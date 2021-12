Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell has denied abusing a number of men who have made damages claims against Manchester City at a High Court trial.Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences, told a judge that he had not abused all the men involved in the litigation.Eight men have made damages claims against City.The eight men, who are now in their 40s and 50s, say Bennell, now 67, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in the North West of England between 1979 and 1985.They claim that Bennell, who became...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO