ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CoViD-19: WHO Warns "Do Not Underestimate Omicron" | Amazon Is The Worst. | San Diego Unified Votes In New President/VP | Flu Spreading | County Redistricting Maps Are In | Manchin Stalls Progress Again |

sddialedin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other day I posted that mask mandates are back in California for all indoor spaces and in my title I said, "(Finally!)" which compelled some dude to challenge me on twitter, "Next you'll support more lockdowns," he said. I shouldn't have even engaged because I don't need to give someone...

www.sddialedin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Elections
State
Illinois State
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Elections
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Elections
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘We’ve never seen this before’: Covid positivity doubles in three days in NYC as Omicron detected in 38 US states

The Covid-19 positivity rate in New York City has doubled in three days as the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected in 38 US states. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the Omicron variant evading immunity could be a reason behind the percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 doubling in just three days this week, according to NBC New York. “We have seen a very substantial increase in cases in the last few days,” Mr de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday. “It is clear that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armen Grigoryan
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

New COVID-19 omicron variant is spreading rapidly

On November 24, 2021 a new COVID-19 variant was identified from a test in South Africa. The appearance of this variant shows us that we must remain vigilant in protecting ourselves until we can get this pandemic under control. COVID-19 variants are different strains of the disease that have developed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Covid#Omicron#Kpbs
sddialedin.com

CoViD-19: "Vulnerable Time For Unvaccinated" Learning More About Omicron | FDA Expands Aborsh By Mail | Hotel Del Accused Of Trapping Native Wildlife |

I am ready for this week to be over. I'm exhausted and I want to put my laptop on a shelf and not look at it. Not really possible for me, and I know that what is "work" for me pales to millions of other jobs; I do no manual labor, I don't work in health care or education or in retail or in food service, but it doesn't mean I don't still just get tired. And while the general consensus is that there won't be "lockdowns", it's hard not to wonder if there will be some pushback on the music and entertainment industries if things go exponential again as we're seeing stiffer protocols were just approved by the NBA and NFL and while Broadway has opted to go dark (Billboard) for the time being. It is also possible that "fully vaccinated" could potentially change to mean three shots, which would change protocols for all venues. I guess good news/bad news is that CDC is so slow that they wouldn't recommend anything like that anytime soon because they are still just trying to get the unvaccinated to get shots in the first place, and the J&J news isn't really gonna make that easier, even if you're talking about three or four deaths per millions of doses given. Anecdotal evidence is sometimes enough to settle a person into permanent belief. For the CDC's part, they knew of possible complications but the "risk-profile" still meant they were encouraging shots no matter what, sticking with the "they're safe, they're effective, and they're free" messaging without any nuance, furthering the distrust from the anti-vax cohort.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
beckershospitalreview.com

Omicron is fastest spreading COVID-19 strain: The latest CDC, WHO updates

The omicron variant is spreading faster than any other COVID-19 variant, the World Health Organization warned during a Dec. 14 news conference. "Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, WHO director-general. Preliminary findings from researchers in South Africa, where omicron was first detected, suggest the variant spreads more than twice as fast as delta, currently the dominant strain in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sddialedin.com

CoViD-19: US Surpasses 800k Deaths, 50M+ Cases | Omicron On The Rise As Data Trickles In | 9 Years Since Sandy Hook | Biden-Harris Title X In Effect | House Votes To Hold Meadows In Contempt | Debt Relief Passes Both Chambers |

When it rains, often the first thing I do is pack up my bag and go to the San Diego Zoo. But today's storm was the brutal kind, not the gentle watch-the-elephants-frolic-in-the-mud kind. It just feels a little irresponsible to be out on the roads when I don't have to. San Diego got kinda pummeled today and while it's needed, it's always a concern when considering how our San Diego infrastructure can handle it. I saw some video from Tijuana and the Tijuana River and it looked pretty bad. LA and Riverside and the Bay Area and Tahoe all had gnarly footage, too. The downstairs apartment used to always take in water with heavy rain, but I haven't heard anything, though the neighbors are in the process of moving out so I'm not sure we'd know anything anyway. The new building next door, however, had a nice deep moat around it for a few hours.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sddialedin.com

CoViD-19: CA Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate (Finally!) | Governor Newsom Trolls SCOTUS | Big Weather Hits California, US | San Diego Short On Blood | Get Your Zoom Class-Action Payout |

Even after all this time, I'm just not a fan of Mondays. I was tossing and turning all night Sunday so Monday was a pretty wasted day. I probably read about two dozen more articles than I'm sharing, but at this point it is just a lot of arguing about what preliminary omicron studies on super limited data mean when extrapolated and magnified across the globe, among different populations with different vaccine uptake and different waves and it's a whole lot of what you expect: this is the best and worst thing ever, it's no big deal and we should all brace for a dark winter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

New Omicron COVID-19 case may have been spread locally, county believes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man in his 30s is believed to have contracted the Omicron COVID-19 variant locally, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced. The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The San Diego Epidemiology and Research for COVID Health Alliance determined it was the Omicron variant through whole genome sequencing late Thursday, making it the second documented case of the variant in the county.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy