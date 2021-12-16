ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League schedule upended by COVID postponements

 5 days ago

The Premier League schedule was upended Thursday as coronavirus outbreaks at clubs...

The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
CBS Boston

New Revs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget Eager To Help Bring Some Championship Silverware To New England

FOXBORO (CBS) — Sebastian Lletget is changing coasts this offseason, bringing his talents from Los Angeles to New England. The new Revolution midfielder, acquired last week in a trade with the Galaxy, is eager to get his first taste of the East Coast after spending the last seven seasons with Los Angeles. And it truly will be his first taste of New England, since he’s never actually been to Boston. Maybe the winter wasn’t the best time to make that first trip, but Lletget has a new season with a new club to prepare for. It will be quite the change for...
Frankfort Times

No. 20 Kentucky-Louisville men's game postponed by COVID

Kentucky and Texas have had their schedules altered by COVID-19 issues just as both teams also rose in the rankings. This week's men's basketball showdown between the No. 20 Wildcats and archrival Louisville in Lexington was postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals' program.
Frankfort Times

Olympic champion Shiffrin dominates GS, regains overall lead

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin dominated the first of two midweek women’s World Cup giant slaloms with three of the American’s main rivals sitting out Tuesday's race after positive COVID-19 tests. Building on a big lead from the first run, the Olympic champion finished the race...
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
AllRaptors

Raptors Departing for Chicago with 7 Players in COVID Protocols

Apparently, the show must go on. Despite having seven players in COVID-19 protocols, the Toronto Raptors are taking off for Chicago ahead of Wednesday night's 8 p.m. ET tipoff against the Bulls. It almost seems unfathomable with the number of missing players Toronto is dealing with. Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes,...
The Independent

Arsenal vs Sunderland LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final tonight

Follow all the action as Arsenal welcome Sunderland to the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. After lifting the FA Cup in 2020, Mikel Arteta is chasing a second piece of silverware as a head coach, and Arsenal have been in fine form in recent weeks, with victories against Southampton, West Ham and Leeds propelling the Gunners into the top four. The absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has trained alone since being stripped of the captaincy, has hardly been felt either, with Gabriel Martinelli in brilliant goalscoring form, although Arteta may take the chance to give the...
The Independent

Millwall chief warns of ‘dark cloud looming’ if football goes behind closed doors

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has warned a return to football played behind closed doors would be “financial Armageddon” for Championship clubs after further stringent coronavirus regulations were announced by the Welsh and Scottish Governments on Tuesday.All sporting events in Wales will be held without crowds from Boxing Day due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a maximum of 500 spectators can attend sporting fixtures in Scotland from 26 December.Sky Bet Championship clubs Swansea and Cardiff have been immediately affected by the development. Only on Monday the EFL confirmed its intention to continue...
