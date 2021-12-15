Warren County falls apart against Wilson Prep

WARRENTON — For about 16 minutes on Tuesday evening, Warren County’s men’s basketball team found itself within striking distance of a lead held by the defending NCHSAA 1A champion Wilson Prep.

While the first half was far from a consistent outing for the Eagles, they created plenty of scoring opportunities and trailed by just nine points at the intermission, with Wilson Prep facing foul trouble.

It took a disastrous start to the third quarter for Warren County to lose its progress and fall to 1-4 on the year with an 89-61 loss.

“Every game this year, we have come out extremely flat in the third quarter,” Warren County head coach Toriano McRae Jr. said after the game. “We did it again [on Tuesday]. [Wilson Prep’s] lead got to the point where we couldn’t get it back down. They had high energy [in] the third quarter and we were flat as usual.”

McRae admitted that the continued lack of energy was a frustrating development, as he hoped his players would have finally put together a full game knowing the challenge Wilson Prep offered.

Along with talented players that include senior captain Christen Battle and sophomore David Ellis, another key element of Wilson Prep’s success is its press, which McRae heavily emphasized in Warren County’s lone practice leading up to Tuesday’s contest.

Despite having a limited amount of time to focus on Wilson Prep, McRae believed his players did everything they were supposed to do in the first half by navigating the press and asserting themselves inside through rebounding and boxing out.

Though a win was far from assured for Warren County, McRae said the final outcome would have been a lot closer had his players built off the momentum from the first half and made better decisions with the ball.

“They are a well-coached team and there’s a reason why they are defending state champs,” McRae said. “The first half was great, but the second half was terrible. If you have a terrible half against a team like that, you might lose by 30.”

McRae anticipated some early season challenges with Warren County facing tough opponents like Granville Central, KIPP Pride and Wilson Prep, yet he can not help but feel disappointed over the third-quarter approach not improving through the first five games.

With Warren County now 1-3 in conference play and set to battle Wilson Prep late in the season, McRae is determined to correct the issue now so that his team can perform more effectively during the next few weeks.

“We’re going to watch a lot of film on Thursday so we can adjust how we come out in the third quarter,” McRae said. “Even in our only win against Northwest [Halifax], we had a flat third quarter. That’s the most important quarter in the game because it sets you up for the fourth quarter and that’s winning time. Hopefully the guys realize how important the fourth quarter is and we step it up a notch.”

Following a road game against Louisburg on Wednesday, Warren County will return home to host Northampton County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.