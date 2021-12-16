ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moxifloxacin releasing intraocular implant based on a cross-linked hyaluronic acid membrane

By Dong Ju Kim
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIntraocular antibiotic delivery is an important technique to prevent bacterial infection after ophthalmic surgery, such as cataract surgery. Conventional drug delivery methods, such as antibiotic eye drops, have limitations for intraocular drug delivery due to the intrinsic barrier effect of the cornea. Therefore, frequent instillation of antibiotic eyedrops is necessary to...

Nature.com

Full-thickness macular hole formation in proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Twenty-one consecutive patients (21 eyes) having proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) and fibrovascular proliferation (FVP) with optical coherence tomography (OCT) available before and after full-thickness macular hole (FTMH) formation were retrospectively reviewed. Four types of FTMH formation pathways in PDR were identified and were quite different from those in idiopathic conditions. The activity, severity and locations of FVP varied in PDR eyes destined to develop FTMHs.Â Type 1 was characterized by epiretinal membrane (ERM) and/or vitreomacular traction (VMT) inducing foveoschisis, intraretinal cysts or foveal detachment, followed by formation of a FTMH or macular hole retinal detachment (MHRD). In type 2, ERM and/or FVP induced lamellar macular hole (LMH) with foveoschisis, followed by the formation of FTMH or MHRD. Type 3 was characterized by the initial tractional retinal detachment (TRD) with foveal cysts and/or foveoschisis and the subsequent formation of MHRD. Type 4 was characterized by TRD associated with foveal thinning, ensued by the formation of MHRD. The severity of FVP was grade 2 in 66.7% of eyes in both types 1 and 4, and grade 3 in 75% of eyes in type 3 while the severity of FVP was more evenly distributed in type 2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic electrical stimulation of peripheral nerves via deep-red light transduced by an implanted organic photocapacitor

Implantable devices for the wireless modulation of neural tissue need to be designed for reliability, safety and reduced invasiveness. Here we report chronic electrical stimulation of the sciatic nerve in rats by an implanted organic electrolytic photocapacitor that transduces deep-red light into electrical signals. The photocapacitor relies on commercially available semiconducting non-toxic pigments and is integrated in a conformable 0.1-mm3 thin-film cuff. In freely moving rats, fixation of the cuff around the sciatic nerve, 10"‰mm below the surface of the skin, allowed stimulation (via 50"“1,000-Î¼s pulses of deep-red light at wavelengths of 638"‰nm or 660"‰nm) of the nerve for over 100 days. The robustness, biocompatibility, low volume and high-performance characteristics of organic electrolytic photocapacitors may facilitate the wireless chronic stimulation of peripheral nerves.
GOOGLE
#Laser Surgery#Cross Linking#Aci#Mxf Ha#Cataracts
Nature.com

Proteomic analysis of extracellular vesicles enriched serum associated with future ischemic stroke

Identifying new biomarkers beyond the established risk factors that make it possible to predict and prevent ischemic stroke has great significance. Extracellular vesicles are powerful cell"’cell messengers, containing disease-specific biomolecules, which makes them powerful diagnostic candidates. Therefore, this study aimed to identify proteins derived from extracellular vesicles enriched serum related to future ischemic stroke events, using a proteomic method. Of Japanese subjects who voluntarily participated in health checkups at our institute a number of times, 10 subjects (6 males and 4 females, age: 64.2"‰Â±"‰3.9Â years) who developed symptomatic ischemic stroke (7.3"‰Â±"‰4.4Â years' follow-up) and 10 age"’sex matched controls without brain lesions (6.7"‰Â±"‰2.8Â years' follow-up) were investigated. Extracellular vesicles enriched fractions were derived from serum collected at the baseline visit. Differentially expressed proteins were evaluated using isobaric tagging for relative and absolute protein quantification (iTRAQ)-based proteomic analysis. Of the 29 proteins identified, alpha-2-macroglobulin, complement C1q subcomponent subunit B, complement C1r subcomponent, and histidine-rich glycoprotein were significantly upregulated (2.21-, 2.15-, 2.24-, and 2.16-fold, respectively) in subjects with future ischemic stroke, as compared with controls. Our study supports the concept of serum-derived extracellular vesicles enriched fractions as biomarkers for new-onset stroke. These proteins may be useful for prediction or for targeted therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Differentiation of cancer stem cells into erythroblasts in the presence of CoCl

