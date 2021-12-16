ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Development of multivalent mRNA vaccine candidates for seasonal or pandemic influenza

By Sudha Chivukula
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent approval of mRNA vaccines for emergency use against COVID-19 is likely to promote rapid development of mRNA-based vaccines targeting a wide range of infectious diseases. Compared to conventional approaches, this vaccine modality promises comparable potency while substantially accelerating the pace of development and deployment of vaccine doses. Already demonstrated successfully...

