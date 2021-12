A metal detectorist in Denmark unearthed a rather ornate golden earring that has astounded experts as it is unlike anything ever found in Scandinavia. According to a press release from the National Museum of Denmark, Frants Fugl Vestergaard made the remarkable discovery in a field near the community of Bøvling. A seasoned searcher, the man has spent ten years scouring the region with his metal detector and finally struck literal gold when his equipment alerted him to something odd in the ground beneath his feet. Recalling the moment in which he stumbled upon the object, Vestergaard conceded that he was actually skeptical that he had found anything particularly special until he got a closer look at it and then "time stood still for me."