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are subpopulations in the malignant tumors that show self-renewal and multilineage differentiation into tumor microenvironment components that drive tumor growth and heterogeneity.Â In previous studies, our group succeeded in producing a CSC model by treating mouse induced pluripotent stem cells. In the current study, we investigated the potential of CSC differentiation into blood cells under chemical hypoxic conditions using CoCl2. CSCs and miPS-LLCcm cells were cultured for 1 to 7Â days in the presence of CoCl2, and the expression of VEGFR1/2, Runx1, c-kit, CD31, CD34, and TER-119 was assessed by RT-qPCR, Western blotting and flow cytometry together with Wright-Giemsa staining and immunocytochemistry. CoCl2 induced significant accumulation of HIF-1Î± changing the morphology of miPS-LLCcm cells while the morphological change was apparently not related to differentiation. The expression of VEGFR2 and CD31 was suppressed while Runx1 expression was upregulated. The population with hematopoietic markers CD34+ and c-kit+ was immunologically detected in the presence of CoCl2. Additionally, high expression of CD34 and, a marker for erythroblasts, TER-119, was observed. Therefore, CSCs were suggested to differentiate into erythroblasts and erythrocytes under hypoxia. This differentiation potential of CSCs could provide new insight into the tumor microenvironment elucidating tumor heterogenicity.
CANCER
Nature.com

Smoking cessation reduces systemic inflammation and circulating endothelin-1

Smoking increases systemic inflammation and circulating endothelin-1 (ET-1), both of which contribute to an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The present study sought to test the hypothesis that a 12-week smoking cessation intervention would contribute to a long-term reduction in circulating ET-1, tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-Î±), and interleukin-6 (IL-6). 30 individuals participated in a 12-week evidence-based smoking cessation program at Augusta University. Serum cotinine, plasma inflammatory cytokines, and plasma ET-1 were determined at baseline, immediately after the 12-week cessation program (end of treatment, EOT), and 12-months (12M) following the cessation program. Serum cotinine was significantly reduced (p"‰<"‰0.001) at EOT and 12M following the smoking cessation program. Compared to BL (7.0"‰Â±"‰1.6Â pg/mL), TNF-Î± was significantly reduced at EOT (6.3"‰Â±"‰1.5Â pg/mL, p"‰="‰0.001) and 12M (5.2"‰Â±"‰2.7Â pg/mL, p"‰<"‰0.001). ET-1 was significantly lower at EOT (1.9"‰Â±"‰0.6Â pg/mL, p"‰="‰0.013) and at 12M (2.0"‰Â±"‰0.8Â pg/mL, p"‰="‰0.091) following smoking cessation compared with BL (2.3"‰Â±"‰0.6Â pg/mL). BL concentrations of cotinine were significantly associated with basal ET-1 (r"‰="‰0.449, p"‰="‰0.013) and the change in cotinine at 12M following smoking cessation was significantly associated with the change in plasma ET-1 at 12M (r"‰="‰0.457, p"‰="‰0.011). Findings from the present pilot investigation demonstrate that a 12-week smoking cessation program reduces circulating concentrations of ET-1 and TNF-Î± for at least a year. The reduction in serum cotinine was associated with the decrease in circulating ET-1. The attenuation in ET-1 and inflammation may in part, contribute to the lower risk of CVD that is observed with smoking cessation.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Impact of polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy on high endotoxin activity level patients after successful infection source control: a prospective cohort study

