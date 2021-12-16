ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Domantas Sabonis wants out of Indiana?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reported that Domantas Sabonis wants out of Indiana. That’s what I was told by multiple league sources as well, and that it wasn’t just this season, but instead going back to last year Sabonis was looking for a change of scenery.

Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers outscored 25-5 over the first 10 minutes of the 4th quarter, lose in Milwaukee (no Giannis, Middleton, Lopez, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye) 114-99.

Disappointing showing on the front end of a b2b. Sabonis led them with 16-14-5.

Up next: vs Pistons on Thurs. – 10:10 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Domantas Sabonis is just eating the Bucks up on the glass right now. Bucks are forcing misses, but Sabonis has 3 offensive rebounds and 10 points in the quarter.

Pacers up, 79-78, with 3:25 left in the third quarter. – 9:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors have used Jonathan Kuminga as a primary defender on Domantas Sabonis and Julius Randle the last two nights. Think we’ll see that more moving forward, Kuminga for stints on big scoring 4s.

Steve Kerr: “He deserves to play more.”

Some film vs Sabonis/Randle pic.twitter.com/tqJQjYxGyx8:37 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from December 13:

– J. Tatum: 42 pts, 5 reb, +21

– T. Young: 41 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast

– E. Gordon: 32 pts, 3 ast, 10-16 fg

– D. Sabonis: 30 pts, 11 reb, 2 stl

– N. Jokic: 28 pts, 18 reb, 9 ast

– K. Porzingis: 24 pts, 13 reb, 5 blk

– M. Morris Sr: 24 pts, 11 reb, +24 – 9:48 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Domantas Sabonis last night:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 11 REB

✅ 12-17 FG

Sabonis has recorded four straight 20-point, 10-rebound games with an eFG% of at least 70%.

The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Wilt Chamberlain (6). pic.twitter.com/zLsczdoaVw9:41 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

With Dec. 15 almost upon us, it’s time for an all-trade Knicks mailbag.

• Domantas Sabonis?

• Myles Turner??

• Ben Simmons???

• Sleeper fixes

And more…

Story: https://t.co/n5PyrmbOpo pic.twitter.com/fHfMekG91v9:40 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

We’ve seen this script plenty. Pacers falter in crunchtime, lose to the Warriors 102-100. LeVert turned it over on their final chance.

They were up 5 with 4:26 left, then outscored 11-4. Now 1-9 in games decided by 4pts or less.

Sabonis finished with 30/11; Brogdon had 23-6-8. – 9:35 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Green gets to rim bc a pitch is anticipated. Keeps it for a layup. Sabonis anticipated wrong. No need to be level on the action v a non-shooter if there’s rear pursuit. A drop would eliminate the drive #PacersWarriors9:22 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent

Alright, if Steph gets the record, they get to bring Domantas home with them, NBA Street-style. – 9:09 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers lead 84-80 after 3 quarters. They survived an early quarter Warriors run to hold their lead. Sabonis has 25 and 8 and is driving most of the Pacers success, but good defense from Duarte, Brissett, and Brogdon have been big for the team as well. – 8:59 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers leading the Warriors 55-47 at half. Both teams shooting poorly from range. Warriors have 12 TOs.

Sabonis has 16, Brogdon has 12, Brissett with 8 off the bench. Steph has 2 3s and 13pts. – 8:16 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Strong end to the half from the Pacers, who scored 15 points in the final 3:49 to expand their lead. It’s 55-47 at the break. Sabonis is cruising for the Pacers, he has 16 points and 5 rebounds at the half. – 8:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers leading the Warriors 29-25 after one quarter. Golden State has little answers to defend Sabonis, who has 10 points already. Malcolm Brogdon contributed 7 points and defended Curry well. – 7:42 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

LeBron James and Domantas Sabonis named NBA Players of the Week

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…4:24 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Sabonis, LeBron named NBA’s Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/sabonis-leb…3:52 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…3:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry a runner-up for Eastern Conference Player of Week that went to Domantas Sabonis. – 3:42 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Lakers star LeBron James and Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 6 – 12). pic.twitter.com/KXzebF0tgS3:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry was among the nominees for the East Player of Week award that just went to Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis. – 3:39 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee. Domantas Sabonis won it #Sixers3:39 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers center Domantas Sabonis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

He averaged 25 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6 assists her game while shooting 75% — and helped the Pacers to a 3-0 week.

