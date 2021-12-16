Impact of polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy on high endotoxin activity level patients after successful infection source control: a prospective cohort study
By Won Young Lee
We sought to evaluate the clinical implication of endotoxin levels in gram-negative bacilli (GNB)-induced abdominal septic shock patients with polymyxin B-hemoperfusion (PMX-HP) treatment. A prospective cohort of 60 patients who received surgical infectious source control for abdominal sepsis from January 2019 to December 2020 was included in the study. Endotoxin activity...
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
Septic shock with acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in critically ill patients. Our aim was to evaluate the association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with septic shock and AKI. Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC)-III was used to identify patients with septic shock and AKI. Propensity score matching (PSM) was employed to balance the baseline differences. Cox proportional hazards model, Wilcoxon rank-sum test, and logistic regression were utilized to determine the associations of albumin infusion with mortality, length of stay, and recovery of kidney function, respectively. A total of 2861 septic shock patients with AKI were studied, including 891 with albumin infusion, and 1970 without albumin infusion. After PSM, 749 pairs of patients were matched. Albumin infusion was associated with improved 28-day survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59"“0.86; P"‰="‰0.002), but it was not difference in 90-day mortality between groups (HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.79"“1.12; P"‰="‰0.474). Albumin infusion was not associated with the renal function recovery (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.73"“1.13; P"‰="‰0.393) in either population. Nevertheless, subgroup analysis showed that albumin infusion was distinctly associated with reduced 28-day mortality in patients with age"‰>"‰60Â years. The results need to be validated in more randomized controlled trials.
Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
Twenty-one consecutive patients (21 eyes) having proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) and fibrovascular proliferation (FVP) with optical coherence tomography (OCT) available before and after full-thickness macular hole (FTMH) formation were retrospectively reviewed. Four types of FTMH formation pathways in PDR were identified and were quite different from those in idiopathic conditions. The activity, severity and locations of FVP varied in PDR eyes destined to develop FTMHs.Â Type 1 was characterized by epiretinal membrane (ERM) and/or vitreomacular traction (VMT) inducing foveoschisis, intraretinal cysts or foveal detachment, followed by formation of a FTMH or macular hole retinal detachment (MHRD). In type 2, ERM and/or FVP induced lamellar macular hole (LMH) with foveoschisis, followed by the formation of FTMH or MHRD. Type 3 was characterized by the initial tractional retinal detachment (TRD) with foveal cysts and/or foveoschisis and the subsequent formation of MHRD. Type 4 was characterized by TRD associated with foveal thinning, ensued by the formation of MHRD. The severity of FVP was grade 2 in 66.7% of eyes in both types 1 and 4, and grade 3 in 75% of eyes in type 3 while the severity of FVP was more evenly distributed in type 2.
In the original published version of the Article, the abstract incorrectly listed hsp-12.8 as one of the differentially-expressed stress response genes. The correct gene symbol is hsp-12.6. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. State Key Laboratory of Microbial Metabolism, Joint International Research...
James A. McKinnell, MD: I’m going to put you on the spot for a little bit, but you are a PharmD, so I might as well ask, when we’re talking about duration of therapy, for an uncomplicated UTI [urinary tract infection], how many days?. Kelly R. Reveles, PharmD, PhD, BCPS:Probably...