We sought to evaluate the clinical implication of endotoxin levels in gram-negative bacilli (GNB)-induced abdominal septic shock patients with polymyxin B-hemoperfusion (PMX-HP) treatment. A prospective cohort of 60 patients who received surgical infectious source control for abdominal sepsis from January 2019 to December 2020 was included in the study. Endotoxin activity (EA) levels and Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) scores were assessed immediately after surgery (baseline), 24, and 48Â h post baseline. With receiver operating characteristic curves, the patients were stratified into two groups by the EA cut-off value (high-risk group vs low-risk group) and the clinical outcomes were compared. Logistic regression was performed to identify the clinical impact of PMX-HP on in-hospital death. Among the 31 high-risk patients (EA level â‰¥"‰0.54), 16 patients (51.6%) received PMX-HP treatment and showed significant decreases in EA levels compared to patients who underwent conventional treatment only (âˆ’"‰0.34 vs âˆ’"‰0.12, p"‰="‰0.01). SOFA scores also showed significant improvement with PMX-HP treatment (12.8"“8.9, p"‰="‰0.007). Fourteen in-hospital deaths occurred (45.2%), and PMX-HP treatment had a protective effect on in-hospital death (odds ratio (OR) 0.04, p"‰="‰0.03). In 29 low-risk patients (EA level <"‰0.54), seven patients (24.1%) received PMX-HP treatment and showed significant decreases in EA levels (0.46"“0.16, p"‰="‰0.018). However, SOFA scores and in-hospital deaths were not improved by PMX-HP treatment. EA level significantly decreased after PMX-HP treatment and it may represent a therapeutic option to improve organ impairment and in-hospital death in septic shock patients with EA levels exceeding 0.54.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Use of near-infrared imaging using indocyanine green associates with the lower incidence of postoperative complications for intestinal and mesenteric injury

Anastomotic leakage after intestinal resection is one of the most serious complications of surgical intervention for hollow viscus injury. Adequate vascular perfusion of the anastomotic site is essential to prevent anastomotic leakage. Near-infrared imaging using indocyanine green (NIR-ICG) is useful for the objective assessment of vascular perfusion. The aim of this study was to evaluate the association of NIR-ICG with intestinal and mesenteric injuries. This was a retrospective, single-center study of patients undergoing surgery for intestinal and mesenteric injuries. NIR-ICG was used to evaluate vascular perfusion. Postoperative complications were assessed between NIR-ICG and non-NIR-ICG groups.The use of NIR-ICG was associated with a lower incidence of Clavien-Dindo grade â‰¥ III complications with a statistical tendency (p = 0.076). When limited to patients that underwent intestinal resection, the use of NIR-ICG was significantly associated with a lower risk of perioperative complications (p = 0.009). The use of NIR-ICG tended to associate with the lower incidence of postoperative complications after intestinal and mesenteric trauma surgery. NIR-ICG was associated with a significantly lower risk of complications in patients undergoing intestinal resection. The NIR-ICG procedure is simple and quick and is expected to be useful for intestinal and mesenteric trauma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with acute kidney injury and septic shock

Septic shock with acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in critically ill patients. Our aim was to evaluate the association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with septic shock and AKI. Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC)-III was used to identify patients with septic shock and AKI. Propensity score matching (PSM) was employed to balance the baseline differences. Cox proportional hazards model, Wilcoxon rank-sum test, and logistic regression were utilized to determine the associations of albumin infusion with mortality, length of stay, and recovery of kidney function, respectively. A total of 2861 septic shock patients with AKI were studied, including 891 with albumin infusion, and 1970 without albumin infusion. After PSM, 749 pairs of patients were matched. Albumin infusion was associated with improved 28-day survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59"“0.86; P"‰="‰0.002), but it was not difference in 90-day mortality between groups (HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.79"“1.12; P"‰="‰0.474). Albumin infusion was not associated with the renal function recovery (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.73"“1.13; P"‰="‰0.393) in either population. Nevertheless, subgroup analysis showed that albumin infusion was distinctly associated with reduced 28-day mortality in patients with age"‰>"‰60Â years. The results need to be validated in more randomized controlled trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Renal denervation: basic and clinical evidence

