The Milwaukee School of Engineering has announced that Chad Davis has been named the first head coach for the first women’s hockey team in school history. Davis comes to MSOE from his most recent stop of Rochester Institute of Technology. He coached two seasons at RIT from 2018 to 2020 and was named 2019 CHA Coach of the Year after turning around the Tigers’ women’s team from a one-win team in 2017-18 conference play to eight the next.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO