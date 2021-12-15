Data Show Dealer Sales Activity Healthier When Ad Budgets Remain Intact

Model shows COVID-19 will be endemic, sticking around like the flu and the common cold. The COVID-19 pandemic has gone on much longer than many predicted in its earliest months. The world has closely watched its progression, with infection rates measured out on graphs in large waves that sometimes taper to extended plateaus, rather than disappearing as traditional epidemiological models would have suggested they should. Meanwhile, scientists have been working to better understand the factors governing the wave and plateau dynamics of the spread of COVID-19, to be able to better forecast future outbreaks in this pandemic and future epidemics. The earliest epidemiological models developed a century ago represented the spread of disease in very simple terms, not accounting for any variability in a population, whether physiological or social. Over the last two decades, epidemiology has incorporated these kinds of variables, while still assuming that each variable remained constant in time.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO