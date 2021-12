Every year around Hanukkah time, many Jews in Western countries are faced with the question: to tree or not to tree? To me, the assertion of what many call the “December Dilemma” is somewhat derisive and quite provocative of a term. Having a Christmas tree is a choice Jewish people make for a multiplicity of reasons that, by and large, have nothing to do with their faith or commitment to Judaism. Yet deciding whether to erect a holiday tree in one’s home remains a difficult question that many Jews will grapple with this winter.

