Coronavirus

By Greg Wissinger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose may be relatively unknown, but his skills and physical profile can give us insight as to why the Kings are giving...

Cassius

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke […]
AllRaptors

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins Not Joining Warriors in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter will all be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the team announced. That'll give the Warriors nine available players, most notably Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively.
fadeawayworld.net

Trae Young Proposed To His Long-Time Girlfriend Shelby Miller

Since making his debut in the NBA, Trae Young is only getting better. With each passing season, the 23-year-old is adding more jewels to his crown. Despite Young's obviously great numbers, the Atlanta Hawks aren't doing that well this season. They are 14-14 and in the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference.
BBC

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of Brooklyn Nets sidelined for Covid reasons

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and returning team-mate Kyrie Irving have both been sidelined for Covid-related reasons. It means that nine Nets players have been ruled out of action over the past week. On Friday, the Nets had said that they would allow All-Star guard Irving, who has refused to...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans Game Postponed After Multiple Players Enter COVID-19 Protocols

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night has been postponed, the NBA announced. Tonight’s game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans has been postponed. Tickets for tonight’s contest will be honored when the game is rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/MnhmTWqUOL — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 19, 2021 On Sunday, The Athletic reported that Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable...
