ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Stepping up for clinical research

Nature.com
 1 day ago

Since its inception 10 years ago Nature Communications has strived to publish papers of high quality and relevance to communities of researchers across the whole of the natural sciences. In more recent years, we have happily seen an increase in the submission and publication of clinical research studies. To serve the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Clinical research and diagnostic career opportunities abound in NC

This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. It's no secret that life sciences is one of the fastest-growing industries not only in North Carolina, but across the world. Clinical research organizations, or CROs, support the drug development work that life sciences companies do, helping to move therapies from idea...
EDUCATION
ehrintelligence.com

How a Health Org Approaches EHR Data Governance, Clinical Research

As researchers look to leverage EHR data to fuel their studies, proper stewardship of the data is paramount for data security. The Carolina Data Warehouse for Health (CDW-H) is the central repository for EHR data for UNC Health. The data governance process at for CDW-H data aims to be compliant,...
HEALTH
biospace.com

It's Back to the Drawing Board for Generation Bio’s Hemophilia A Program

Generation Bio’s stock plummeted 54% to $6.35 yesterday after the company reported in an SEC filing that its hemophilia A therapy data in mice couldn’t be duplicated in non-human primate studies. In mouse models, the company’s experimental gene therapy demonstrated peak mean human factor VIII expression of 205%...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice

On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Polygenic risk score analyses on embryos (PGT-P) are being marketed by some private testing companies to parents using in vitro fertilisation as being useful in selecting the embryos that carry the least risk of disease in later life. It appears that at least one child has been born after such a procedure. But the utility of a PRS in this respect is severely limited, and to date, no clinical research has been performed to assess its diagnostic effectiveness in embryos. Patients need to be properly informed on the limitations of this use of PRSs, and a societal debate, focused on what would be considered acceptable with regard to the selection of individual traits, should take place before any further implementation of the technique in this population.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Translational Research#Clinical Study#Clinical Medicine#Nature Medicine#Nature Communications
Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
eturbonews.com

COVID-19 Booster: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Now Backed by WHO

Johnson & Johnson today announced the interim recommendation by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) for the World Health Organization (WHO) supporting the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot in persons aged 18 years and above. The WHO recommend the booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

5 updates on Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Here are findings from five studies on COVID-19 vaccines that have been released in the past three weeks. Pfizer released data Nov. 22 showing its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing disease among recipients ages 12-15, measured from seven days to four months after they received their second shot.
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

Urgent Omicron News: How Mixing Johnson & Johnson can make Pfizer and Moderna More Effective

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, conducted by Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., et al. of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), which showed that a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate the potential benefits of heterologous boosting (mix-and-match). The article describing these results has been posted on medRxiv.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

New drug recall issued: Stop taking these cold & flu medicines immediately

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more After the COVID-19 drug recall from a few days ago, we’ll also warn you about a medicine recall that involves a different illness that’s in season in the winter. That’s the flu, an endemic infectious disease that’s been overshadowed in recent years by the novel coronavirus. Unlike the COVID drug recall that had no immediate effect on consumers, the new Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall is something you’ll want to pay attention to. That’s because you might currently own several brands of the cold and flu...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy