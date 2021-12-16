Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reported that Domantas Sabonis wants out of Indiana. That’s what I was told by multiple league sources as well, and that it wasn’t just this season, but instead going back to last year Sabonis was looking for a change of scenery.

Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers outscored 25-5 over the first 10 minutes of the 4th quarter, lose in Milwaukee (no Giannis, Middleton, Lopez, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye) 114-99.

Disappointing showing on the front end of a b2b. Sabonis led them with 16-14-5.

Up next: vs Pistons on Thurs. – 10:10 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Domantas Sabonis is just eating the Bucks up on the glass right now. Bucks are forcing misses, but Sabonis has 3 offensive rebounds and 10 points in the quarter.

Pacers up, 79-78, with 3:25 left in the third quarter. – 9:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors have used Jonathan Kuminga as a primary defender on Domantas Sabonis and Julius Randle the last two nights. Think we’ll see that more moving forward, Kuminga for stints on big scoring 4s.

Steve Kerr: “He deserves to play more.”

Some film vs Sabonis/Randle pic.twitter.com/tqJQjYxGyx – 8:37 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from December 13:

– J. Tatum: 42 pts, 5 reb, +21

– T. Young: 41 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast

– E. Gordon: 32 pts, 3 ast, 10-16 fg

– D. Sabonis: 30 pts, 11 reb, 2 stl

– N. Jokic: 28 pts, 18 reb, 9 ast

– K. Porzingis: 24 pts, 13 reb, 5 blk

– M. Morris Sr: 24 pts, 11 reb, +24 – 9:48 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Domantas Sabonis last night:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 11 REB

✅ 12-17 FG

Sabonis has recorded four straight 20-point, 10-rebound games with an eFG% of at least 70%.

The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Wilt Chamberlain (6). pic.twitter.com/zLsczdoaVw – 9:41 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

With Dec. 15 almost upon us, it’s time for an all-trade Knicks mailbag.

• Domantas Sabonis?

• Myles Turner??

• Ben Simmons???

• Sleeper fixes

And more…

Story: https://t.co/n5PyrmbOpo pic.twitter.com/fHfMekG91v – 9:40 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

We’ve seen this script plenty. Pacers falter in crunchtime, lose to the Warriors 102-100. LeVert turned it over on their final chance.

They were up 5 with 4:26 left, then outscored 11-4. Now 1-9 in games decided by 4pts or less.

Sabonis finished with 30/11; Brogdon had 23-6-8. – 9:35 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Green gets to rim bc a pitch is anticipated. Keeps it for a layup. Sabonis anticipated wrong. No need to be level on the action v a non-shooter if there’s rear pursuit. A drop would eliminate the drive #PacersWarriors – 9:22 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent

Alright, if Steph gets the record, they get to bring Domantas home with them, NBA Street-style. – 9:09 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers lead 84-80 after 3 quarters. They survived an early quarter Warriors run to hold their lead. Sabonis has 25 and 8 and is driving most of the Pacers success, but good defense from Duarte, Brissett, and Brogdon have been big for the team as well. – 8:59 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers leading the Warriors 55-47 at half. Both teams shooting poorly from range. Warriors have 12 TOs.

Sabonis has 16, Brogdon has 12, Brissett with 8 off the bench. Steph has 2 3s and 13pts. – 8:16 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Strong end to the half from the Pacers, who scored 15 points in the final 3:49 to expand their lead. It’s 55-47 at the break. Sabonis is cruising for the Pacers, he has 16 points and 5 rebounds at the half. – 8:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers leading the Warriors 29-25 after one quarter. Golden State has little answers to defend Sabonis, who has 10 points already. Malcolm Brogdon contributed 7 points and defended Curry well. – 7:42 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

LeBron James and Domantas Sabonis named NBA Players of the Week

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:24 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Sabonis, LeBron named NBA’s Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/sabonis-leb… – 3:52 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry a runner-up for Eastern Conference Player of Week that went to Domantas Sabonis. – 3:42 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Lakers star LeBron James and Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 6 – 12). pic.twitter.com/KXzebF0tgS – 3:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry was among the nominees for the East Player of Week award that just went to Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis. – 3:39 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee. Domantas Sabonis won it #Sixers – 3:39 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers center Domantas Sabonis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

He averaged 25 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6 assists her game while shooting 75% — and helped the Pacers to a 3-0 week.

They got back to playing through him & it shows. Second time he’s earned this honor. – 3:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

After averaging 25-10-6 last week and leading the Pacers to a 3-0 record, Domantas Sabonis has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week. LeBron wins out west. pic.twitter.com/q5hkDzjlMs – 3:34 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Indiana Pacers forward/center Domantas Sabonis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 6 – 12), via NBA PR. pic.twitter.com/Yhm8oZjDMl – 3:31 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

NBA Players of the Week for Week 8: Lakers‘ LeBron James and Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis. – 3:31 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Indiana Pacers forward/center Domantas Sabonis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 6 – 12). pic.twitter.com/x9lHJZIOeJ – 3:31 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s Players of the Week for Week 8:

Lakers forward LeBron James and Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis. – 3:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

With all the Sabonis-Suns talk today, a reminder that such a deal seems pretty unlikely compared to a few other Pacers targets that make more sense. Wrote about all of that last week: bit.ly/3lI1Q9h – 1:30 PM

Scott Agness: False -via Twitter / December 16, 2021

Marc Stein: You have to remember that they just hired Rick Carlisle to a four-year deal worth nearly 30 mil. Rick is not a tear-it-down-and-rebuild with youth coach. So are the Pacers really going to just trade both (Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis) and strip this thing down to Chris Duarte and youth. I think if you check around the league, you get a lot of skepticism for that kind of approach -via marcstein.substack.com / December 16, 2021

Sabonis’ value around the league seems mixed, but there are several teams in the playoff picture, such as the Blazers and Kings, team executives have pointed to as potential landing spots. The Trail Blazers have Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington available. Sacramento has weighed trade interest for each of Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley and Harrison Barnes dating back to last season’s trade deadline, and Carlisle is known to have an affinity for Barnes from their time together in Dallas. Rival executives believe only rookie standout Chris Duarte and fellow first year Isaiah Jackson are untouchable in Indiana. Malcolm Brogdon cannot be traded this season following a contract extension in October. “Sabonis, Turner, Warren, LeVert all can be had at the right price,” said another assistant general manager. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021