Renal nerves have critical roles in regulating blood pressure and fluid volume, and their dysfunction is closely related with cardiovascular diseases. Renal nerves are composed of sympathetic efferent and sensory afferent nerves. Activation of the efferent renal sympathetic nerves induces renin secretion, sodium absorption, and increased renal vascular resistance, which lead to increased blood pressure and fluid retention. Afferent renal sensory nerves, which are densely innervated in the renal pelvic wall, project to the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus in the brain to modulate sympathetic outflow to the periphery, including the heart, kidneys, and arterioles. The effects of renal denervation on the cardiovascular system are mediated by both efferent denervation and afferent denervation. The first half of this review focuses on basic research using animal models of hypertension and heart failure, and addresses the therapeutic effects of renal denervation for hypertension and heart failure, including underlying mechanisms. The second half of this review focuses on clinical research related to catheter-based renal denervation in patients with hypertension. Randomized sham-controlled trials using second-generation devices, endovascular radiofrequency-based devices and ultrasound-based devices are reviewed and their results are assessed. This review summarizes the basic and clinical evidence of renal denervation to date, and discusses future prospects and potential developments in renal denervation therapy for cardiovascular diseases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Newer CPC laser technologies are improving glaucoma outcomes

Benefits include better visualisation of ciliary processes and avoidance of tissue damage. Reviewed by Dr Shan C. Lin. Ophthalmologists have seen a progression in cyclophotocoagulation (CPC), with each generation of the technology becoming more doctor- and patient-friendly. Dr Shan Lin, a glaucoma specialist at the Glaucoma Center of San Francisco in California, United States, recently described some of the recent advancements in the treatment.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Anatomically distinct fibroblast subsets determine skin autoimmune patterns

The skin serves as a physical barrier and an immunological interface that protects the body from the external environment1,2,3. Aberrant activation of immune cells can induce common skin autoimmune diseases such as vitiligo, which are often characterized by bilateral symmetric lesions in certain anatomic regions of the body4,5,6. Understanding what orchestrates the activities of cutaneous immune cells at an organ level is necessary for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Here we identify subsets of dermal fibroblasts that are responsible for driving patterned autoimmune activity, by using a robust mouse model of vitiligo that is based on the activation of endogenous auto-reactive CD8+ T cells that target epidermal melanocytes. Using a combination of single-cell analysis of skin samples from patients with vitiligo, cell-type-specific genetic knockouts and engraftment experiments, we find that among multiple interferon-Î³ (IFNÎ³)-responsive cell types in vitiligo-affected skin, dermal fibroblasts are uniquely required to recruit and activate CD8+ cytotoxic T cells through secreted chemokines. Anatomically distinct human dermal fibroblasts exhibit intrinsic differences in the expression of chemokines in response to IFNÎ³. In mouse models of vitiligo, regional IFNÎ³-resistant fibroblasts determine the autoimmune pattern of depigmentation in the skin. Our study identifies anatomically distinct fibroblasts with permissive or repressive IFNÎ³ responses as the key determinant of body-level patterns of lesions in vitiligo, and highlights mesenchymal subpopulations as therapeutic targets for treating autoimmune diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Use of a disposable vascular pressure device to guide balloon inflation of resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta: a bench study

Resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA) for rapid hemorrhage control is increasingly being used in trauma management. Its beneficial hemodynamic effects on unstable patients beyond temporal hemostasis has led to growing interest in its use in other patient populations, such as during cardiac arrest from nontraumatic causes. The ability to insert the catheters without fluoroscopic guidance makes the technique available in the prehospital setting. However, in addition to correct positioning, challenges include reliably achieving aortic occlusion while minimizing the risk of balloon rupture. Without fluoroscopic control, inflation of the balloon relies on estimated aortic diameters and on the disappearing pulse in the contralateral femoral artery. In the case of cardiac arrest or absent palpable pulses, balloon inflation is associated with excess risk of overinflation and adverse events (vessel damage, balloon rupture). In this bench study, we examined how the pressure in the balloon is related to the surrounding blood pressure and the balloon's contact with the vessel wall in two sets of experiments, including a pulsatile circulation model. With this data, we developed a rule of thumb to guide balloon inflation of the ER-REBOA catheter with a simple disposable pressure-reading device (COMPASS). We recommend slowly filling the balloon with saline until the measured balloon pressure is 160Â mmHg, or 16Â mL of saline have been used. If after 16Â mL the balloon pressure is still below 160Â mmHg, saline should be added in 1-mL increments, which increases the pressure target about 10Â mmHg at each step, until the maximum balloon pressure is reached at 240Â mmHg (="‰24Â mL inflation volume). A balloon pressure greater than 250Â mmHg indicates overinflation. With this rule and a disposable pressure-reading device (COMPASS), ER-REBOA balloons can be safely filled in austere environments where fluoroscopy is unavailable. Pressure monitoring of the balloon allows for recognition of unintended deflation or rupture of the balloon.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Distribution and maturation state of peripheral blood dendritic cells in children with primary hypertension

Dendritic cells (DCs) play an important role in T cell alterations in primary hypertension (PH). We determined the numbers and maturation markers of peripheral blood total DCs (tDCs), myeloid cells (mDCs), and plasmacytoid cells (pDCs) and their association with hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) markers and selected immune parameters in 30 adolescents with white coat hypertension (WCH), 25 adolescents with PH and a group of 35 age- and sex-matched children with normotension. Using multicolor flow cytometry, expression of maturation markers (CD86 and CD83) in tDCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+), myeloid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD11c+) (mDCs), and plasmacytoid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD123+) (pDCs) and the distribution of peripheral Th17-bearing and T-reg cells were defined. In subjects with hypertension, carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), left ventricular mass index (LVMI), and pulse wave velocity (PWV) were assessed. Compared with WCH and subjects with normotension, subjects with hypertension had reduced tDC and pDC numbers, an increased percentage of mDC subsets, an elevated mDC/pDC ratio, an increased population of mature mDC and pDC subsets bearing CD83 of high density, a decreased subset of CD86-bearing pDCs, and increased expression of DC activation markers (HLA-DR, CD86), as well as CD11c (mDCs) and CD123 (pDCs). PWV, LVMI, and cIMT values correlated negatively with tDCs and pDCs and positively with mDC numbers. Expression of DC maturation/activation markers (CD83, CD86, HLA-DR, CD11c, and CD123) correlated positively with PWV. Certain DC characteristics of WCH subjects resembled those of PH subjects (decreased tDC frequency and upregulation of activation marker expression). These changes correlated with HMOD. WCH subjects presented a DC phenotype that was intermediate between the normotensive and hypertensive phenotypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain exhibits potent capabilities for immune evasion and viral entrance

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 430 (2021) Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron strain (as known as B.1.1.529) was identified in Botswana and South Africa in early November 2021 and was later defined as a new variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization on November 26, 2021.1,2 To date, the confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported in more than 38 countries, and the number of cases appears to be rapidly increasing. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron could give rise to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic spreading around the world, following the D614G, Beta/Gamma, and Delta VOCs. Here, we showed Omicron variant causes serious immune escape from the convalescent sera from COVID-19 patients, still needs angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as its receptor and exhibits a significantly increased infectivity. These substantial lines of evidence should attract broad attention to monitor its epidemic and accelerate the development of Omicron-targeted vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Skin microvascular function, as assessed with laser speckle contrast imaging, is impaired in untreated essential and masked hypertension

Skin microcirculation has been proposed as a model of generalized microvascular function. Laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) is a novel, noninvasive method to assess skin microvascular function (SMF). To date, SMF data in hypertension are conflicting, and no study with LSCI exists. In addition, the application of LSCI in masked hypertension is scarce. We assessed SMF with LSCI coupled with postocclusive reactive hyperemia (PORH) in patients with newly diagnosed untreated essential hypertension (UHT) and masked hypertension (MH) compared to healthy normotensive (NT) individuals. We enrolled consecutive UHT and MH patients and NT individuals matched for age, sex, body mass index, and smoking status. All participants underwent SMF assessment by LSCI coupled with PORH (PeriCam PSI system, Perimed, Sweden). Correlation analyses were performed between SMF and common cardiovascular risk factors and BP parameters. In total, 70 UHT patients, 20 MH patients and 40 NT individuals were enrolled. UHT and MH patients exhibited significantly impaired SMF compared to NT individuals (UHT patients: base-to-peak flux (p"‰<"‰0.001)), PORH amplitude (p"‰<"‰0.001); MH patients: base-to-peak flux (p"‰="‰0.013), PORH amplitude (p"‰="‰0.022). MH patients did not differ compared to UHT patients. SMF was negatively associated with office, ambulatory and central BP. SMF was negatively associated with blood lipids and smoking. Hypertensive status was the single most important predictor of SMF. UHT and MH patients exhibit impaired SMF compared to NT individuals. MH patients did not differ compared to UHT patients. SMF is negatively associated with BP and cardiovascular risk factors. LSCI could be implemented as a useful tool to investigate SMF in hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hypoalbuminemia affects one third of acute pancreatitis patients and is independently associated with severity and mortality

The incidence and medical costs of acute pancreatitis (AP) are on the rise, and severe cases still have a 30% mortality rate. We aimed to evaluate hypoalbuminemia as a risk factor and the prognostic value of human serum albumin in AP. Data from 2461 patients were extracted from the international, prospective, multicentre AP registry operated by the Hungarian Pancreatic Study Group. Data from patients with albumin measurement in the first 48Â h (n"‰="‰1149) and anytime during hospitalization (n"‰="‰1272) were analysed. Multivariate binary logistic regression and Receiver Operator Characteristic curve analysis were used. The prevalence of hypoalbuminemia (<"‰35Â g/L) was 19% on admission and 35.7% during hospitalization. Hypoalbuminemia dose-dependently increased the risk of severity, mortality, local complications and organ failure and is associated with longer hospital stay. The predictive value of hypoalbuminemia on admission was poor for severity and mortality. Severe hypoalbuminemia (<"‰25Â g/L) represented an independent risk factor for severity (OR 48.761; CI 25.276"“98.908) and mortality (OR 16.83; CI 8.32"“35.13). Albumin loss during AP was strongly associated with severity (p"‰<"‰0.001) and mortality (p"‰="‰0.002). Hypoalbuminemia represents an independent risk factor for severity and mortality in AP, and it shows a dose-dependent relationship with local complications, organ failure and length of stay.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Lewis acid-mediated Suzuki"“Miyaura cross-coupling reaction

The palladium-catalysed Suzuki"“Miyaura cross-coupling reaction of organohalides and organoborons is a reliable method for carbon"“carbon bond formation. This reaction involves a base-mediated transmetalation process, but the presence of a base also promotes competitive protodeborylation. Herein, we established a Suzuki"“Miyaura cross-coupling reaction via Lewis acid-mediated transmetalation of an organopalladium(II) intermediate with organoborons. Experimental and theoretical investigations indicate that the controlled release of the transmetalation-active intermediate enables base-independent transmetalation under heating conditions and enhances the applicable scope of this process. This system enables us to avoid the addition of a traditional base and, thus, renders substrates with base-sensitive moieties available. Results from this research further expand the overall utility of cross-coupling chemistry.
CHEMISTRY

