Frozen cocktails, pizza, pancakes and noodles–these were some of our favorite bites this year. Even when you spend most of your free time and discretionary income on eating and drinking, some things simply stand out. They may or may not be from the latest openings in town, and we've intentionally left out the best new restaurants that opened in NYC this year so we can spotlight some other great venues. These were some of our favorite things to taste over the last 12 months. These were Time Out New York's editors' favorite food and drinks this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO