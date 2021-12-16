Weight loss doesn't take sting out of observations

This story is sponsored by Health Utah. "All you have to do is eat less and move more." Not only is this categorically wrong but it is extremely frustrating to hear—especially from your doctor. Unfortunately, your doctor is sharing very old concepts with you. It takes an estimated 17 years for discoveries from scientific research to reach your doctor and shift his or her medical advice. The talk show hosts and internet searches are also often teaching incorrect or outdated information.

