cl
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Identifying autism spectrum disorder symptoms using response and gaze behavior during the Go/NoGo game CatChicken

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01050-7, published online 10 November 2021. In the original version of this Article Keisuke Shima was incorrectly affiliated with 'Graduate School of Engineering, Yokohama National University, Yokohama, Japan'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Faculty of Engineering, Yokohama National University, Yokohama, Japan. The original Article has...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Sensitive mid-infrared detection in wide-bandgap semiconductors using extreme non-degenerate two-photon absorption

Correction to: Nature Photonics https://doi.org/10.1038/nphoton.2011.168, published online 7 August 2011. In the version of Article originally published, a graphical handling error occurred, leading to the y-axis values and tick placement from Fig. 2a being duplicated in Fig. 2b. The correct panel b y-axis, ranging from 100 "“ 103 (rather than 10"“1 "“ 103) is shown below.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A new foe in folate metabolism

In the version of this article initially published, a versioning error during composition led to mistakes in the order and completeness of the author list and in-text citations of ref. 3. The errors have been corrected in the online version of the article. Genome Institute of Singapore, Agency for Science,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: An automated and combinative method for the predictive ranking of candidate effector proteins of fungal plant pathogens

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99363-0, published online 05 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 2, where the '# secreted' was incorrectly stated for the organism 'AustropucciniaÂ psidiiÂ Au_3'. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Organism # secreted. AustropucciniaÂ psidiiÂ...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halogenation#Creative Commons License#Oxygen#Fig#Pdf#Html#Equations#The L Of Cl
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic transformations of cubic copper catalysts during CO electroreduction and its impact on catalytic selectivity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26743-5, published online 18 November 2021. The HTML version of this Article incorrectly omitted Supplementary Movie 1"“14. Supplementary Movie 1"“14 can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Philipp Grosse, Aram Yoon. Affiliations. Department...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phosphorothioate-DNA bacterial diet reduces the ROS levels in C. elegans while improving locomotion and longevity

In the original published version of the Article, the abstract incorrectly listed hsp-12.8 as one of the differentially-expressed stress response genes. The correct gene symbol is hsp-12.6. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. State Key Laboratory of Microbial Metabolism, Joint International Research...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bacterial adaptation is constrained in complex communities

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-14570-z, published online 06 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, in which the labels were inadvertently omitted from the pie chart. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of a model-inference system for estimating epidemiological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25913-9, published online 22 September 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in theÂ Supplementary Information, equations S3 and S5. Equation S3, line 4, was missing a term. The original read:. $$\left\{\begin{array}{c}\frac{{dS}}{{dt}}=\frac{R}{L}-\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\varepsilon -{v}_{1}(t)-{v}_{2}(t)\\ \frac{{dE}}{{dt}}=\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\frac{E}{Z}+\varepsilon \hfill\\ \,\frac{{dI}}{{dt}}=\frac{E}{Z}-\frac{I}{D}\hfill\\ \frac{{dR}}{{dt}}=\frac{I}{D}+{v}_{1}\left(t\right)+{v}_{2}(t)\hfill\end{array}\right.$$. This has been corrected...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Country
China
Nature.com

Author Correction: Highly efficient, heat dissipating, stretchable organic light-emitting diodes based on a MoO/Au/MoO electrode with encapsulation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23203-y, published online 17 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in page 6 line 13 which incorrectly read 'However, the heat conductance (along the direction normal to the substrate) is dependent on the relative substrate thickness, which for thin NOA63 and the thick glass substrate are 543.38 and 37.5 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'. The correct version states '0.543 and 0.0375 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'. in place of '543.38 and 37.5 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Analysis of Annual and Seasonal Precipitation Variation in the Qinba Mountain area, China

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57743-y, published online 22 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant No. 61006403).". "This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China...
CHINA
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02728-8, Published online 02 December 2021. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error, where the layout for Table S1 was incorrect. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article. Author information. Affiliations. UM-DAE Centre for...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Volume 600 Issue 7889, 16 December 2021

Controlling physical systems at the level of individual molecules, atoms or ions underpins technologies such as quantum information processing and quantum metrology. Investigating collisions in a hybrid system of trapped atoms and ions has proved difficult to study at ultracold temperatures and as a result quantum phenomena have remained unobserved. In this week's issue, Pascal Weckesser, Fabian Thielemann and their colleagues demonstrate quantum-mechanical interactions between an ultracold gas of lithium atoms and barium ions. The researchers use magnetic fields to tune and control the atom"“ion interactions, observing 'wave-like' interactions between them. This might help pave the way to quantum control of such hybrid systems, which could find use in quantum simulation and precision measurements. The cover offers an artistic impression of an individual ion interacting with several atoms with a wave-like character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Nkx3-1 and Fech genes might be switch genes involved in pituitary non-functioning adenoma invasiveness

In the original version of this Article, Maryam Jalessi was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to jalessi.m@iums.ac.ir. Skull Base Research Center, The Five Senses Health Institute, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran. ENT and Head & Neck Research Center and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26519-x, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Marco Bacigaluppi, which was incorrectly given as Marco Bagicaluppi. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy