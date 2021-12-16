ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Efficacy of a multidisciplinary care protocol for the treatment of operated hip fracture patients

By Jorge Salvador-MarÃn
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo assess the effects of a multidisciplinary care protocol on cost, length of hospital stay (LOS), and mortality in hip-fracture-operated patients over 65Â years. Prospective cohort study between 2011 and 2017. The unexposed group comprised patients who did not receive care according to the multidisciplinary protocol, while the exposed group did....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

VEGFA mRNA for regenerative treatment of heart failure

You have full access to this article via your institution. The recent successful development of COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology clearly shows the great potential for this novel modality. In addition to prophylactic mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases and therapeutic mRNA vaccines for cancer, there is substantial interest in mRNA therapeutics. The first potential 'secreted protein' mRNA drug - designed to deliver vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) to induce regenerative angiogenesis in patients with cardiovascular disease - was advanced into phase I trials in 2016 (NCT02935712) (Mullard, A. mRNA-based drug approaches phase I milestone. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 15, 595 (2016))1. Here, we highlight the history and clinical development of this agent (known as AZD8601), with the aim of providing insights that may be useful for the further development of mRNA therapeutics.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with acute kidney injury and septic shock

Septic shock with acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in critically ill patients. Our aim was to evaluate the association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with septic shock and AKI. Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC)-III was used to identify patients with septic shock and AKI. Propensity score matching (PSM) was employed to balance the baseline differences. Cox proportional hazards model, Wilcoxon rank-sum test, and logistic regression were utilized to determine the associations of albumin infusion with mortality, length of stay, and recovery of kidney function, respectively. A total of 2861 septic shock patients with AKI were studied, including 891 with albumin infusion, and 1970 without albumin infusion. After PSM, 749 pairs of patients were matched. Albumin infusion was associated with improved 28-day survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59"“0.86; P"‰="‰0.002), but it was not difference in 90-day mortality between groups (HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.79"“1.12; P"‰="‰0.474). Albumin infusion was not associated with the renal function recovery (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.73"“1.13; P"‰="‰0.393) in either population. Nevertheless, subgroup analysis showed that albumin infusion was distinctly associated with reduced 28-day mortality in patients with age"‰>"‰60Â years. The results need to be validated in more randomized controlled trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes following long versus short cephalomedullary devices for fixation of extracapsular hip fractures: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Although both long and short cephalomedullary devices (CMDs) are used in the treatment of extracapsular hip fractures, the advantages of either option are subject to debate. This study aims to evaluate the differences in clinical outcomes with long versus short CMDs for extracapsular hip fractures. Studies included must have included subjects with at least 1Â year of follow-up and reported on at least one of the following outcomes: rate of reoperation; rate of peri-implant fracture; operating time; blood loss; complication rate; length of hospital stay; 1-year mortality. Only articles written in the English language were included in this study. A search was conducted across the databases of Medline, Embase, CENTRAL (Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials), CINAHL and Scopus for articles published from the inception of the database to 1 November 2020. Included studies were assessed for their risk of bias using the Risk of Bias Tool (RoB2) and the risk-of-bias in non-randomized studies "“ of interventions (ROBINS-I) tool. A total of 8460 fractures from 16 studies were included in the analysis, with 3690 fixed with short, and 4770 fixed with long CMDs. A meta-analysis of the results revealed that short CMDs offer peri-operative advantages, while long CMDs could offer longer-term advantages. Limitations of this study include a lack of randomized control trials included in the analysis. In conclusion, when planning for the treatment of extracapsular hip fractures, a patient specific approach may be necessary to make a decision according to the individual risk profile of the patient.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Care#Hip Fracture#Long Term Care#Patient Care#Los#Eur
Nature.com

Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy

You have full access to this article via your institution. Nature Reviews Endocrinology recently published a Consensus Statement by Bauer et al. (Bauer, A.Z. et al. Paracetamol use during pregnancy - a call for precautionary action. Nat Rev Endocrinol. 17, 757"“766 (2021)1). The 13 authors - who do not represent a collaborative effort on behalf of health authorities or medical speciality organizations - call for caution. They suggest that there is now sufficient evidence that in utero exposure to paracetamol (otherwise known as acetaminophen or N-acetyl-p-aminophenol (APAP)) alters fetal development to an extent that warrants clinical action. We recognize that the authors reflect appropriately upon the inconsistencies and limitations of the underlying data, and we support their call for better data.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies for medulloblastoma