Optimal fluid therapy significantly affects the maintenance of proper tissue perfusion and, consequently, kidney function. An adverse effect of colloids on kidney function is related to the incidence of postoperative kidney failure. The study aimed to assess the effect of a 3% gelatin solution on kidney function based on the urinary kidney injury molecule-1 (uKIM-1) level. This study used a parallel design and enrolled 64 adult patients with a mean age of 52.5"‰Â±"‰13.1Â years, all of whom underwent a thyroidectomy procedure under general anesthesia. Patients were randomly assigned to three comparison groups, each receiving a different dose of 3% gelatin solution during the thyroidectomy procedure. The patients from study groups A (n"‰="‰21) and B (n"‰="‰21) received a 3% gelatin solution at a dose of 30Â ml/kg and 15Â ml/kg body weight, respectively, during the first hour of the procedure. The patients from the control group C (n"‰="‰22) received an isotonic multi-electrolyte solution. Serum creatinine levels were determined, and urine samples were collected to determine levels of uKIM-1 before, 2Â h, and 24Â h after surgery. The patients' demographic data, type and volume of fluid and hemodynamic status during the surgery were collected from relevant anesthesia protocols and were included in the study data. There were no statistically significant changes between groups in hemodynamic parameters such as systolic and diastolic blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen saturation values. A statistically significant increase in uKIM-1 level was noted in patients receiving the 3% gelatin solution regardless of the dose. A statistically significant difference in uKIM-1 level was observed between groups A, B, and C measured 24Â h after surgery, with the highest uKIM-1 level in group A. Measurement of uKIM-1 level could be an early and sensitive biomarker of kidney injury. Kidney toxicity of a 3% gelatin solution, evaluated based on the level of uKIM-1 in urine, correlates with transfused fluid volume. This study was retrospectively registered in the ISRCTN clinical trials registry (ISRCTN73266049, 08/04/2021: https://www.isrctn.com/ISRCTN73266049).
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that...
Atopic dermatitis (AD) is associated with allergic comorbidities, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis (AR), and allergic contact dermatitis (ACD). The etiology of keloid is largely unknown; however, AD and keloid share inflammatory pathways characterized by T-helper cell 2 cytokines and increased dermal fibroblast activity. The prevalence of keloids has been reported to increase in patients with AD, but it remains controversial. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of keloids in patients with AD, and compare it with the prevalence of other comorbidities of AD. We assessed the Korean National Health Information Database and medical records including coexisting asthma, AR, and ACD. Single and multiple logistic regression models were created for keloids and each allergic disease. The prevalence of keloids was higher in the AD group than in the control group. Among patients with AD, adolescents and adults had a higher prevalence of keloids than infants and children. The risk of keloids was high with AD alone, and coexisting asthma significantly increased the risk. Similarly, the risk of keloids was higher in AR associated with AD and ACD associated with AD than in AD alone. Thus, among Koreans, patients with AD have a higher risk of keloid development, with coexisting allergic diseases increasing the risk.
A large-scale project designed to assess reproducibility in preclinical cancer research has identified significant challenges associated with repeating other scientists’ work, renewing calls for increased transparency and data-sharing in the biomedical community. The project, launched in 2013 by the nonprofit Center for Open Science (COS) in collaboration with the online...
The concept of progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD) has recently emerged. However, real-life proportion of PF-ILDs outside IPF is still hard to evaluate. Therefore, we sought to estimate the proportion of PF-ILD in our ILD cohort. We also determined the proportion of ILD subtypes within PF-ILD and investigated factors associated with PF-ILDs. Finally, we quantified interobserver agreement between radiologists for the assessment of fibrosis. We reviewed the files of ILD patients discussed in multidisciplinary discussion between January 1st 2017 and December 31st 2019. Clinical data, pulmonary function tests (PFTs) and high-resolution computed tomography (HRCTs) were centrally reviewed. Fibrosis was defined as the presence of traction bronchiectasis, reticulations with/out honeycombing. Progression was defined as a relative forced vital capacity (FVC) decline of"‰â‰¥"‰10% in"‰â‰¤"‰24Â months or 5%"‰<"‰FVC decline"‰<"‰10% and progression of fibrosis on HRCT in"‰â‰¤"‰24Â months. 464 consecutive ILD patients were included. 105 had a diagnosis of IPF (23%). Most frequent non-IPF ILD were connective tissue disease (CTD)-associated ILD (22%), hypersensitivity pneumonitis (13%), unclassifiable ILD (10%) and sarcoidosis (8%). Features of fibrosis were common (82% of CTD-ILD, 81% of HP, 95% of uILD). After review of HRCTs and PFTs, 68 patients (19% of non-IPF ILD) had a PF-ILD according to our criteria. Interobserver agreement for fibrosis between radiologists was excellent (Cohen's kappa 0.86). The main diagnosis among PF-ILD were CTD-ILD (36%), HP (22%) and uILD (20%). PF-ILD patients were significantly older than non-F-ILD (P"‰="‰0.0005). PF-ILDs represent about 20% of ILDs outside IPF. This provides an estimation of the proportion of patients who might benefit from antifibrotics. Interobserver agreement between radiologists for the diagnosis of fibrotic ILD is excellent.
In this article Cori N. Booker and Christopher L. Haga should have been denoted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Cori N. Booker, Christopher L. Haga. Department of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute "“ Scripps Florida, Jupiter, Florida, 33458, USA.
People with severe mental illness (SMI; including schizophrenia/psychosis, bipolar disorder (BD), major depressive disorder (MDD)) experience large disparities in physical health. Emerging evidence suggests this group experiences higher risks of infection and death from COVID-19, although the full extent of these disparities are not yet established. We investigated COVID-19 related infection, hospitalisation and mortality among people with SMI in the UK Biobank (UKB) cohort study. Overall, 447,296 participants from UKB (schizophrenia/psychosis"‰="‰1925, BD"‰="‰1483 and MDD"‰="‰41,448, non-SMI"‰="‰402,440) were linked with healthcare and death records. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was used to examine differences in COVID-19 outcomes by diagnosis, controlling for sociodemographic factors and comorbidities. In unadjusted analyses, higher odds of COVID-19 mortality were seen among people with schizophrenia/psychosis (odds ratio [OR] 4.84, 95% confidence interval [CI] 3.00"“7.34), BD (OR 3.76, 95% CI 2.00"“6.35), and MDD (OR 1.99, 95% CI 1.69"“2.33) compared to people with no SMI. Higher odds of infection and hospitalisation were also seen across all SMI groups, particularly among people with schizophrenia/psychosis (OR 1.61, 95% CI 1.32"“1.96; OR 3.47, 95% CI 2.47"“4.72) and BD (OR 1.48, 95% CI 1.16"“1.85; OR 3.31, 95% CI 2.22"“4.73). In fully adjusted models, mortality and hospitalisation odds remained significantly higher among all SMI groups, though infection odds remained significantly higher only for MDD. People with schizophrenia/psychosis, BD and MDD have higher risks of COVID-19 infection, hospitalisation and mortality. Only a proportion of these disparities were accounted for by pre-existing demographic characteristics or comorbidities. Vaccination and preventive measures should be prioritised in these particularly vulnerable groups.
You have full access to this article via your institution. Nature Reviews Endocrinology recently published a Consensus Statement by Bauer et al. (Bauer, A.Z. et al. Paracetamol use during pregnancy - a call for precautionary action. Nat Rev Endocrinol. 17, 757"“766 (2021)1). The 13 authors - who do not represent a collaborative effort on behalf of health authorities or medical speciality organizations - call for caution. They suggest that there is now sufficient evidence that in utero exposure to paracetamol (otherwise known as acetaminophen or N-acetyl-p-aminophenol (APAP)) alters fetal development to an extent that warrants clinical action. We recognize that the authors reflect appropriately upon the inconsistencies and limitations of the underlying data, and we support their call for better data.
A chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) has emerged with disproportionately high prevalence across dry lowland agricultural communities globally. Here we present the results of a prospective cohort of 293 patients with CKDu in the endemic region of Wilgamuwa, Sri Lanka, in whom we measured baseline kidney function and undertook quarterly follow up over 2"‰years. Well water was the primary historic drinking water source in the region, although a majority (68%) of participants reported switching to reverse osmosis water during study follow ups. Participants who reported ever drinking from well water had estimated glomerular filtration rates âˆ’6.7 (SD: 2.8) ml/min/1.73"‰m2 lower than participants who did not drink from well water historically (p"‰="‰0.0184) during the study period. Geospatial analysis identifies a cluster within the region where CKDu progression is significantly higher than the surrounding area. Samples of household wells (n"‰="‰262) indicated 68% had detectable agrochemical compounds with concentration above global water quality standards. It is expected that the detected contaminants compounds are indicators of poor water quality and that there is likely additional agrochemical exposure including commercial additives that may contribute to CKDu onset and/or progression. Thus, our study finds that well water exposure during a person's lifetime in this region is associated with kidney function decline and identifies and quantifies putative nephrotoxic agrochemicals above safe drinking water concentrations in these wells.
