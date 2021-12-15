CoViD-19: WHO Warns "Do Not Underestimate Omicron" | Amazon Is The Worst. | San Diego Unified Votes In New President/VP | Flu Spreading | County Redistricting Maps Are In | Manchin Stalls Progress Again

I am ready for this week to be over. I'm exhausted and I want to put my laptop on a shelf and not look at it. Not really possible for me, and I know that what is "work" for me pales to millions of other jobs; I do no manual labor, I don't work in health care or education or in retail or in food service, but it doesn't mean I don't still just get tired. And while the general consensus is that there won't be "lockdowns", it's hard not to wonder if there will be some pushback on the music and entertainment industries if things go exponential again as we're seeing stiffer protocols were just approved by the NBA and NFL and while Broadway has opted to go dark (Billboard) for the time being. It is also possible that "fully vaccinated" could potentially change to mean three shots, which would change protocols for all venues. I guess good news/bad news is that CDC is so slow that they wouldn't recommend anything like that anytime soon because they are still just trying to get the unvaccinated to get shots in the first place, and the J&J news isn't really gonna make that easier, even if you're talking about three or four deaths per millions of doses given. Anecdotal evidence is sometimes enough to settle a person into permanent belief. For the CDC's part, they knew of possible complications but the "risk-profile" still meant they were encouraging shots no matter what, sticking with the "they're safe, they're effective, and they're free" messaging without any nuance, furthering the distrust from the anti-vax cohort.

