Religion

Treasure the Christ of the nativity

By Fulton County Expositor
 3 days ago

A few years ago, our church merged with another of the same denomination. It took me quite a while to feel at home. As I was settling in I looked around and found only a few of my specific age group. Then one staunch lady left us for her home in...

wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
Grand Island Independent

Does God exist?

A man went to a barbershop to have his hair cut and his beard trimmed. As the barber began to work, they began to have a good conversation. They talked about so many things and various subjects. When they eventually touched on the subject of God the barber said, “I don’t believe that God exists.”
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
Daily News Of Newburyport

In the Spirit: Hope for a dying church

Troubled times for America: We had never been more divided politically. Battles raged over conflicting visions of freedom and justice. The country was on the brink of civil war. Business had been booming, but there were signs of impending economic collapse. Even more troubling, American Christians were in a spiritual malaise: discouraged and disillusioned.
ambs.edu

Anabaptist Prayer Book

We invite you to share in a form of prayer that originated in the earliest Christian times and has continued through the centuries. The distinctive Anabaptist flavor of this collection of daily prayers is evident in the predominance of Jesus’ voice, the space for communal reflection on scripture, and the specific choices of Bible readings. We offer these services in the hope that you will find in them a way of prayer through which the voice of Jesus will pervade your whole day.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Christ Our Redeemer hosts outdoor living nativity

Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will be hosting its second straight Living Nativity next weekend. The event will be held one night only, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 5-7 p.m. The church will transform the grounds into several scenes to retell the story of Jesus’ birth. The community is invited to come experience heralding angels, lowly frightened shepherds, live animals, a precious holy family, majestic kings and a heavenly choir. After your tour through the Nativity scene, each car will receive a special Christmas gift.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Evangelical Christians should balance their faith in God with a faith in science.

I’ve been an evangelical Christian all my life, with the exception of my exuberantly misspent teenage years and early 20s. Raised a Southern Baptist, the son of a Baptist preacher and a Sunday school teacher who hauled me to church three times a week, I later converted as a young adult, along with my parents and sister, to the even more enthusiastic charismatic/Pentecostal movement. I’ve been an ordained minister in that tradition 40 years.
Lancaster Farming

Jesus Prayed for Future Believers

Today’s Word is a continuation of last week’s column from the Gospel of John, when Jesus prayed for his disciples and all future believers just prior to his arrest. You see above that the background and devotional texts are the same as last week’s, as we look at the important words prayed for us by Jesus himself.
pajaronian.com

The timeless message of the Messiah

Every year around this time, choirs perform Handel’s Messiah (including in my own congregation). What is it about a piece of music written 260 years ago that still captures hearts today––in fact, especially today, as we endure our long, strange journey through the pandemic and its associated pressures?. I think...
coastalpoint.com

An Italian Nativity

Andrea Ferrini carefully adjusts a figure in the elaborate Nativity in his Ocean View home. From the time he was a boy growing up in Florence, Italy, every year he arranged a Christmas Nativity scene with his father, Ascanio. Now, more than 60 years later, the Ocean View resident continues the tradition with this elaborate display in the home he shares with his wife and their little dog. All of the pieces are from Florence, located in the north-central part of Italy, where masterpieces of art and architecture abound. Some of the pieces are 70 years old, cherished from his childhood, and some are Fontanini figurines.
Fredericksburg Standard

NATIVITY DISPLAY

Huntlea Campbell admires one of the outdoor Nativity scenes displayed at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3-5. – Standard-Radio Post/ Madalyn Watson. Right, Holy Ghost Lutheran Church displayed Nativity scenes from all over the world, shared by their parishioners and other locals. Left, Members of Holy...
insideedition.com

Bishop in Italy Tells Kids Santa Claus Isn’t Real, Says It Was Made Up by Coca-Cola

An Italian bishop in Sicily is on an apology tour after telling kids that Santa Claus is not real and is a fabrication of the Coca-Cola company, the New York Post reported. In a Facebook post Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn’t mean to hurt the feelings of kids and upset parents just two weeks before Christmas, the Post reported.
annandaleadvocate.com

Christ Child Luncheon Drive-thru

Beautiful Christmas décor, music and little Christmas elves welcomed over 100 cars in front of the St. Ignatius Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 3, for the 2021 Christ Child Luncheon Drive-thru. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more!
yoursun.com

Sermon of the Week: Going through in Christ

The name of the LORD is a strong tower; the righteous run into it, and are safe. It’s amazing how we go along in life and then suddenly our world seems to cave in with trials and circumstances beyond our control. God is gracious and knows just what is ahead of us in our life. If we have a listening ear and heart, He will prepare us so we go through with our head held high knowing that our trials and tribulations are for but a moment.
Sidney Herald

Make room for Christ

Thirty years ago I listened to a Christmas devotional that has stayed with me. One of those times you remember because it made such an impact on you. The speaker was Thomas S. Monson, who would become the sixteenth President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Here is part of what he said:
