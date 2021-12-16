ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Is It Possible There’s a ‘Pigzilla’ Loose in the Missouri Woods?

By Doc Holliday
 1 day ago
While daydreaming about the ultimate bacon sandwich the other day, I came across a question I've heard whispered by some of my Missouri outdoors friends. Is it possible there lurks a massive 'Pigzilla' in the woods? It's not as crazy as you think. Stand by for some of the...

Roy Burnett
1d ago

why not the MDC sure isn't doing enouph to do any good. let the public shoot them on sight. even better put a bounty on them. there sure is plenty of them I see them all the time. when I get low on meat I refill my freezer

JB Books
1d ago

I was married to her for 5 years but I didn’t know she was still around. I thought she moved to Washington DC

J thanks it was what i needed know W
1d ago

Missouri Conservation hasn't figured out how to make money off hunting them yet on public ground. They aren't considered wildlife so they haven't created a season for them

Fox News

Missouri girl, pictured 15 minutes before tornado hit, found dead in field dozens of yards away

A young girl, pictured in a photo taken during Saturday's severe weather in Missouri, died during the storm, a family member confirmed. Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the middle of the country. To prove they were in their "safe space" with the storm approaching Friday evening, the girls’ mom texted her Aunt Sandy a photo of the three in and next to the bathtub — all of them smiling, 9-year-old Annistyn holding her favorite doll.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Denver

Rare And Elusive Ringtail Spotted In Englewood Neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — It was an unusual sight for residents in the suburbs of Denver. It looks more like something you’d see in a remote jungle. But it’s not a bush baby or a lemur. It’s not a squirrel or a raccoon. It’s a ringtail, and although rare, it is native to the southwestern United States, including Colorado. (credit: City of Englewood) “This native, but seldom seen, furry friend was spotted in Englewood. Ringtails are nervous, nocturnal mammals that make their homes in the arid climate of the southwestern U.S.,” officials stated. “Sometimes referred to as a ringtail cat, the ringtail is actually a member of the raccoon family.” “…many do not know about the state’s more reclusive creatures, especially the ones who come out at night,” researchers at the University of Denver stated, in an article titled “Ringtails? Yes, We Have Those.” They described the ringtail as a “nocturnal wonder that’s notoriously hard to spot.” “Always remember when encountering wildlife, it is best to leave it be unless it is sick or injured,” officials stated. If you do come across a sick or injured animal in Englewood, please contact Englewood Police Non-Emergency or at englewoodco.gov/englefix to have a code officer respond.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Independent

Deadly twin tornados illuminated by lightning in Arkansas

Two deadly twin tornadoes were illuminated by lighting as they ripped through Arkansas on Friday night. The spectacular footage, captured in the city of Bay, shows the twisters moving across the landscape. Up to 100 people are feared dead after a number of tornadoes broke out not only in Arkansas,...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MISSOURI STATE
newschannel20.com

No bull! American buffalo on the 'moove' through Illinois

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An American Buffalo has been spotted roaming around Illinois this year. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the buffalo has been nicknamed Tyson the Byson. Tyson left her home back in September. She's continued to graze her way across western Lake and eastern McHenry...
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Video Where should Missouri be on the list of Most Redneck States?

A YouTube video ranked the 10 Most Redneck States in America and claims that Missouri not only belongs in the top ten but near the very top of the list. This video was uploaded to YouTube a couple of years ago by a YouTube channel called Nick Johnson, he has a ton of videos "unboxing" states and America as a whole, he has well over 400K subscribers and this video is over a million views. In the video he uses very little statistical data to rank the 10 Most Redneck States in America and the Show-Me State of Missouri falls at number 3 on his list behind Arkansas, and Mississippi.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri was the nation’s ‘puppy mill capital’ — but advocates fought back

Ten years ago, an industry that had earned Missouri infamy as the “puppy mill capital of the U.S.,” found itself facing a vastly changed landscape. New regulations pushed by animal advocates, approved by voters and ultimately modified by the legislature limited the number of dogs a breeder could have at any given time. It also banned the stacked cages with wire floors that proved so damaging to paws, required breeders to offer sufficient space for dogs to move in their enclosures and mandated dogs get adequate rest between breeding cycles.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Spend The Day Exploring These Four Waterfalls In Missouri

A day spent chasing waterfalls – can it get any better? Waterfalls are, arguably, nature’s most spectacular creation. After all, a waterfall’s absolutely breathtaking whether it’s gently cascading or rushing down during the warmer months or frozen in the colder months. Next time you have a day to spare, consider chasing these waterfalls in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Field & Stream

The Biggest Bucks of the 2021 Deer Season

Every year when I’m putting together this roundup, I think, We can’t possibly top last year’s. And then we do. Like always, we’ve got some 200-plus-inch, gnarly non-typicals on this list. But what makes this year’s edition so special is the number of 190-class-and-up typical whitetails, a couple of which are the largest I can remember covering in recent years. It’s rare for a buck to grow such a huge set of antlers without also sprouting the kickers and drop tines and forks that would push it into the non-typ category. To give you a sense of how rare, one of my B&C scorer buddies described the first buck in this gallery (Dustin Huff’s Indiana behemoth) as “one of those typicals that only comes along once every three decades or so.”
ANIMALS
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri's Evergreens

Our most common native evergreen is the eastern red cedar, a cone-shaped juniper with a spicy yuletide aroma. It's prickly, scale-like leaves are quite different from those of spruce, fir, or pine. But it's symmetrical shape and fresh scent make cedar a yuletide choice. The Red Cedar’s red, aromatic wood...
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

