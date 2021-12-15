Coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night has been postponed, the NBA announced.
On Sunday, The Athletic reported that Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang.
Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable...