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies can enable the characterization and monitoring of medulloblastoma. The analysis of copy-number variations in circulating tumour DNA present in these samples can be used as a biomarker to determine the presence of measurable residual disease, and facilitate the optimal treatment and clinical management of patients with medulloblastoma.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Nature.com

Reply to 'Paracetamol use in pregnancy - caution over causal inference from available data'; 'Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy'

You have full access to this article via your institution. We are pleased that Alwan et al. and Damkier et al. have responded to our call for a review of our Consensus Statement (Bauer, A. Z. et al. Paracetamol use during pregnancy - a call for precautionary action. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 17, 757"“766 (2021)1). We welcome the support of Alwan et al. (Alwan, S. et al. Paracetamol use in pregnancy - caution over causal inference from available data. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-021-00606-x (2021)2) and Damkier et al. (Damkier, P. et al. Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy. Nat Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-021-00605-y (2021)3) for a focused research effort to further investigate prenatal exposure to paracetamol (otherwise known as acetaminophen or N-acetyl-p-aminophenol (APAP)) as a risk factor for adverse reproductive and neurodevelopmental outcomes.3.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhanced NF-ÎºB signaling in type-2 dendritic cells at baseline predicts non-response to adalimumab in psoriasis

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25066-9, published online 6 August 2021. The original version of the Source Data file associated with this Article included an error in the 'Fig. 6 and Supp Fig. 15 tab', in which CD274 was inadvertently represented by a number series ranging from CD274 to CD300. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of Source Data; the original incorrect version of Source Data can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dietary shifts can reduce premature deaths related to particulate matter pollution in China

Shifting towards more meat-intensive diets may have indirect health consequences through environmental degradation. Here we examine how trends in dietary patterns in China over 1980"“2010 have worsened fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution, thereby inducing indirect health impacts. We show that changes in dietary composition alone, mainly by driving the rising demands for meat and animal feed, have enhanced ammonia (NH3) emissions from Chinese agriculture by 63% and increased annual PM2.5 by up to ~10"‰Âµg"‰m"“3 (~20% of total PM2.5 increase) over the period. Such effects are more than double that driven by increased food production solely due to population growth. Shifting the current diet towards a less meat-intensive recommended diet can decrease NH3 emission by ~17% and PM2.5 by 2"“6"‰Âµg"‰m"“3, and avoid ~75,000 Chinese annual premature deaths related to PM2.5.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: GAPDH controls extracellular vesicle biogenesis and enhances the therapeutic potential of EV mediated siRNA delivery to the brain

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27056-3, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1d. In Fig. 1d the labelling of the EVs and cell lysate in the bottom panel was inadvertently switched. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
tctmd.com

Adapted D-Dimer Thresholds Safe, Efficient for Acute PE Diagnosis

Use of clinical decision rules in conjunction with D-dimer thresholds adjusted higher based on either age or pretest probability is acceptably safe for ruling out acute pulmonary embolism (PE) without the need for imaging—and more efficient than using a fixed cutoff—even in select high-risk patients, a review and meta-analysis indicates.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Hemlibra Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety in Patients With Mild, Moderate Hemophilia A

Emicizumab-kxwh (Hemlibra, Genentech) demonstrated a favorable safety profile and effective bleed control in people with mild or moderate hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors, according to the results of an interim analysis of the phase 3 HAVEN 6 study. These data were presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition 2021.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hypoalbuminemia affects one third of acute pancreatitis patients and is independently associated with severity and mortality

The incidence and medical costs of acute pancreatitis (AP) are on the rise, and severe cases still have a 30% mortality rate. We aimed to evaluate hypoalbuminemia as a risk factor and the prognostic value of human serum albumin in AP. Data from 2461 patients were extracted from the international, prospective, multicentre AP registry operated by the Hungarian Pancreatic Study Group. Data from patients with albumin measurement in the first 48Â h (n"‰="‰1149) and anytime during hospitalization (n"‰="‰1272) were analysed. Multivariate binary logistic regression and Receiver Operator Characteristic curve analysis were used. The prevalence of hypoalbuminemia (<"‰35Â g/L) was 19% on admission and 35.7% during hospitalization. Hypoalbuminemia dose-dependently increased the risk of severity, mortality, local complications and organ failure and is associated with longer hospital stay. The predictive value of hypoalbuminemia on admission was poor for severity and mortality. Severe hypoalbuminemia (<"‰25Â g/L) represented an independent risk factor for severity (OR 48.761; CI 25.276"“98.908) and mortality (OR 16.83; CI 8.32"“35.13). Albumin loss during AP was strongly associated with severity (p"‰<"‰0.001) and mortality (p"‰="‰0.002). Hypoalbuminemia represents an independent risk factor for severity and mortality in AP, and it shows a dose-dependent relationship with local complications, organ failure and length of stay.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Determinants of falls after stroke based on data on 5065 patients from the Swedish VÃ¤ststroke and Riksstroke Registers

