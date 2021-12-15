ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Gets a Star-Studded Music Video

By Corey Irwin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A long list of celebrities - including Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Joe Walsh and "Weird Al" Yankovic - have come together in a new music video for George Harrison’s classic song “My Sweet Lord.”. The clip stars former Saturday Night Live cast members Fred Armisen and Vanessa...

Watch a New Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord,” ft. Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer, Jeff Lynne, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Mark Hamill, “Weird Al” Yankovic & More

On Wednesday, the first-ever music video for the George Harrison classic “My Sweet Lord” was debuted — and to say the Harrison family gathered a formidable group of A-list talent to appear in the video wouldn’t quite do it justice. Starring Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer,...
Forgotten 45: New Video for “My Sweet Lord”

Well it’s not truly “forgotten” but I thought it would be cool to share that just over 51 years since its release, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” has its first official video. An all-star cast came together for the clip, which stars Fred Armisen...
Five Storied Guitars from George Harrison’s 'Concert for Bangladesh'

As Peter Frampton noted, there was no shortage of guitarists at the Concert for Bangladesh. And while some of the electric guitars that were played at one or both shows are famous – consider Eric Clapton’s “Brownie” Strat, which he used for the second show after abandoning the Gibson Byrdland he played in the first set – others remain mired in mystery.
Denis O’Brien, George Harrison’s Former Manager, Dead at 80

Denis O’Brien, who served as George Harrison’s business manager and produced several featured films with the former Beatle, has died at the age of 80. O’Brien’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Kristen, who told the Associated Press that her father passed Dec. 3 in a Swindon, U.K. hospital after being admitted for severe abdominal pains. Deadline reports that his death was attributed to “intra-abdominal sepsis.”
Michael Nesmith Loved Watching Jimi Hendrix on Monkees Tour

Late Monkees star Michael Nesmith was a big fan of Jimi Hendrix from the moment he heard his music — even if fans of his own band didn't share his enthusiasm. The Jimi Hendrix Experience joined the pop-rock sensations for seven shows in the summer of 1967, marking one of the most bizarre double bills in rock history.
John Mellencamp Details Upcoming ‘Strictly a One-Eyed Jack’ Album

John Mellencamp has announced a new album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, which will hit shelves on Jan. 21. The heartland rocker previewed the LP with a new single titled “Chasing Rainbows,” released today. You can listen to the song below, and you can preorder Strictly a One-Eyed Jack now via Amazon Music and Apple Music.
MGK’s Upcoming Music Saga Movie Lands Star-Studded Cast Including Megan Fox, Ruby Rose

Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming movie Taurus has revealed a star-studded cast including his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, as well as model Ruby Rose. The musical saga film to be led by Colson Baker — MGK's real name and his acting moniker — explores fame, addiction, the music industry and the artistic process, according to NME. And the cast is packed with additional stars such as Scoot McNairy (Narcos) and Maddie Hasson (Malignant). Musicians Lil Tjay, Lil Meech and Naomi Wild also play a part in the flick.
2022 New Music Releases

Guns N’ Roses fans are in for a heck of a year. Two major releases are on tap from the band, along with the fourth solo album by Slash. The guitarist confirmed plans for an expanded box set celebrating 1991's twin Use Your Illusion albums, which he said was due next summer. Before that, Guns N' Roses are releasing expanded editions of their digital single “Hard Skool” with bonus tracks on CD, vinyl and cassette. 4, meanwhile, extends Slash's nearly decade-long collaboration with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and follows 2018's Living the Dream.
Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog for $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his masters and publishing catalog for half a billion dollars. Billboard reports that a combined deal found the "Born to Run" star selling his masters to Sony Music and his publishing to Sony Music Publishing. Rolling Stone stated that neither Sony nor a rep for Springsteen has offered any comment or confirmation on the sale.
Stephen Colbert’s star-studded Lord of the Rings rap is the peak of his obsession

If it was not clear from Polygon’s 52-week Year of the Ring deep dive, Dec. 19, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. While much has changed in the movie industry, and indeed the world, in that time, one thing has remained stable and true: Stephen Colbert’s love of all things Lord of the Rings.
Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
The Heartbreak Behind Todd Rundgren’s ‘Hello It’s Me’

Todd Rundgren is probably not alone in being spurred on by heartbreak to write his first-ever song. He may be standing among fewer artists via the fact that he recorded it twice, and perhaps fewer still via the fact that he later the chance to tell the person in question that it was about her – and didn’t.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
