Your daily horoscope

 1 day ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The new you will sail into the world on a plan. Think far ahead and then work backward to determine the steps it will take to get there. Imagine what you might like to encounter along the way. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If the fun...

niagaranow.com

Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
Well+Good

The Absolute Best Day in December for You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Wrapping things up is December’s modus operandi—whether we’re talking gifts, end-of-year tasks, or your most-listened-to songs on Spotify. And from a cosmic lens, we can expect the month’s transits to have us wrapping up symbolic loose ends, too. While the Venus retrograde in Capricorn (beginning December 19) could push us to reflect on our loves and relationships, the final of three direct Saturn-Uranus squares in 2021 (on December 24) will tie the celestial bow, so to speak, on a year marked by heavy doses of push-pull energy. Both cosmic events will contribute a sense of greater awareness that’ll help shape the best day in December, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
thedigestonline.com

December 2021 Horoscopes: A Solar Eclipse + Venus Retrograde

As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season picks up, so does the movement in our stars. Your December 2021 horoscopes feature Neptune and Jupiter making moves in Pisces, a solar eclipse in Sagittarius and a Venus retrograde in Capricorn to name a few. On top of all these...
Well+Good

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Experience the Biggest Transformations in 2022

Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 13

Early Monday morning, action planet Mars enters Sagittarius, marking a shift away from the single-minded focus that characterized Mars in Scorpio and toward a way of doing things that is adventurous and open-ended. Later on Monday, communication planet Mercury enters Capricorn and encourages us to let go of any wishful thinking so that we can see our lives for what they really are: difficult and unfair, but lovely, too. Then, at the end of the week, Saturday night brings a full moon in Gemini, sign of thought and communication. The tangled ideas you’ve been turning over and over in your head might now become clear. The feelings you’ve long struggled to express may finally demand to be spoken out loud.
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
horoscope.com

December 2021 New Moon Eclipse in Sagittarius Horoscopes

The last new moon of the year hits on Friday, December 3 at 11:43pm PT (or during the wee hours of Saturday, if you’re on eastern time) in the party hard and happy-go-lucky sign of Sagittarius. While new moons are often thought of as the quietest phase of the lunar cycle, this one happens to fall on a solar eclipse. So, it’s here to grab our attention by bringing exciting new beginnings that spin us in a totally new direction (but perhaps one we’ve known has been waiting for us all along).
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 15, 2021: Don Johnson, make sure your decisions count

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Dockery, 40; Adam Brody, 42; Julie Taymor, 69; Don Johnson, 72. Happy Birthday: Reflect, and you’ll come up with a plan that combines what makes you happy, a change of lifestyle, and heading in a direction that has meaning and brings you peace of mind. Make sure your decisions count and that they encourage you to live life your way and to maintain the integrity and feel-good mindset that promote a better future. Your numbers are 2, 13, 20, 26, 33, 42, 45.
New York Post

The December 2021 cold moon will bring you explosive good luck

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) Your mind is on fire, Aries! You have an important message that you’d like to broadcast to the world. This full moon could help you to launch an important writing, speaking, advertising or social media endeavor to great success. People will be listening! Contractual matters could also reach a conclusion near this time. Lastly, you may take some short-distance travel now, too, venturing to nearby towns and enjoying the festive spirit.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 12, 2021: Mayim Bialik, let your passion rise to the surface this year

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mayim Bialik, 46; Madchen Amick, 51; Regina Hall, 51; Jennifer Connelly, 51. Happy Birthday: Let your passion rise to the surface this year, and you will see extraordinary results. Pursuing what moves you most will help you engage in difficult but necessary tasks to reach your goal. Embrace life wholeheartedly, and stand up to controversy with conviction. Set high standards, and refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Share facts, not hearsay. Your numbers are 7, 15, 23, 29, 32, 41, 43.
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 12/16/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Money woes will be uppermost in mind. It may feel tacky to call in debts, but you could find yourself out of pocket if you don't. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You can't have what you want now, so don't push. Find a comfortable spot to wait things out instead. You can outlast the most unyielding defense.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 11, 2021: Mo’Nique, be true to yourself and your beliefs

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mo’Nique, 54; Gary Dourdan, 55; Jermaine Jackson, 67; Bess Armstrong, 68. Happy Birthday: Be realistic about what’s possible, and you’ll drum up interest in an idea you want to pursue. Communicate with people who can offer insight, and you’ll gain confidence and inside information that will help you prepare for the future. Distance yourself from people who use emotional manipulation to alter your course. Be true to yourself and your beliefs. Your numbers are 6, 19, 26, 28, 33, 38, 41.