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has affected the global population. While many people infected with SARS-CoV-2 show no or mild symptoms, people with chronic conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and pulmonary, cardiovascular, and kidney diseases, have an increased risk of severe COVID-19 or increased mortality [1]. One of the major causes of mortality in COVID-19 patients is cardiovascular disease. In particular, hypertension has been widely recognized as an independent risk factor for severity and mortality in COVID-19 patients [2, 3]. Consequently, an important aspect to consider is the impact of blood pressure (BP) control on COVID-19 prognosis. To the best of my knowledge, there are two reports from Wuhan, China, in terms of BP control and adverse outcomes of COVID-19 [4, 5]. If the adverse outcome was defined as mortality, ICU admission, respiratory failure, and heart failure for hypertensive patients and good BP control or poor BP control was defined as an average systolic BP (SBP)/diastolic BP (DBP) of <140/90"‰mmHg or â‰¥140/90"‰mmHg, respectively, during the hospital stay, poor BP control was independently associated with higher risks of adverse outcomes of COVID-19 [4]. In addition, increased SBP or DBP variability was associated with higher risks of mortality and ICU admission. Another study [5] reported the association between BP level and mortality in normotensive and hypertensive patients admitted to the ICU with COVID-19. All hypertensive patients had a longer stay in the ICU than normotensive patients. When the hypertensive patients were divided into four groups according to BP levels in previous medical records or measurements taken during ICU admission without antihypertensive drugs, patients in the highest BP group (SBP"‰â‰¥"‰180"‰mmHg and/or DBP"‰â‰¥"‰110"‰mmHg) developed cardiac injury, had more kidney injuries in the ICU, or presented a higher risk of death. Therefore, in the COVID-19 pandemic, hypertensive patients may benefit from good BP control on a daily basis. It is not yet clear whether certain types of antihypertensive drugs, especially renin angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors, affect the prognosis of COVID-19, but at present, RAS inhibitors should generally be continued [6, 7].
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies can enable the characterization and monitoring of medulloblastoma. The analysis of copy-number variations in circulating tumour DNA present in these samples can be used as a biomarker to determine the presence of measurable residual disease, and facilitate the optimal treatment and clinical management of patients with medulloblastoma.
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04043-8published online 27 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published online, there was an error in Fig. 1. Specifically, in the "Evolutionary index" box, the approximate to symbol was missing in the formula now reading:. This error has been corrected in the online...
Renal nerves have critical roles in regulating blood pressure and fluid volume, and their dysfunction is closely related with cardiovascular diseases. Renal nerves are composed of sympathetic efferent and sensory afferent nerves. Activation of the efferent renal sympathetic nerves induces renin secretion, sodium absorption, and increased renal vascular resistance, which lead to increased blood pressure and fluid retention. Afferent renal sensory nerves, which are densely innervated in the renal pelvic wall, project to the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus in the brain to modulate sympathetic outflow to the periphery, including the heart, kidneys, and arterioles. The effects of renal denervation on the cardiovascular system are mediated by both efferent denervation and afferent denervation. The first half of this review focuses on basic research using animal models of hypertension and heart failure, and addresses the therapeutic effects of renal denervation for hypertension and heart failure, including underlying mechanisms. The second half of this review focuses on clinical research related to catheter-based renal denervation in patients with hypertension. Randomized sham-controlled trials using second-generation devices, endovascular radiofrequency-based devices and ultrasound-based devices are reviewed and their results are assessed. This review summarizes the basic and clinical evidence of renal denervation to date, and discusses future prospects and potential developments in renal denervation therapy for cardiovascular diseases.