They got back to playing through him & it shows. Second time he’s earned this honor. – 3:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

After averaging 25-10-6 last week and leading the Pacers to a 3-0 record, Domantas Sabonis has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week. LeBron wins out west. pic.twitter.com/q5hkDzjlMs3:34 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Indiana Pacers forward/center Domantas Sabonis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 6 – 12), via NBA PR. pic.twitter.com/Yhm8oZjDMl3:31 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

NBA Players of the Week for Week 8: Lakers‘ LeBron James and Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis. – 3:31 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Indiana Pacers forward/center Domantas Sabonis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 6 – 12). pic.twitter.com/x9lHJZIOeJ3:31 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s Players of the Week for Week 8:

Lakers forward LeBron James and Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis. – 3:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

With all the Sabonis-Suns talk today, a reminder that such a deal seems pretty unlikely compared to a few other Pacers targets that make more sense. Wrote about all of that last week: bit.ly/3lI1Q9h1:30 PM

Scott Agness: False -via Twitter / December 16, 2021

Marc Stein: You have to remember that they just hired Rick Carlisle to a four-year deal worth nearly 30 mil. Rick is not a tear-it-down-and-rebuild with youth coach. So are the Pacers really going to just trade both (Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis) and strip this thing down to Chris Duarte and youth. I think if you check around the league, you get a lot of skepticism for that kind of approach -via marcstein.substack.com / December 16, 2021

Sabonis’ value around the league seems mixed, but there are several teams in the playoff picture, such as the Blazers and Kings, team executives have pointed to as potential landing spots. The Trail Blazers have Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington available. Sacramento has weighed trade interest for each of Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley and Harrison Barnes dating back to last season’s trade deadline, and Carlisle is known to have an affinity for Barnes from their time together in Dallas. Rival executives believe only rookie standout Chris Duarte and fellow first year Isaiah Jackson are untouchable in Indiana. Malcolm Brogdon cannot be traded this season following a contract extension in October. “Sabonis, Turner, Warren, LeVert all can be had at the right price,” said another assistant general manager. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Pairs Julius Randle, Myles Turner

From the sounds of it, the Indiana Pacers are ready to embrace a rebuild. They are currently stuck in no man’s land of the NBA, as they aren’t good enough to legitimately contend for a title, but they aren’t bad enough to land a top pick in the draft.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Sabonis, Kemba, Celtics, Pelicans, Magic

On an episode of The Ringer’s podcast The Mismatch last week, Kevin O’Connor mentioned that Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis wants out of Indiana. The comment was made in passing and wasn’t expanded upon by O’Connor in any subsequent article or tweet, so it wasn’t clear whether it was something he was reporting or something he’d heard but hadn’t fully confirmed.
NBA
SFGate

Warriors guard Gary Payton II dished the ultimate assist to a Pacers fan on Monday night

Gary Payton II has played on six teams in the past five years, an NBA journeyman if there ever was one. He filled the controversial final roster spot for the Golden State Warriors after Avery Bradley was cut by the Dubs (despite pleas from Steph Curry and Draymond Green to keep Bradley). Although Payton II started the season occupying the literal last seat on the bench, he's since turned in a career-best performance while piecing together an AND1-mixtape's worth of dunk highlights.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

The best trade offer Kings must make for Pacers star Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings are in an interesting spot as they continue to build for the future. They have some talented young players on the roster but are still not a playoff team. Fans have longed for the Kings to return to the postseason as they have not made it since 2006. With the Indiana Pacers […] The post The best trade offer Kings must make for Pacers star Domantas Sabonis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FanSided

3 blockbuster NBA trades to find Domantas Sabonis a new home

According to Matt Moore of Action Network and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis “wants out.”. This news comes not long after reports surfaced that the Pacers will likely be beginning a rebuild this season. According to those reports, Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Caris LeVert could all be on the chopping block.
NBA
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Domantas Sabonis trade talk, Dennis Schroder or Marcus Smart?

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Of the rumored players available for trade, which (if any) would you expect Celtics to make realistic efforts to acquire? Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis seem like potential upgrades, so long as neither of the Jays is involved in a deal. Or are smaller deals more likely: Schroder for a pick, shedding salary to dodge the luxury tax, etc. — Will.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Domantas Sabonis To Brooklyn

Without Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets are currently 20-8 and one of the best teams in the entire NBA. Obviously having Irving on the floor would make the Nets even better than they are right now, but Kevin Durant and James Harden are making it very clear that this team does not need Kyrie Irving to compete for a championship.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trade rumor rankings: Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum and more

Time for another edition of our Trade Rumor Rankings series, in which we take the five players who have appeared most often on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week. This week’s edition revolves mostly around two teams, the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers, both of whom have players heavily bandied about in trade scuttle recently.
NBA
Yardbarker

How not getting traded by the Pacers pushed me into retirement

As NBA players, guys might not be the most savvy when it comes to the salary cap and some of those things, but one date that everyone has circled on their calendars is Dec. 15. That’s the day when trade season officially begins. Depending on your specific situation, you’re...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Lands Sharpshooter In L.A.

Entering the year as one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers have really struggled and are just 16-13 to this point in the season. This is not terrible compared to some other teams in the league, but for a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and other former All-Stars, they have really underachieved so far.
NBA
NBC Sports

Two reports Domantas Sabonis wants Pacers to trade him, one he doesn’t

Myles Turner clarified, though pushing for a bigger role, he’s not demanding a trade from the Pacers. But what about Indiana teammate Domantas Sabonis, who’s also in trade rumors?. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:. He just straight wants out. He does. Matt Moore of The Action Network...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