We aimed to identify determinants in acute stroke that are associated with falls during the stroke unit stay. In order to enable individualized preventive actions, this knowledge is fundamental. Based on local and national quality register data on an unselected sample of 5065 stroke patients admitted to a stroke unit at a Swedish university hospital, univariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses were performed. The dependent variable was any fall during stroke unit stay. The independent variables related to function, activity, personal factors, time to assessment, comorbidities and treatments. Determinants of falls were: being male (odds ratio (OR) 2.25, 95% confidence interval (95% CI) 1.79"“2.84), haemorrhagic stroke (OR 1.39, 95% CI 1.05"“1.86), moderate stroke symptoms according to the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS score 2"“5 vs. NIHSS score 0"“1) (OR 1.43, 95% CI 1.08"“1.90), smoking (OR 1.70, 95% CI 1.29"“2.25), impaired postural control in walking (OR 4.61, 95% CI 3.29"“6.46), impaired postural control in standing (OR 1.60, 95% CI 1.25"“2.05), stroke-related arm- and hand problems, OR 1.45, 95% CI 1.11"“1.91), impaired cognition (OR 1.43, 95% CI 1.04"“1.95), and urinary tract infection (OR 1.91, 95% CI 1.43"“2.56). The findings from this study are useful in clinical practice and might help to improve patient safety after stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Convalescent plasma not efficacious in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

(HealthDay)—For hospitalized patients with COVID-19 receiving noninvasive supplemental oxygen, COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) is not efficacious compared with placebo, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Mila B. Ortigoza, M.D., Ph.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy on high endotoxin activity level patients after successful infection source control: a prospective cohort study

We sought to evaluate the clinical implication of endotoxin levels in gram-negative bacilli (GNB)-induced abdominal septic shock patients with polymyxin B-hemoperfusion (PMX-HP) treatment. A prospective cohort of 60 patients who received surgical infectious source control for abdominal sepsis from January 2019 to December 2020 was included in the study. Endotoxin activity (EA) levels and Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) scores were assessed immediately after surgery (baseline), 24, and 48Â h post baseline. With receiver operating characteristic curves, the patients were stratified into two groups by the EA cut-off value (high-risk group vs low-risk group) and the clinical outcomes were compared. Logistic regression was performed to identify the clinical impact of PMX-HP on in-hospital death. Among the 31 high-risk patients (EA level â‰¥"‰0.54), 16 patients (51.6%) received PMX-HP treatment and showed significant decreases in EA levels compared to patients who underwent conventional treatment only (âˆ’"‰0.34 vs âˆ’"‰0.12, p"‰="‰0.01). SOFA scores also showed significant improvement with PMX-HP treatment (12.8"“8.9, p"‰="‰0.007). Fourteen in-hospital deaths occurred (45.2%), and PMX-HP treatment had a protective effect on in-hospital death (odds ratio (OR) 0.04, p"‰="‰0.03). In 29 low-risk patients (EA level <"‰0.54), seven patients (24.1%) received PMX-HP treatment and showed significant decreases in EA levels (0.46"“0.16, p"‰="‰0.018). However, SOFA scores and in-hospital deaths were not improved by PMX-HP treatment. EA level significantly decreased after PMX-HP treatment and it may represent a therapeutic option to improve organ impairment and in-hospital death in septic shock patients with EA levels exceeding 0.54.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Japanese boy with double diagnoses of 2p15p16.1 microdeletion syndrome and RP2-associated retinal disorder

2p15p16.1 microdeletion syndrome is a recently recognized congenital disorder characterized by developmental delay and dysmorphic features. RP2-associated retinal disorder (RP2-RD) is an X-linked inherited retinal disease with a childhood onset caused by a loss-of-function variant in the RP2 gene. Here, we describe a 14-year-old boy with double diagnoses of 2p15p16.1 microdeletion syndrome and RP2-RD. The recurrence risk of each condition and the indication for potential therapeutic options for RP2-RD are discussed.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy